Guide on Car Spoilers – 2021 Guide

If your car does not have a spoiler, then you have probably come across them on the roads on different cars. That is trucks, sports cars, to drag racers. While most people may view a spoiler as an aesthetic auto part, they serve a real purpose.

They are installed on automobiles to reduce drag. Note that air movement across a car often affects its motion. Drag can cause your car to have unfavorable lift which affects its stability. When your car loses road traction, it can be unsafe.

That is why they are common in sports cars. They are loved for their aerodynamic advantages. Something to note is that they have also become popular among passenger cars.

Types of spoilers

The front and rear ones are the most common, but they are not the only ones available. There is more than one type, and they all have a functional role to play.

1. Front spoilers

They are also referred to as chin spoiler and their main function is creating a downward force on the vehicle. They make this possible by reducing the air flow beneath the vehicle. With the restricted air flow, vehicle handling becomes more enhanced.

2. Rear lip spoilers

These types are considerably smaller than the front ones and they are mainly for aesthetic appeal. These are usually installed at the trunk of a vehicle. Note that there are also bigger versions of this, and they can serve an aerodynamic purpose.

They enhance vehicle handling by increasing drag.

3. Pedestal spoilers

These are among the types you can find at auto parts shops like TDotPerformance. These are bolted to the rear of the car, and they can reduce an automobile’s speed by increasing drag. Note that their performance varies with the size and angle of the spoiler.

4. Roof spoilers

These are also common, and their functionality is similar to the rear ones. They enhance the overall handling of a car by providing drag. Roof spoilers are installed at the back glass of vehicles and are common among sports cars and hatchbacks.

The other types include the whale tail and lighted. The latter comes with an additional feature, a brake light, which enhances visibility.

Spoiler materials

While they may look the same on cars, they have different materials. Note that each spoiler type has a most suitable material for it. The difference in materials also causes a variance in costs, the ability to repair and even performance.

It is important for vehicle owners to verse themselves with the different spoiler materials available. This will go a long way in informing their choice when purchasing.

ABS plastic is the most common material. This type is considerably cheaper compared to the other materials and tend to be frail. It may also get weaker as it ages.

Carbon fibers are also available in the market and are the most expensive. They are loved for their lightweight and durability.

Steel is also an option only that they are heavy compared to the other types. The advantage of this type is that it is durable.

The fiberglass option is less costly compared to the carbon fiber and less expensive than the ABS type. There main benefit is they are easily repairable, and they are more aesthetically appealing than the other types.

These are the main spoiler materials available. When shopping for this accessory, it is important to keep in mind the durability, cost, and weight of the materials. With the above information, it is easy to tell which one suits your needs and budget.

Purpose of a spoiler

Understanding the role they serve is vital. Most car owners install the accessory to increase their vehicles’ grip on the road. Others install them purely for aesthetic purposes. Establish what your needs are so that you can get the right product for your car.

Benefits of car spoilers

You now have basic knowledge on the purpose they serve in vehicles. If you are pondering over whether to buy one for your car, here are some benefits that will motivate you to go ahead with the purchase.

1. Fuel efficiency

Remember that the design of this auto parts’ main objective is reducing drag. They play a very significant role in creating turbulence which goes a long way in breaking the laminar boundary. Drag is therefore reduced, and fuel efficiency enhanced.

The best part is that when the drag is reduced, the car can move faster and smoother while at the same time improving the gas mileage.

2. Aesthetic appeal

Before most people understood their functional role in cars, they thought they were there to make vehicles look cool. If you are big on vehicle aesthetics, then adding a spoiler to it may be a good idea.

They are particularly loved by people who want to make their cars have a sporty look. They come in many styles and materials giving you many choices for enhancing your car’s overall appearance.

3. They enhance traction

They enhance vehicle’s road traction by increasing downforce. This way, cars can grip on the road even on high speeds. It is safe to say that enhanced traction contributes to the safety of the vehicle.

There is yet another way that they enhance road safety. That is by making a vehicle more visible. That is particularly to the rear of the vehicle. This way, cars approaching from behind can easily spot the vehicle.

4. They make vehicles lightweight

Lightweight vehicles are loved for several reasons. One, is they have more fuel efficiency. It takes less energy to accelerate a light vehicle compared to the heavier ones. Driving performance with light vehicles is much better and having a light car might mean lower repair frequency.

Conclusion

To get the right spoiler for your vehicle, you must think of its functionality. Remember that the different spoiler types have different impacts on your vehicle. The material of the spoiler you choose also matters. This will determine how often you will be going for repairs, the aesthetic appeal, and the weight they will add to your vehicle.