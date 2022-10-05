20 Best Targaryen Halloween Costumes 2022 – Game of Thrones Inspired

‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘House of the Dragon’ fans rejoice – Halloween is the perfect time to dress up as your favorite Targaryen and take over Westeros! Here are some of the best Targaryen Halloween costumes to ensure that you’ll be the best-dressed person at your next Halloween party.
If you want to dress up your pet in a matching Game of Thrones costume we have some ideas you might find useful.
Contents
Mother of Dragons Costume
- 1-Daenerys Targaryen Dress Dragon Mother Cosplay Costume.
- 2-Includes: Coat + Skirt + Cappa + Dragon pin
- 3-Fabric: Chiffon, Flannel, Satin
- 4-Occasion:The cosplay costume perferect for Halloween, theme party, cosplay, on the stage,etc. It's also a great gift for Anime lovers.
- 5-Suitable for adult.
- This costume is a full length panne dress with attached sheer sleevettes and two front leg slits.
- This package contains costume only. Women's jewelry and shoes are not included.
- This costume comes in Women's size Small (4-6), Medium (8-10), Large (12-14), Extra Large (14-16).
- Hand wash, Hang dry. Do not iron. For best results, steam to release wrinkles from packaging.
- This costume is ideal for stage performances, costume parties, Halloween, and any dress up occasion! Fabric 100 percent polypoplin
- Size: 18 Months
- 100% polyester brushed knit flannel w/ painted reptile scales
- Jumpsuit has snaps along inseams for diapering, Velcro dots at center back
- Elastic at wrists; attached mitts can flip up to free the hands
- Enclosed feet have padded anti-skid soles & elastic at ankles
- HIGH QUALITY: The hair sticks Made of Alloy plating, resin; Size: 15.5cm x 5cm; Weight: 190g/pc; Color: As the pictures; Package Included: 8 x GOT...
- ELEGANT AND BEAUTYFULL HAIR PINS: Game of throne hair pins are made of Alloy, with dangling beads, the pin body engraved with sophisticated patterns,...
- WIDE APPLICATION: Hairpins perfect for Bridal Hair Accessory, Bridesmaid Headpiece, Anniversaries, Exquisite Gift, Special Occasions, Proms and Party.
- Perfect Gift:A perfect chopstick for hair as a gift for you or your lovers, friends, family,like birthday,mother's day,Saint Valentine's Day etc.They...
- 100% SATISFACTION & MONEY BACK GUARANTEE: 30 days refund and resend guarantee. We will send out your parcel via surface mail e-pack which need 7-15...
- Great morphed unicorn dragon shirt to wear as a halloween t shirt for Mom, best friend or other woman. Great for men too!
- Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem
Looking to channel your inner Daenerys Targaryen this Halloween? You’re in luck, because there are plenty of great Mother of Dragons costumes out there!
Whether you want to go all-out with a full dragon costume, or keep it simple with a Game of Thrones-inspired dress, there are plenty of ways to show your Targaryen pride this Halloween.
Rhaenyra Targaryen
- 1: Package includes: Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen Halloween Cosplay Coat + Dress.
- 2: Inspiration: Dragon House princess Rhaenyra Targaryen cosplay apparel adult women, prince Daemon Targaryen Halloween carnival suit.
- 3: Occasions: Dragon House prince Daemon Targaryen cosplay costume, princess Rhaenyra Targaryen Halloween carnival suit adult women, perfect for...
- 4: About Size: Please check the item description below for size details.
- 5: Notice: imported, Fabric Materials: Faux Leather + Sanded Fabric + Silk Velvet
- Package Including: Robe + Dress + Earrings.
- Design : Rhaenyra Targaryen cosplay costume women red robe long dress girls Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen Halloween deluxe royal party outfits full set...
- Fabric: Rhaenyra Targaryen costume is made of Satin + Mesh, uniform full suit.
- Occasion：Daily wear, movie fans , theme parties, costume ball, family gatherings, Halloween, clothing parties, cosplay Role-playing photography etc.
- WASHING NOTICE: Hand wash in cold water recommend. Squeeze out excess water, then dry naturally.
- Rhaenyra Targaryen House of Dragon Costume for Women.
- Material: satin + yarn. Comfortable to wear, good quality.
- Package include: robe + dress. 100% brand new.
- Occasions: cosplay, Halloween, party, stage, outdoor, daily wear, gift for fans or friends.
- Please check the size chart carefully, it's probably different with your regular size.
- Adult Rhaenyra Targaryen Cosplay Costume for Women Rhaenyra Targaryen Halloween Dress Coat Outfits
- It is made of stretch satin and embroidered sequins, very soft, breathable and comfortable.
