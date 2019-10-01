Bruna Rangel Lima Bio, Life, Career, Net Worth

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Bruna Rangel Lima is a model and social media personality. She is the most known as a social media star as she gained popularity because of her Instagram photos. Also, Bruna modeled for various online brands, thanks to her attractive physical looks.

If you would love to know details about the way she gained fame, stay tuned, and read the article below.

Early Life

Bruna Rangel Lima was born in Espirito Santo, Brazil on 2nd of March, 1996. There are no a lot of available details about her childhood, parents, or siblings. A couple of time, she mentioned that she worked inside the juice bar in a gym when Lima got an idea to became a model because she received a lot of compliments.

Bruna is keeping information about her education as a secret.

Career

When she decided to become a model, Lima opened the Instagram account and started to post photos of herself. Bruna developed her body at the gym, and she is showing results by posting pictures in the bikini. After some time, her posts attracted a lot of followers and also online companies that offered her cooperation. She got a job as a model for VPX sports which owns various brands like Power Rush, REDLINE Energy Drink, and Bang Drink.

Later on, Bruna also got hired to model for Knockout watches. During the time she modeled, Bruna managed to collect enough earnings and to start a company Brukinis. The company is focused on the handmade Brazilian bikinis that Bruna designs. According to her words, she got that idea because she always struggled to find the perfect swimsuit.

Besides the online Instagram career, Bruna also has a YouTube channel where she is posting vlog videos about workouts and bikini hauls. Even though she has a YouTube career, Bruna also continued to model on Instagram, and she got jobs in various brands such as Fashion Nova and Oh Polly.

Personal Life

There is no information about her romantic life, as she didn’t reveal any details about the topic. The young model is still focusing on her career.

Lima loves animals as she is posting the photos of them. Also, she likes to go to the beaches and resorts where she takes pictures of herself in a bikini.

Net Worth

The beautiful model gained a lot of money from her online career. She had a lot of success in online modeling and also Bruna earned money from sponsorships.

Her estimated net worth is $2 million. Bruna is still young, and we can expect a lot more from her.