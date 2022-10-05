How to Burglar Proof Your Windows and Balconies – 2022 Guide

How would you like to live in a world where burglars no longer steal from homes? The reality is that crime is far too common. Burglary is the number one criminal offense reported to police in the world. And even though criminals have been stealing from homes since the dawn of time, they’re using new tools and techniques to get into our properties.

If you want to stay safe from break-ins then you need to secure your property against threats such as dogs, fences, windows, doors, alarms, and locks. This guide will show you how to protect your home against these various dangers.

Are you wondering how to secure your home from burglars? While it might seem obvious to secure your windows and doors, it’s also important to lock your balcony too. There are lots of reasons why homes become targets, whether they are vulnerable or have expensive valuables inside, they’re often targeted simply because they’re empty.

If you want to learn more about the best ways to keep your house safe, then check out our guide below:

Use High-Quality Locks

Burglars aren’t going to stop at just stealing what’s visible. To catch them red-handed, install locks that require higher levels of skill to pick. Choose deadbolt locks over standard cylinder locks, since they’re harder to get into. A quality lock will look almost identical to a normal lock once it’s installed, making it difficult for potential thieves to tell if they’ve been caught. Good locks can safeguard your property from intruders and thieves. Look for models that are sturdy yet easily operated. In addition, avoid cheap locks that can easily be picked by anyone who knows what they’re doing. Locks should also be able to withstand a wide range of temperatures without breaking down.

Install Shutters

Shutter guards can add some serious protection to the exterior of your house. Shutters are similar to blinds except they cover a larger area and are meant to be opened and closed manually. Shutter guards act as additional security and provide a layer of protection between the shutter and its surroundings. Keep in mind that shutters can be expensive, heavy, and difficult to maintain, especially if you live in a windy location. If you want maximum protection of the interior of your home, we have the right place where you can get the best quality wooden windows and shutters. If you want to protect yourself from thieves and sleep peacefully at night without any fear of becoming their target, we suggest you immediately take a look at Puertas Euro-Block windows and balconies that can be personalized according to your wishes and requirements.

Use Window Locks

Some windows come equipped with built-in locks that require a special key to unlock them from the inside. If you have not purchased these types of windows, invest in a high-quality lock and make sure it operates properly for both ease of use and safety. You should also consider using deadbolt locks if you live in an area where break-ins are likely. Deadbolts generally keep the door locked until someone enters their code or rotates the key, at which point they automatically retract back into place once they leave. Consider getting a digital security system that sends alerts via phone calls and texts when anything suspicious occurs.

Add Motion Sensor Lights

Motion sensors are great deterrents for thieves looking to burgle your property. Many motion sensor lights work by detecting movement near the light bulb, turning it off whenever anyone approaches. These types of lights illuminate only when it detects activity and stay dark otherwise. They’re ideal for lighting hallways, stairwells, closets, and bedrooms because they won’t turn themselves on in empty spaces or outside of a thief’s path. Installing these lights on both sides of your windows and balcony doors helps deter potential burglars and gives you peace of mind knowing that they’re not able to sneak into your home undetected.

Install a Video System

A video monitoring system can help reduce the number of residential robberies. If you want to go the extra mile, consider installing a 24/7 live camera system that automatically sends footage directly to your smartphone or computer screen. These systems allow you to check up on your belongings throughout the day and night, alerting you should something happen while you’re away.

Protect Windows and Door Frames

Windows and door frames are two of the most vulnerable spots for burglaries. If you have wooden exterior siding, consider replacing it with vinyl or aluminum frames. Vinyl frames are strong and durable, but aluminum frames are lighter than wood and offer greater protection from weather damage. Once you’ve replaced your windows and doorframes, make sure you seal the seams and cracks between the glass panels and woodwork using caulk or silicone caulking.

Choose Quality Materials.

Materials like steel and aluminum are harder to break into than plastic and wood. Also, hardwood doors can be drilled out easily. Aluminum is difficult to drill through without special equipment. Look for high-quality products with strong hinges and sturdy construction.

Consider Adding Panic Hardware

Panic hardware is designed to act as an additional measure of defense. Panic hardware includes hinges, latches, and chains that give added protection to your property by stopping intruders from forcing a way in while simultaneously alerting neighbors or law enforcement. Many modern locksmiths now manufacture panic hardware kits, including basic hinges, chain links, and padlocks. Having panic hardware in place provides peace of mind, reduces the risk of identity theft, and helps increase home value.

Use Deadbolts

Deadbolts are one of the best ways to secure your home. Deadbolts require more force to open them than standard locks. This makes it much less likely that someone will be able to pick your lock and enter your house. Deadbolts are available in many different styles, so there’s bound to be one that fits your needs.

Keep Valuables Locked Up

You shouldn’t leave anything of value lying around. But you should also make sure that no intruder can easily break in and take something off your premises either. Keep expensive electronics, jewelry, and firearms hidden behind closed doors or in cabinets. And never leave any objects unattended. Not only does this increase the likelihood of theft, but it could also attract unwanted attention.

In conclusion, I hope that these tips have helped you learn how to burglar-proof your home. Remember that prevention is always better than cure. So keep your home safe and secure!