- You will get one costume.
- NOTICE! Please refer to the size chart carefully.Hand measurement will have discrepancy of about 1-3cm.
- Perfect for Halloween Parties,Halloween Costume Dress Up, Birthday Party, Christmas Party, Activity, Everyday Play and More! Not just for Halloween...
- Kucos Womens House of the Dragon Cosplay Costume Half-Year Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen Long Sleeve Red/Yellow Dress Suits for Halloween
- Material: Stretch Satin
- Includes: Robe*1+Dress*1（Style 1）/Waistchain*1+Dress*1（Style 2/4）/Dress*1（Style 3/5）
- Occasions: Perfect for Halloween cosplay,medieval theme party, dress up, daily, casual, spring, fall and winter wear
- Size: Please Read the Size Information in the Product Picture Before Ordering
If you want to dress up as a Targaryen for Halloween, there are plenty of great options to choose from! Rhaenyra Targaryen is a great option for those looking for a female character to dress up as. She was the firstborn child of King Viserys I Targaryen and his sister-wife, Queen Rhaenys Targaryen. Rhaenyra was married to Laenor Velaryon and they had four children together. Their eldest son, Aegon, would eventually become the last Targaryen king.
Rhaenyra was a strong and powerful woman who fought tooth and nail for her rightful place on the Iron Throne. She was known as the “Queen Who Was Promised” and was prophesied to lead the Seven Kingdoms to glory. While she may not have ultimately won the throne, she is still an iconic Targaryen and an excellent choice for a Halloween costume!
Daemon Targaryen Costume
Looking for a Daemon Targaryen costume this Halloween? Check out our top picks!
- 1: Package includes: Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen Halloween Cosplay Coat + Dress.
- 2: Inspiration: Dragon House princess Rhaenyra Targaryen cosplay apparel adult women, prince Daemon Targaryen Halloween carnival suit.
- 3: Occasions: Dragon House prince Daemon Targaryen cosplay costume, princess Rhaenyra Targaryen Halloween carnival suit adult women, perfect for...
- 4: About Size: Please check the item description below for size details.
- 5: Notice: imported, Fabric Materials: Faux Leather + Sanded Fabric + Silk Velvet
- Kucos Mens Cosplay Costume Prince of the City Lord Flea Bottom Daemon Targaryen Trench Coat Long Robe Black Cape Overcoat Windbreaker for the Fans of...
- Material: Dark Pattern Jacquard Fabric
- Includes: Coat+Belt
- Occasions: Perfect for Halloween cosplay,medieval theme party, dress up, daily, casual,spring, fall and winter wear.
- Size: Please Read the Size Information in the Product Picture Before Ordering.
- House Dragon Cosplay Daemon Targaryen Costume Trench Coat Black Jacket Prince Daemon Targaryen Long Overcoat Outfit for Adult
- Includes: Coat + belt.
- Material: Weft velveteen, air lamination adhesive, pu leather.
- Size: Please refer to the size chart in the picture carefully before placing the order. If you have any questions, please contact us.
- Occasions: Great for daily, appointment, Halloween, stage performance, casual, Birthday gift, Christmas, Theme party, Drama performance, ect.
- Daemon Targaryen Cosplay Costume Adult Men Women Black Coat Full Set with Belt Uniform for Halloween.
- Material:Polyester and Cotton.Comfortable to wear.
- Package Include: Suit and Accessories. Full set as the picture shows.
- Occasions: Perfect for Daily Wear, Festival, Christmas, Easter, Halloween,Carnival, Costume parties, Label parties On the stage, Theme party,...
- Size: US Women Size,please refer to the size chart in the Product Description to choose the appropriate size.
- Including: Zipper closure Jumpsuit + Belt*2.
- Fabric: Soft polyester and leather. High quality costume can be used many times.
- Occasions: Halloween, medieval theme party, cosplay, stage performance etc. Unique hallowen costume for yourself.
- If you want to be a dragon warrior, you will never want to miss this beautiful costume!
- Please choose the correct size according to our size chart on the picture. Hand or machine wash with cold water.
These costumes come with everything you need to look just like Daemon Targaryen, the fierce dragonlord. It includes a shirt, pants, cloak, belt, and wig. Just add your own boots and you’re ready to go!
Khal Drogo Costume
Looking for a Khal Drogo costume this Halloween? Check out our top picks! These costumes come with everything you need to look just like Khal Drogo, the fierce Dothraki warlord. It includes a shirt, pants, vest, belt, and wig. Just add your own boots and you’re ready to go!
- Officially licensed HBo.
