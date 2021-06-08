How To Dress Your Baby For Summer?

Summer is a great time of the year for most. Many people enjoy holidays, kids have school vacations, and the beach is a great opportunity to enjoy the Vitamin Sea. However, for parents with babies during the summer, things can get a bit difficult. Parents are faced with a few concerns in the summer in regard to protecting their little ones. How to tell if the baby is hot? What to dress the baby during the summer? And, how much Sun is too much Sun? These questions are easy to answer, and it is very simple to keep your newborn comfortable and safe during the summertime.

Comfort is the first priority

Comfort is the first thing you need to look for when it comes to baby clothes. Trust us, your baby will act fussy or irritable if something is wrong. So, finding clothes are both comfortable and good for your baby’s skin is a no-brainer. In this case, consider going for cotton and other natural materials, like linen because they allow for better aeration, thus keeping your baby cool. The easiest way to buy baby clothes is through an online store, which is even true during the pandemic. So we recommend starting online first. In fact, if you do some googling, you will see that many clothing brands now offer organic materials. BabyOutlet is one of our favorite brands for baby clothes. They have been around for years and they really know kids’ clothes. They offer everything from rompers and bodysuits to tees and t-shirts – all in organic cotton that stays durable and soft after every wash.

How to tell if your baby is feeling hot?

Babies cannot regulate their temperature very well in their first months of life. The general rule to follow is to dress them with an extra layer of clothing than what you are wearing. However, don’t overdress them. According to experts, it’s a better idea to keep your baby at a temperature, which is neither too hot nor too cold. Babies often act fussy if something irritates them. However, signs of overheating may vary, so it’s a better idea to know how to check if your baby is hot. The fastest way to check for your baby’s temperature is to place your hand in their chest, tummy, or behind their neck. Of course, in case they feel too hot, a thermometer is the most accurate tool to use. The most common sign that a baby is too hot is when they are sweaty. A flushed face is another indicator of your baby’s high temperature. Lastly, rapid breathing and unusually hot skin to the touch.

How to dress your baby during the summer?

While it is true that babies cannot regulate their temperature properly, it doesn’t mean that you must overdress them. Shopping for the right baby summer clothes is a must if you wish to keep a happy and healthy child.

Select the right fabrics

Thin breathable fabrics are the way to go in the summer. Your baby’s skin needs to air in the heat and to let itself cool down. Nowadays, it’s not that difficult to find high-quality fabrics. You don’t need to buy designer baby boy clothes to have fashionable cool clothes to dress your little ones. Choose the appropriate designs: Fabric is the most important aspect when choosing baby summer clothes. Nonetheless, the right design will greatly complement whichever fabric you have chosen. Baby rompers, baby shorts, and baby t-shirts are the best selection in the summertime. For baby girl summer clothes, cute dresses are a wonderful and smart purchase. Smocked baby clothes tend to be very fresh and breathable, and there are plenty of baby girl’s dresses in the market with this feature.

Always a hat when outside

The Sun will be your baby’s number one enemy in the summer, even more than the heat. Newborn’s skin is very delicate and sensitive. Too much sun can permanently damage your baby. A hat is a great choice when outside. If you are planning a trip to the beach or the springs, make sure to buy a UV protection hat. The headgear you decide to purchase must have a large brim all around, to ensure that your baby is protected from all angles.

How much sun is too much sun?

The best way to approach the Sun dilemma is to think of no Sun as the best kind of Sun. Even the incidental Sun rays can be damaging for your baby’s eyes. Keeping this in mind, what other things must you consider when protecting your baby in the Summer?:

A pair of baby glasses for outings might be a good idea. Be sure to get one with UV protection.

Apply water-resistant sunscreen even when your baby is fully covered. You can never be too safe! The SPF of the sunscreen must be a minimum of 30. But, we recommend it for babies about 70+.

Position your baby in the shade. If you go to the beach bring an umbrella big enough to ensure shade at all times of the day.

Keep your baby hydrated. Whether your baby is just breastfeeding or they can already drink water, keep them drinking. A dry mouth is a sign of dehydration, if you see this sign, force them to drink.

Maintain your baby cool, you can do this by seeking a breeze or bringing along a portable fan. Even using a hand fan might be helpful for those hot dry days. Splash your little one with a bit of cool water, when the temperature reaches an all-time high. The best places to wet are the face and the neck, to bring that temperature down the fastest.

Bottom line

Babies are very resilient, but it’s up to you to keep them protected against the weather. The Sun is your biggest enemy, so maintain it at bay with the different tricks we have shared. And remember you don’t need to buy designer baby girl clothes or expensive boys garments to have good quality baby summer clothes.