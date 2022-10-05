20 Best Targaryen Halloween Costumes 2022 – Game of Thrones Inspired

‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘House of the Dragon’ fans rejoice – Halloween is the perfect time to dress up as your favorite Targaryen and take over Westeros! Here are some of the best Targaryen Halloween costumes to ensure that you’ll be the best-dressed person at your next Halloween party.

If you want to dress up your pet in a matching Game of Thrones costume we have some ideas you might find useful.

Mother of Dragons Costume

Looking to channel your inner Daenerys Targaryen this Halloween? You’re in luck, because there are plenty of great Mother of Dragons costumes out there!

Whether you want to go all-out with a full dragon costume, or keep it simple with a Game of Thrones-inspired dress, there are plenty of ways to show your Targaryen pride this Halloween.

Rhaenyra Targaryen

If you want to dress up as a Targaryen for Halloween, there are plenty of great options to choose from! Rhaenyra Targaryen is a great option for those looking for a female character to dress up as. She was the firstborn child of King Viserys I Targaryen and his sister-wife, Queen Rhaenys Targaryen. Rhaenyra was married to Laenor Velaryon and they had four children together. Their eldest son, Aegon, would eventually become the last Targaryen king.

Rhaenyra was a strong and powerful woman who fought tooth and nail for her rightful place on the Iron Throne. She was known as the “Queen Who Was Promised” and was prophesied to lead the Seven Kingdoms to glory. While she may not have ultimately won the throne, she is still an iconic Targaryen and an excellent choice for a Halloween costume!

Daemon Targaryen Costume

Looking for a Daemon Targaryen costume this Halloween? Check out our top picks!

These costumes come with everything you need to look just like Daemon Targaryen, the fierce dragonlord. It includes a shirt, pants, cloak, belt, and wig. Just add your own boots and you’re ready to go!

Khal Drogo Costume

Looking for a Khal Drogo costume this Halloween? Check out our top picks! These costumes come with everything you need to look just like Khal Drogo, the fierce Dothraki warlord. It includes a shirt, pants, vest, belt, and wig. Just add your own boots and you’re ready to go!

Tyrion Lannister

Looking for the perfect Targaryen Halloween costume? Look no further! This clever and resourceful Imp is the perfect choice for anyone looking to show their Targaryen pride.

With a little bit of creativity, you can easily put together a Tyrion Lannister costume that is sure to turn heads. Start with a black tunic and add a red vest or cloak to represent House Lannister. For an extra touch of authenticity, add some fake scars or bruises. To complete the look, style your hair into Tyrion’s signature half-up, half-down hairstyle.

Whether you’re dressing up for Halloween or attending a Game of Thrones-themed party, wearing a Tyrion Lannister costume is sure to make you stand out from the crowd. So get creative and have fun putting together your very own Targaryen costume!

Jon Snow

What better way to show your Targaryen pride than by dressing up as the King in the North himself? Jon Snow is the perfect choice for a Targaryen Halloween costume, and there are several ways to go about it.

For starters, you’ll need a good wig. A lot of wigs out there are cheap and will look it, so be sure to find one that’s high quality. You can find some great options online or at costume shops. Once you have your wig, style it into Jon’s signature look: long and straight with a center part.

As for the rest of your costume, you have a few options. You can go the simple route and just wear all black, or you can get a little more creative. Try finding a black tunic and belting it at the waist, or go for a black cloak or cape. If you really want to stand out, paint your face with the Targaryen sigil using red face paint or lipstick.

Whatever route you choose, with a little effort you’ll be able to create an amazing Jon Snow Targaryen Halloween costume that’s sure to impress!

How to make a DIY Mother of Dragons Costume

Are you looking for a homemade Halloween costume that will make you stand out from the rest? Why not try your hand at making a Mother of Dragons costume inspired by the character Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones?

With a little bit of creativity and some simple materials, you can easily create a DIY Mother of Dragons costume that is sure to impress. Here’s what you’ll need to get started:

A white dress or tunic

A tan or brown belt

A red scarf or cape

Brown or black leggings

Brown boots

A toy dragon (optional)

To start, put on a white dress or tunic. Then, cinch your waist with the belt to create the illusion of a flowing gown. Next, drape the red scarf or cape over your shoulders. This will represent Daenerys’s iconic red vulnerability cloak. Finally, put on the leggings and boots. If you have a toy dragon, carry it around with you to really sell the look!

There are different Daenerys costumes you can make as the costumes changed over the seasons.

How to make a Khal Drogo Costume

Khal Drogo is one of the most popular characters in the HBO show Game of Thrones, so it’s no surprise that his costume is a popular choice for Halloween. If you’re looking to make your own Khal Drogo costume, here are a few tips.

First, you’ll need to find a brown or black leather vest. You can usually find these at thrift stores or online. Then, you’ll need to add some embellishments to make it look more like Khal Drogo’s vest. Try adding some fur trim or leather cord to give it that authentic look.

Next, you’ll need to find a pair of brown or black leather pants. Once again, thrift stores or online retailers are your best bet for finding these. Once you have the pants, you’ll want to add some extra details to make them look more like Khal Drogo’s pants. Try fringing the bottom of the pants or adding some studs or other decorations.

For the final touch, you’ll need to find a long wig that matches Khal Drogo’s hair color and style. You can usually find wigs like this online or at costume shops. With the wig in place, your Khal Drogo costume is complete!