- Exact replica
- Illustrated box
- 100% foam
- Synthetic fiber size: standard Made of synthetic fibers jet black style with 2' Long Pony tail in back fit with elastic band inside
- Synthetic Fiber
- Size: Standard
- Includes: Mustache/Beard Combo
- Heat Resistant Synthetic Hair Fibre
- Long Straight Black Hair Wig without Bangs
- New Design Wig Cap, Rose Net Top, Machine Made Weft Back, Glueless Full Wig
- Average Cap Size with Adjustable Straps, It Can Fits Most of Adults
- Gift Wrapped to Each Wig, 1PCS/PACK of Fishnet Hairnet
- Officially licensed from the HBO series
- Molded plastic figure
- Stands 8.5" tall
- Non-articulated
- Window box packaging
Tyrion Lannister
Looking for the perfect Targaryen Halloween costume? Look no further! This clever and resourceful Imp is the perfect choice for anyone looking to show their Targaryen pride.
- A ThreeZero import
- Realistic likeness
- Based on his appearance in season 7 of the series
- Tailored cloth costume
- Includes jug, goblet, prop accurate vest, hand of the Queen brooch, trousers, belt, and boots, plus 4 pairs of interchangeable hands
- 【Size】US size, please choose your normal size
- 【Package Included】Jacket+Pants+Skirt+Belt
- 【Design Inspiration】This design is from Tyrion Lannister
- 【Occasion】Perfect for Halloween costume, Dressing-up, Roleplay Party
- 【Size-customed】Please send us your BODY measurements according to product description
- 【Fashion style】If you are a fan of the Game of Thrones and need a wig to cosplay the Tyrion Lannister , then our Tyrion Lannister cosplay wig for...
- 【Perfect Gift】Great gift for Game of Thrones Tyrion Lannister lovers, it is suitable for cosplay, comic-con, anime theme party, masquerade party,...
- 【Material】Game of Thrones Tyrion Lannister men cosplay wig High-temperature synthetic fiber wigs , look natural and touch soft. Please note that...
- 【Wig cap construction】 Affordable synthetic wig with 22.5 inches circumference stretched medium cap with adjustable straps and combs fit for most...
- 【Precautions】All The wigs need to be taken care of and the modeling of the relevant Cosplay characters according to your own needs. The product...
- LONG SLEEVE inflatable jumpsuit with zipper closure on back and battery operated fan
- READ BEFORE BUYING: Costumes are not sized the same as apparel, please review the Rubies SIZE CHART IN IMAGES to determine fit, recent reviews may...
- Fan requires 4, AA batteries (not included); do not use rechargeable, nickel-cadmium; remove batteries from fan while not in use From Rubies,...
- GROUPS AND FAMILIES: Combine with other costumes by Rubies; look for regular and inflatable designs in baby, toddler, child, adult and pet sizes, also...
- FAMILY-FOCUSED, and based in the U.S.A. since 1951, Rubie’s has classic and licensed costumes and accessories in sizes and styles for your entire...
- Officially Licensed
- Designed by Russ Lukich
- Measures: 6.35" wide, 3.5" high
With a little bit of creativity, you can easily put together a Tyrion Lannister costume that is sure to turn heads. Start with a black tunic and add a red vest or cloak to represent House Lannister. For an extra touch of authenticity, add some fake scars or bruises. To complete the look, style your hair into Tyrion’s signature half-up, half-down hairstyle.
Whether you’re dressing up for Halloween or attending a Game of Thrones-themed party, wearing a Tyrion Lannister costume is sure to make you stand out from the crowd. So get creative and have fun putting together your very own Targaryen costume!
Jon Snow
What better way to show your Targaryen pride than by dressing up as the King in the North himself? Jon Snow is the perfect choice for a Targaryen Halloween costume, and there are several ways to go about it.
- GoT Night's Watch Jon Snow Cosplay Costume Outfit Suit Dress
- Material: Leather + Uniform cloth + Artificial wool.
- Including: Cape + Underwear + Vest + Belt + Strap + Gloves.
- If you love jon snow, you will never want to miss this high quality costume!
- 100% brand new, high quality fabrics, exquisite workmanship,we tailor the costume by ourselves and take the pictures by ourselves.
- ✅Material: Belt、Waistcoat: PU(Poly Urethane)；Cape: Uniform Cloth. Kilt:Knitting Cotton; Easy and comfortable to wear.
- ✅Jon Snow Luxury Package Includes：Fur Shoulder Cloak、PU Waistcoat、PU Belt、Knit Dress.
- ✅This luxury suit perfectly restores the TV show character Jon Snow, if you really like the role of Jon Snow, it will be the best choice for your...
