9 Reasons Why You Should Build a Greenhouse in Your Backyard

One of the perks of having a backyard is definitely a chance to put up a greenhouse. Gardening could be a fun and relaxing way to pass time, although some people made it their primary job too. If you enjoy fresh food and beautiful flowers you should give it a shot. We bring you some benefits of owning a greenhouse.

1. Year-round harvest

The most obvious reason for having a greenhouse is an extended growing season. While most places have limited seasons, usually in the spring and summer, with a greenhouse you can grow plants all year long, even in winter. These nurseries trap and hold the sun and warmth which makes them resistant to unpredictable temperature swings. The way to ensure that your plants are getting enough light is by installing supplemental light fixtures like LED grow lights that not only eliminate the need to change lightbulbs, but they also undercut massive energy usage, whether in a commercial facility, greenhouse, or private residences. You can check them out at californialightworks.com. Therefore, even when the plants go dormant outside, this will have your vegetation blossoming even in the coldest days.

2. Protection from weather elements

Growing plants inside a greenhouse mean that harsh weather conditions, like wind, ice, or extreme heat, can’t harm them. The structure will shield them from unusual seasonal elements, like cold nights in May, so your microflora will always have a perfect climate to grow longer and produce more food or flowers. This means no more tasteless greens from the supermarkets.

3. Grow different varieties of plants

When you own a greenhouse, you have the freedom to grow just about any kind of plant. This means that you’re not being restricted to grow only food and flowers that are native to your area. The insulation, controlled humidity, and a consistent heat offer more choices to grow warm-weather plants, and this includes exotic fruits and flowers. Greenhouses have adjustable conditions leaving you to experiment with various seeds.

4. Organic produce

Greenhouses protect your plants from all sorts of pests and wild animals. Predators like deer, moles, and birds won’t be able to nib on your produce. Since you don’t have to protect your garden from damaging insects, you can reduce, or completely abandon the use of pesticides. Your plants are safe from predators which means there is no need to use chemicals, which on the other hand means healthy food for you and your family. One more benefit of not using pesticides is that you’ll reduce the number of toxic chemicals going into the soil, water supply, and eventually to human bodies, so you’ll be growing environmentally friendly food.

5. Energy conservation

When you grow plants indoors you get to control the amount of water used for the plants to grow properly. Your enclosed garden shields your vegetation from extreme weather elements, meaning that you can drastically reduce the amount of water to keep it alive, and thus helping out our mother nature. Also, greenhouses protect you, too, so that you can tend to your plants at any time of year, rain or shine.

6. Overwintering plants

If you have plants that you love that are susceptible to harsh winter conditions, you can always use your greenhouse to store them until springtime. This will protect your beloved shrub for months. The same goes for your tender fruits and flowers like bananas and geraniums. Plenty of room for everything to safeguard them until warm days roll around again. And, as a bonus, you can also store your garden furniture here, without buying covers. It won’t take any of your garage space anymore.

7. Added appeal to your backyard

Greenhouses simply look inviting. Everyone will want to peek inside your little green kingdom, to take in some positive energy especially during dark and cold winter days. If you get a structural feature and not just a flowerbed, this will add a lot to your home price. It will complement your brickwork and the backyard will look absolutely stunning. Everyone loves healthy foods and fragrant flowers.

8. Save some cash

Another reason why a greenhouse is a genius addition to your garden is that it can actually earn you some real money. First, if you have an enclosed garden big enough that leaves you with a lot of surpluses, you can always sell your fruits and veggies locally. This will be especially welcomed in winter months when fresh produce is harder to come by. Also, your greenhouse will leave some extra cash when you go grocery shopping. If you leave out fruits and veggies from your shopping list, that can save you money, too. In any case, these green buildings will pay for themselves quickly. Plus, you always know what you put on the table for you and your family – healthy, organically grown produce!

9. Stress relief

The health benefits of having a garden are endless. It has been proven that spending time surrounded by plants is beneficial to your heart, reduces stress, and even helps with Alzheimer’s disease. By having a greenhouse, you can harvest not only produce, but also plenty of health benefits. If you have little ones, you can teach them how to grow different crops, and eat healthy. So, no more winter blues, you can have sunlight, warmth, and plenty of oxygen to enjoy during cloudy days. This can boost your immune system massively and reduce the number of colds you get every winter.

Start with small, or smaller and easy to maintain greenhouse. This will give you time to learn about how exactly these gardens work, and also figure out what sort of plants you want to grow. Let your garden grow with you. Once you get ahold of all the maintenance tricks, you can easily expand. There is plenty of different constructions to choose from, plastic, or glass, and also many various sizes from flowerbeds to gigantic structures. You can customize them too, to fit your exact needs, or space you have available. And last, but not the least important, you can have your creativity and imagination run wild!