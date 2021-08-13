10 Signs Your Business Website Needs A Redesign

With everything in the world being highly integrated with technology, websites have become the new source of information, news, advertising and so much more. For this very reason, companies shell out large sums of money to run their website as well as attract new customers through it.

Trends and new developments in the world of technology keep companies on their toes, resulting in them constantly working on improving their websites.

On that note, below are mentioned 10 signs that show your business website needs a makeover.

Though this software may meet your purpose, it is the technology of the past and many have receded from using it. There are many reasons why one must ditch outdated software such as Adobe Flash and look for more recent options.

Some of these reasons include its poor SEO quality, slow speed of the site refreshing and loading, and lack of optimization for devices other than a computer or PC. Furthermore, updating such a site is quite difficult as well.

2. High bounce rate

Many times the customers visiting your site may feel that it isn’t attractive enough to allure them to stay on the page. This is quite a huge indicator that shows that the exit rate of the customer is quite high which in turn results in negative website performance.

At this point, various parameters must be focussed on improving. These parameters include finding out who the target audience is, redefining the company’s goals, updating the website and brand message that it currently holds, and other ways in which the customers will see value in the site.

Website designing and development teams help aid the process of improving the business as well as its website.

3. Poor Aesthetic

The first look generated by the website is what the customers fall for. Though one must not judge a book by its cover, the customers do not apply the same for websites.

Adopting the latest website design trends helps improve the aesthetic of the site. Furthermore, some highly important details such as the services the business provides, the previous clients they have had as well as the future clients they wish to attract help improve the website aesthetic.

If you are looking to improve your website aesthetic, visit BrandRipe to gain access to the best services.

4. Lack of mobile optimization

According to researchers, 46% of the individuals research a mobile, while 67% of the customers purchase their phone.

In addition to that, Google has stated that 50% of the customers who have researched a product or service visit the local store within the day, while 18% of the searches end up as sales.

With those statistics, it is pretty evident that the website needs to be mobile-friendly. Thus, if a business does not have a mobile-friendly and optimized website, it is quite a loss for them.

5. Lack of CMS

Many businesses do not have a well-functioning CMS, also known as Content Management System. The functions of the CMS are plenty, including editing, updating the content as well as managing the site.

The CMS functions act as an efficient tool for one’s website that helps make changes quite fast, may it be related to campaigns or special offers that are required to be changed regularly.

6. Growing company

When a company is growing, the number of services or products involved may also increase. Furthermore, they are on the radar due to the massive amount of attraction it has gained during the growth process.

This is one major sign that the business needs a progressive as well as a futuristic website that enables the customer to use it easily and attracts other potentials as well.

7. High Load time

We humans have a lot of tasks to get done on a daily basis due to which we don’t have time for slow websites. Due to this reason, many customers abandon using such sites and go to one that loads faster. According to research, 47% of the people expect the page to load in 2 or fewer seconds.

The slower the website loads, the higher the customer satisfaction levels drop. This in turn damages the reputation of the SEO used by the website as well as increases the number of frustrated customers the business has.

8. Ashamed to share company’s URL

These are one of the first signs that show the website needs a facelift. If one is afraid of being judged or doesn’t feel that the website has been created to its maximum potential, many refrain from sharing their URL.

This is a major sign that the website must be worked on. Connecting to current as well as potential clients are stopped when URLs aren’t shared. In addition to that, the halt or slowing down of traffic being directed to the website lowers the chances of the business gaining reach.

9. Brand message change

At times, the message of a brand that the company started with may be changed later on, due to a variety of reasons. It is at this point that the new brand message must be in sync with what is being displayed on one’s website.

The company’s website is a vehicle to motivate and drive clients to make purchases. Thus catering to the needs of the target audience by creating an impressive first impression is important.

10. Low Search Engine Ranking

This is a bad indicator and shows that the website needs to be worked on immediately. Let us take a quick instance of how this ranking works. The lower the ranking, the further the website is found in the organic feed and vice versa.

Making the website more attractive as well as informative helps increase the ranking.

Conclusion

Creating a website on its own is not the end of how one can attract customers. Constantly working on improving it as well as knowing what part of it to modify is important.

We hope the above-mentioned signs will help you out when it comes to deciding on whether your site needs a makeover or not.