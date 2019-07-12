Breaking the Status Quo: CBDs Aren’t Just Popular With Millennials Anymore

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

While new CBD companies are popping up every day, marketing primarily to a millennial market, one company is focusing on bringing CBDs to the baby boomer generation.

Tru Medicinals is a CBD brand that’s setting out to dispel the myths and mysteries around CBDs, so consumers in the older generation can reap the benefits.

“Not only do we use the highest grade Hemp derived CBD on the market but we also have a wide range of products from lotions and capsules, to nano waters and eventually creamers and other similar products. We are always evolving the brand and offerings to be at the forefront of the industry and understanding the science,” says the team at Tru Medicinals.

Resolving Some of the Myths

Some of the people in the baby boomer generation fear CBDs because of the myth that it’s possible to get high or stoned from CBDs. In truth, CBDs are non-psychoactive, and users cannot get high on CBDs. The psychoactive ingredient that gets you “high” is called THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and is not present in CBD products that have been manufactured to remove the THC.

You don’t necessarily have to be someone who likes marijuana—you can be someone who has never even tried it before and still reap the benefits of incorporating CBDs into your health regimen.

Another myth that needs to be dispelled is the fear that CBDs will show up on a drug test. The Tru Medicinals website offers this expertise, “The most important factors determining CBD legality are whether it is derived from hemp or marijuana and if it is produced by a state-licensed grower.”

Traditional drug tests that are common in the workplace are screening only for THC present in the body. Not all CBDs even have THC in them, as some are made from hemp oil, and normally, when CBD oil has THC in it, it’s a very minimal amount.

In most cases, CBD consumers don’t have to worry that CBD products will trigger a positive on a drug test, but to mitigate this concern, a good solution is to look for products that have had the THC content properly removed, and therefore should not contain any THC at all.

Are CBDs Safe to Use?

Yes. In fact, even the Mayo Clinic, one of the most renowned medical institutions in the world, has said that CBDs are an effective way of mitigating epileptic seizures, and potentially a variety of other conditions. Although not yet approved by the FDA, CBD has shown a lot of promise as a potential treatment for alleviating anxiety-related disorders.

In a Q&A with the Mayo Clinic, one of their representatives stated, “Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat anxiety. Although some research appears to indicate that CBD might hold benefit for treating anxiety-related disorders, more study is needed.”

For baby boomers interested in using CBDs to treat a specific condition, it’s always a wise choice to consult with a doctor. But in general, they’re extremely safe to use and well tolerated by most of the population.

As with most things, it would be considered wise to consult your physician beforehand if you are thinking of adding CBD into your daily regimen. Cannabidiol may cause some interference with other prescriptions, so it’s important to consult with a doctor.

Getting your CBD oils from a company that understands the specific needs of the older generation is imperative. Not only can you be confident with the level of quality in the product you will be using, but you can rest assured that there is a company who has your best interest in mind.