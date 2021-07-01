Are you planning your trip to Aruba anytime soon? If yes, then we have got in store for the top 5 unique and breath-taking beaches of Aruba that you surely shouldn’t miss. Your dream vacation in Aruba will become even more amazing when you visit the breath-taking beaches.

Aruba is known worldwide for its breath-taking beaches as the tranquil water is just like magnetic for all beach lovers. When you are in Aruba, make sure that you go on beach hopping so that you don’t miss out on the breath-taking beauty of all the different beaches. The location of the beaches in Aruba is very easy to reach out to.

A major pointer to have in mind before heading out to the beaches is that you ensure you have sunscreen on, you are wearing the right clothing, and you are carrying all the beach essentials with you. Discover the popular and must-visit beaches of Aruba. The major specialty of the beaches in Aruba is the white sand, making the beach area even more aesthetically beautiful. Around the island, you will definitely have a great time having a relaxing time. Become a beach lover and enjoy an incredible time with your loved ones at the beach.

1. Eagle Beach

Being one of the top-rated beaches in the world, Eagle Beach is the topmost beautiful beach in Aruba. You have to be there to witness the beauty of this beach as just the photos would not do much justice to how beautiful this beach truly is.

The Fofoti trees on Eagle Beach are world-famous and make sure that you take tons of aesthetic photos here. Find incredible apartments for rent in Aruba near Eagle Beach and enjoy heading to the beach whenever you want. Amongst Arubans, Eagle Beach is also a top favorite. Eagle Beach is said to be the widest beach in Aruba.

This white sand beach is a must-visit which you should not miss out on during your trip. Known as the gem of Aruba is located very near to the popular hotel area, and you can have a great time here with your family or friends. There are also a variety of water sports and other adventure activities which you can try out.

2. Palm Beach

The beach, which is always lively and just amazing, is Palm beach. This beach is quite a famous beach in Aruba. It is located near the high-rise area, making it very easy for tourists to come here. The palm trees, white sand, and pristine water are just pristine and offer the best experience to the tourists.

There are many luxurious options that you will get on this beach. If you are an adventure junkie, then you surely must try on adventure sports here. Sip on your favorite drink and enjoy your time on Palm Beach. You will be able to find the top restaurants and tourist attractions here. Get the best tropical feel at Palm Beach.

This beach can get quite crowded, but you will definitely have a great time here. If you are traveling with your family, then this beach is just the perfect pick for you.

3. Malmok Beach

Malmok Beach is quite a different beach than the others in Aruba as it is a rocky one. Also, the area of Malmok Beach is one of the posh locations of the island as there are quite luxurious properties located here.

The famous spot here is the Baboo shipwreck, which attracts the majority of tourists. Also, the ones who love to do snorkeling can head out to this awesome beach. If you wish to stay near this beach, you can search on www.VacationAruba.com to find various Aruba apartments for rent. You will surely have a great time on this beach.

As the coastline here is rocky, it is the best spot in Aruba for tourists who want to snorkel. Fishing is also done here, so be prepared to catch some exotic fishes here. As the water is very clear you will be easy to see the fishes. Make sure to visit this rocky Malmok Beach when you are in Aruba.

4. Boca Catalina Beach

This beach is a favorite amongst the locals of Aruba. The Boca Catalina Beach is an alluring beach, and the tranquil water attracts the tourists here. Make sure that you view the most famous Aruban sunset from the Boca Catalina beach.

You can also go for an incredible swim at the Boca Catalina Beach. This experience will definitely be so awesome that you will always remember it in your life. This beach is located very near to Malmok Beach. Traveling to the beaches of Aruba is not a problem as they are located quite near to each other.

Find your perfect getaway in Aruba at the Boca Catalina, which is a quite beach, and the ocean waves are small. Come here to relax and have a calm beach day with your gang of friends or family.

5. Andicuri Beach

Another gem of Aruba is Andicuri Beach which is known for its breath-taking beauty. The road leading to this spectacular beach is quite rocky, but this adventure is totally worth exploring Andicuri Beach.

Many of the tourists choose to sip visiting this beach due to the hard location but make sure to visit as it is very beautiful and will offer you the other side of the island. Find your peace here and just relax to feel the vibe of this place.

Make sure to take plenty of pictures of this exotic beach of Aruba. For those looking to get seclusion on the island, Andicuri beach is the perfect spot for it. This beach is also an amazing spot for the ones who want to do sunbathing.

Caribbean beaches are world-famous for their tranquil beauty. Here were the top 5 unique and breath-taking beaches of Aruba, which you must surely plan to visit during your trip to Aruba. It is surely a dream beach vacation destination which all the beach lovers head out to have a great time.

The clean water, beach waves, and foot trees are the complete exotic beach package that Aruba has. Click amazing beach pictures and flaunt them to your friends, who will be definitely jealous of you. Enjoy and have a great time in Aruba!