- ✅High quality cosplay costumes perfect for Carnival, Halloween themed party or fancy dress, Masquerade balls, Role Play, celebrations, cosplay party...
- ✅100% Satisfaction Guarantee: ALIZIWAY is always dedicated into providing the best service and products to every customer. We have our own...
- Fabric: Polyester + Cotton + PU
- Package Include: Cape + belt+ PU leather waistcoat + kilt.
- Cosplay for Lord of Stark.Direwolf Ghost will help you!! Winter is coming!! House Stark of Winterfell!!King in the North!!
- We are a professional manufacturer of all kinds of costumes and accessories for CHRISTMAS, HALLOWEEN, CARNIVAL, EASTER, ST. Patrick's day, National...
- Easy to install: easy to remove, more choice, give you different styles. Saves more time for you.
- UNISEX ARK BROWN LONG WAVY COSTUME WIG: This is THE wig to complete your John Snow Costume. A realistic mens women long wavy cosplay wig for a Pirate,...
- LOOKS LIKE REAL HAIR: We use our own MatteSilk Fiber, so your wig is softer, thicker and more realistic than other wigs. We photograph our own models,...
- A JUSTABLE WIG CAP FITS ALL SIZE HEA S: Thanks to our comfortable StretchNet, elastic wig hair net, this wig fits everyone in your family: Men, Women,...
- PRE-STYLE WIG, REA Y TO WEAR INSTANTLY: Simply shake your full wig, plump the curls or straighten style using natural hair products. We send you a...
- Hot TV Series Jon Snow Costume. Good choice for Halloween, Comic Con, Cosplay Shows, Party, Photo Shoot, Carnival, Collection, etc.
- Including: Faux Leather Armor + Faux Leather Robe + Faux Fur Cape + Pants + Belt + Gloves + Bracers + Shin Guards. Shown in Pictures.
- Size: US Men Size. If you choose "Custom-made", please check "Product Description" below and tell us your measurements.
- Material: Faux leather, Faux Fur, Polyester, Alloy Accessories. Wipe Clean.
- Production Time: 3 - 5 Days after we receive your order. Shipping Time: 3 - 5 days by expedited shipping or 7 - 15 days by standard shipping after...
For starters, you’ll need a good wig. A lot of wigs out there are cheap and will look it, so be sure to find one that’s high quality. You can find some great options online or at costume shops. Once you have your wig, style it into Jon’s signature look: long and straight with a center part.
As for the rest of your costume, you have a few options. You can go the simple route and just wear all black, or you can get a little more creative. Try finding a black tunic and belting it at the waist, or go for a black cloak or cape. If you really want to stand out, paint your face with the Targaryen sigil using red face paint or lipstick.
Whatever route you choose, with a little effort you’ll be able to create an amazing Jon Snow Targaryen Halloween costume that’s sure to impress!
How to make a DIY Mother of Dragons Costume
Are you looking for a homemade Halloween costume that will make you stand out from the rest? Why not try your hand at making a Mother of Dragons costume inspired by the character Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones?
With a little bit of creativity and some simple materials, you can easily create a DIY Mother of Dragons costume that is sure to impress. Here’s what you’ll need to get started:
- A white dress or tunic
- A tan or brown belt
- A red scarf or cape
- Brown or black leggings
- Brown boots
- A toy dragon (optional)
To start, put on a white dress or tunic. Then, cinch your waist with the belt to create the illusion of a flowing gown. Next, drape the red scarf or cape over your shoulders. This will represent Daenerys’s iconic red vulnerability cloak. Finally, put on the leggings and boots. If you have a toy dragon, carry it around with you to really sell the look!
There are different Daenerys costumes you can make as the costumes changed over the seasons.
How to make a Khal Drogo Costume
Khal Drogo is one of the most popular characters in the HBO show Game of Thrones, so it’s no surprise that his costume is a popular choice for Halloween. If you’re looking to make your own Khal Drogo costume, here are a few tips.
First, you’ll need to find a brown or black leather vest. You can usually find these at thrift stores or online. Then, you’ll need to add some embellishments to make it look more like Khal Drogo’s vest. Try adding some fur trim or leather cord to give it that authentic look.
Next, you’ll need to find a pair of brown or black leather pants. Once again, thrift stores or online retailers are your best bet for finding these. Once you have the pants, you’ll want to add some extra details to make them look more like Khal Drogo’s pants. Try fringing the bottom of the pants or adding some studs or other decorations.
For the final touch, you’ll need to find a long wig that matches Khal Drogo’s hair color and style. You can usually find wigs like this online or at costume shops. With the wig in place, your Khal Drogo costume is complete!