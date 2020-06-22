Synthetic Hair vs Human Hair Wigs – 2020 Comparison Guide

Looking good is important for a lot of people, and it probably is for you as well, especially if you are someone who has lower confidence levels based on your looks. It’s a normal thing to feel empowered and confident when wearing your favorite clothes, or those that fir you best at least, which is one of the reasons why some have entire wardrobes full of options.

Although clothes are about fifty percent of what completes the look for one person, today we’re going to focus on something else, equally important. You can always hide your body beneath a great dress and feel great about it, but you cannot really change the fact that people will always look you straight in your face. When it comes to the way you appear to others from your chest upwards, hair makes all the difference. Unfortunately, some people cannot enjoy having regular hair, so they have to choose a wig, which is perfectly fine since it’s 2020 and we support everything.

In today’s article we’ll talk about the difference between synthetic hair and wigs made out of real human hair, so if you are currently thinking about purchasing one of these, this is just the right place to be. Let’s not keep this introduction any longer and jump straight into the content.

Price comparison

Now as far as price goes, we think that it’s one of the most important factors when you’re choosing a wig, so we decided to put it on the first place of this list. Obviously, real human hair wigs are a bit more expensive than synthetic ones, but you get what you pay for, which is more realism, better quality and almost nobody will be able to notice that it’s not your hair that you’re wearing. We cannot give you an average price for these two, because there are a lot of difference qualities out there for both categories, so that will solely depend on the brand. However, it’s almost always true that the real one will cost more than synthetic.

If you are on a budget, and you don’t really care about realism all that much, there are some very good synthetic ones out there that you can purchase, but if you’re trying to achieve a look that others won’t be able to guess if it’s fake or not, you know which one to purchase.

Quality and realism

Okay so quality is very important, because you obviously don’t want to pay a few hundred bucks for a wig just to find out that it starts losing all the pieces of hair after just a week. These things can be expensive, so it’s best that you do some research and settle for the ones that have the best reputation. Thanks to the internet, nowadays we can do a quick Google search and immediately find out what’s good and what’s not. If you don’t rely on reviews, it’s difficult to judge the quality just by touch, especially if you are not experienced.

Real ones are more difficult to find, but their quality will always be better, as well as the realism. If you don’t know where to start, visiting Beauty Forever will be a great starting point for human hair wigs due to the informative content that they provide. There are a lot of websites out there that you can browse, and many different brands as well, so choosing the right one can feel a bit overwhelming if you don’t do the research beforehand.

Availability

So you can have a good budget on your side prepared for the purchase, but what good is that for if you’re unable to find a model that suits you well. The thing is, synthetic wigs are a lot more common and easier to find than real human-hair ones, but they are not of the same quality. On the other hand, human hair wigs are rare, but they offer the better experience.

Considering the availability of both categories, you need to decide if you want to spend more time looking for the better model that’s going to provide the best realism and look, or you want to purchase multiple ones of lesser quality but have the option to switch between them whenever. Availability is an important factor.

Variety and options

Last but not least, variety is something that matters, especially in the world of fashion and looks. Why? Because if you decide to complete your look with a wig, then you most-likely want to use the opportunity to make your hair as suitable as possible with the rest of your style.

Now what’s really important is the fact that if you are on a budget, and your funds are limited, purchasing a real human hair wig will most likely drain you. If you use that budget to purchase multiple synthetic ones, you will have the option to switch whenever you change your style. Is this worth it? It’s up for you to decide. If you have the money to purchase more real ones, then that’s the best option.

Advancement of technology

Although we made it clear that real hair wigs are in a few aspects better than synthetic ones, that doesn’t mean synthetic models are what they were a couple of years ago. We’re all aware that technology is drastically improving, and this affects wig products as well. Synthetic models are not stiff and sturdy like they once were, but when someone decides to touch it, they can still feel the difference between real-hair ones and those.

We don’t want to discourage anyone from purchasing wigs made out of artificial hair, but if realism is what you’re striving for, and you don’t want other people to notice that it’s not your hair on your head, you should go for the real-hair models instead. It might cost more, but it will get the job done and you’ll be a happier person.

Conclusion

Beauty comes from the inside, but we cannot deny the fact that without looking good, some people just feel “down” and without the required confidence to go through their day. In today’s article we compared some of the most important differences between real and synthetic wigs, so if you’re planning to do a purchase of this type in the near future, feel free to use our advice.