Why Should I Buy a Leather Jacket?

Leather jackets are known to inject a mellow touch into any casual or semi-casual get-ups. The foolproof no-brainer outerwear has always offered practicality, comfort, and style to people willing to complete this equation.

However, despite the apparent qualities accompanying a leather jacket, it’s common to think ‘why’ to invest in this piece of apparel. That is, what are the legit reasons to buy a leather jacket? Or why should I incorporate it into my day-to-day arsenal?

Well, to answer this general question that often pops up before its purchase, we have shortlisted some essential reasons. These are:

1. It Amplifies Your Style Quiotent

A quality bomber jacket is a requisite wardrobe staple that holds the power to lift up the style factor immediately. It is a fad that has been around for many decades and shows zero signs of leveling off.

Moreover, it does not demand a special set of styling skills to look great. If you do not master the art of fashion, your leather garment will simplify this dilemma for you. Yes, you can just throw it with a plain tee and jeans and look fab.

For a more sophisticated touch, you can replace the tee with a button-down shirt in any color of your choice. To look sexy and desirable at the same time, follow an absolute black approach. Complete the combo with anything as perfect as sneakers, boots, or heals in the footwear front. Literally, styling a leather jacket is perhaps the simplest of things you will learn in the fashion world!

2. It Offers Solid Protection

Apart from improving your casual aesthetics, a quality leather layer protects you from extreme weather and potential injury. In fact, many motorcyclists and motorists prefer bikers’ jackets to ensure optimum safety during their crazy rides.

Unlike conventional cotton, wool, or polyester jackets, leather jackets provide a higher degree of durability. This is because its fibers are far more stable owing to the presence of grain. Some professional craftsmen also add armors to the construction that not only ticks added protection but higher magnificence!

3. It Is a Long-term Investment

As we see it through the lens of longevity, the value of leather simply outweighs the value of other materials. Yes, one of the perks of owning a leather jacket is its ability to last and reward you for longer.

Essentially, leather is naturally high in strength. Thereby, it easily passes the test of time while developing a beautiful patina with age. This look and texture is priceless as it takes the exquisiteness of a leather jacket to a whole new level.

4. It Provides Unbeatable Comfort

One of the prominent expectations we have from a jacket is providing us with maximum comfort. And those who already possess a leather jacket can swear to the fact that it scores full in this department.

Pure leather is soft, supple, and relaxing. And so, it gives you the pleasure of feeling cozy and warm in that teeth-chattering climate. Moreover, it is a material that is naturally breathable. Therefore, in addition to wearing it in winter and spring, you can confidently flaunt a non-quilted one in humid weather.

5. It Literally Goes With Anything, Anywhere

Yes, from casual to semi-formal ensemble, pairing it with anything you like is possible. Interestingly, there is no limitation for color as well. As far as you own a standard black or brown in any style, you can simply pull it with anything.

According to fashion experts, a leather jacket is a surefire way to earn extra style points anywhere you head. From dates to parties, weddings to evening office events, you can look up to it for a definite style statement.

Essentially, the trend to don leather jackets sparked more than a century ago. It was originally a significant element of the uniforms of World War II pilots that we know as bombers now. While exuding bravery and courage, these leather wear would protect those flyers in the high freezing altitudes.

As of today, the style encompassing the garment is not just the bombers. There is a variety including bikers and distressed to upgrade our glam game.

So any time you doubt your leather jacket will go out of style, remember- history suggests otherwise!

7. It Offers Versatility in Styles and Colors

If its about versatility, we doubt any jacket offers the number of styles and colors as a leather jacket does. Yes, it is by far, the ideal garment to offer an extended list of options.

Initially, leather jackets would come in black and brown colors. While these colors present maximum practicality to its buyers, the exhausted choices were discouraging for some buyers. Thankfully, you do not need to settle on any color you do not prefer for your casual collection anymore.

Just like the styles, the color palette is large enough to accommodate any color you like to wrap around. By any color, we mean red, orange, purple, white, or anything you can think of right now.

8. It Is Low-maintenance

The approach to maintaining a leather jacket or any other item of leather hide is minimalistic. All you need to do is apply a good leather protection product like waxes or resolene. Besides, there is a need for a good conditioner to protect it against dryness. And voila- this is the perfect recipe to keep it fresh, shiny, and strong!

In case of a stain, use a damp, soft fabric to clean at once and let it dry. Once the natural drying is done, hang it in your closet using a wooden or nylon hanger. Do not forget to cover it with a spacious breathable bag.

Last Words

By now, you may have got your answer as to why you should invest in a pure leather jacket. From style to comfort, protection to longevity, what is there you can’t get from this mildly earthy smell-like fabric?