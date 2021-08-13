Passover Vacation in California

Passover 2022 is not as far away as you might think. One of the hottest Passover locations being booked for the 2022 holiday are vacations in California. The San Diego and Los Angeles areas have Pesach programs in place that allow you to enjoy the magnificent weather, the intriguing location, and kosher observances for the biggest Jewish holiday of the year.

Hyatt Regency Valencia

One of the astounding resorts offering a Passover friendly vacation for 2022 is the Hyatt Regency Valencia. The resort is located only half-of-an-hour from the beautiful city of Los Angeles. Visitors get the opportunity to enjoy the entertainment, programs, and accommodations the resort has planned, as well as travel to see the sites and attractions that make Los Angeles one of the most frequently visited cities in California.

If you are an outdoor lover the nature paths located around the facility will be of great interest to you. They showcase the natural flora and fauna of the area in a spectacular display with once-in-a-lifetime views for you to experience.

If you prefer to do a little shopping then you will love hitting the local village stores. You might prefer to make the thirty-minute travel to Los Angeles and stroll down Rodeo Drive, or walk the streets of Beverly Hills and see everything the Grove has to offer.

The younger members of your party will not want to miss a trip to Disneyland or Universal studios. You can ride the rides, meet all of your favorite Disney characters, and spend a fabulous day in one of the highest ranked attractions in the United States.

You can also stroll through the zoo and see the animals and their habitats. Visit the Endeavor Space Shuttle, and museums such as the Getty Museum, the Movieland Wax Museum, and the Peterson Auto Museum. There are so many wonderful things to see and do that you may want to visit the Hyatt Regency Valencia Pesach program more than one year.

While you are staying at the resort your food will be prepared by chefs who have mastered the art of kosher food preparation. Your family seder in 2022 could be the one that your family talks about for years to come as you relax and enjoy the ceremony that includes find foods prepared for you, and your loving family gathered together in observance of this beautiful religious celebration.

In case you are looking for the accommodation in California during Passover, it is best to check the booking and programs at totallyjewishtravel.com

Rancho Bernardo Inn

The Ranchero Bernardo Inn is an upscale establishment that has a Pesach program in place for their Jewish guests. For the past eight years they have given their Jewish visitors a Passover experience that is unique, kosher, and memorable. The food is divine. You can celebrate your seder in a large group or you can choose to celebrate as a small and intimate family unit.

There are lectures, programs, and religious observances planned through the resort facilities that will educate, entertain, and help you and your family grow closer in your religious connections. There are also boundless forms of entertainment and exciting things to do and see so your vacation will be one of the best ones you have ever taken.

The infamous San Diego Zoo is close by and will provide you with a day of exotic animals, and adventure. You will also want to visit such amazing attractions as Sea World to learn more about the aquatic species that fill our oceans, and spend a day being entertained and amazed.

If you like outdoor activities, you will find that the kayaking and snorkeling opportunities in this area are indeed some of the finest to be found. You will see beautiful scenery, enjoy the magnificent California coast weather, and see the beautiful California residents relaxing on local beaches. Take a stroll and take time to visit local shops and eateries to truly experience the California way of life.

Fun in the sun, miles of long white sandy beaches surrounded by clear blue waters, are what California dreams are made of.

This vacation could prove to be the most relaxing and most fun filled vacations your family has ever taken.

If you are more into golf than water sports then rest assured that the local courses are going to be places you do not want to miss. You can add these courses to your bucket list of locations you want to play golf.

If you would prefer a relaxing spa day then you are really in luck. San Diego is home to the Glen Ivy Hot Springs Spa. This spa gets almost as many visitors as Disneyland does each year. It is the ultimate experience that is both luxurious and relaxing., You can end your spa day with a hot air balloon ride from Skysurfing Hot Air Balloons. Rise above the countryside and see the sites from a birds’ eye view.

Pesach 2022 could be the greatest Passover of your life if you spend it on the warm sunny beaches of California. The resorts participating in the Passover programs are ideal for families, and offer many family-oriented experiences. The kids will love it, the adults will love it, and you will go home with smiles and beautiful memories.

Do not worry if you are traveling single, or as a couple and not a large family unit. These resorts are also fantastic places for adult visitors to find entertainment, relaxation, and beautiful scenery.

The daytime shopping, beach combing, fishing and water sprots pale in comparison to the nighttime activities that begin when the sun goes down and the beautiful people of the area awaken. You will find many places to visit, dancing and music is available for everyone, fine dining experiences, movies, and quiet strolls along the moonlit beach.

Do not wait to book your 2022 Passover vacation to California. People are anxious to get out and enjoy trips and adventures again. This eagerness is creating a lot of bookings for getaways, and the week of Passover is one of the most predominantly booked getaway times.