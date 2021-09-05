Is It Worth Buying an Electric Skateboard for Commuting?

As the world goes electric, skateboards too, have followed suit. E-boards or electric skateboards are the newest methods of travel that are not only fast but also environment friendly. If skateboards were cool, e-boards are doubly so. You can usually find people zooming past you on street corners and no one can deny that they look super hip and cool.

E-boards are the new toys for the millennials for today, and you are probably thinking about investing in one. However, although you might be really impressed with the device, there might be some things that are worrying you. This article will talk about electric skateboards in detail and everything you need to know about them which will help you decide if e-boards are actually worth it. Read on!

What is an Electric Skateboard?

A skateboard with an electric motor is known as an electric skateboard. A wireless handheld controller that fits in your hand and is easy to use is now included with every electric skateboard on the market. It will allow you to regulate the speed of the e-board and braking modes. An electric skateboard can cost anywhere from $99 to $2,000. Some electric skateboards have a top speed of 56 kilometers per hour.

An esk8 lets you speed along city streets or climb hills with ease, and to attain complete charge, most of them require charging from one to five hours. Above all, an electric skateboard is more convenient to operate than a traditional one.

Why Should You Choose an Electric Skateboard over a Traditional one?

Users of traditional skateboards must continually kick-push the equipment. It may provide them with more control over speed and acceleration as a result of this, but their balance suffers as a result. Pushing forcefully against the ground may cause the board to change direction, making it more difficult to maintain control at greater speeds. This also leads to the problem of braking. In traditional skateboards, braking at the right time might be really difficult. However, with the introduction of effective and more complicated braking mechanisms, this problem has been eliminated from electric skateboards.

What are the Advantages of Electric Skateboards?

Electric boards do not require a kick push to accelerate, making balance and control much easier to maintain. They generally have better balance, stronger brakes, and a higher peak speed when it comes to performance. This is especially essential as riders get to the top electric boards’ shockingly high speeds. The following are a detailed list of advantages that are offered by electric skateboards.

Fun to Ride

Electric Skateboards scream fun. Imagine zooming past traffic or spending a quality day at the beach on your electric skateboard, with the cool wind in your hair. The e-boards look straight out of a sci-fi movie and are indeed a tool from the future. They are smart, effective, and let’s not forget the impression you will leave on people you rush past on the road. Additionally, group rides on electric skateboards are great methods to have fun. This way, you can meet a lot of people and make new friends.

Makes Commuting Easier

E-boards make commuting way easier. Whether you are going out for work or meeting a friend, an electric board lets you zoom past traffic without any problem. You can also avoid busy roads altogether because these boards are great to use on narrow lanes as well. Hence, you can avoid the morning hour rush, and reach your destination on time.

Keeps You Fit and Healthy

According to how you ride, electric skateboards could be a wonderful source of exercise. To maintain your body on the board, you must use a lot of your core and leg muscles while riding. If you desire a more difficult task, you may always propel your board with your foot, just like a conventional skateboard. When carrying the board, the weight of the board will offer you great leg exercise.

Environment-Friendly

E-boards are completely electric powered, and it does not make the use of any fossil fuels. Hence, using an electric skateboard helps reduce your carbon footprint and is immensely helpful to the environment. It does not cause pollution in any way and is more environment-friendly than commuting to your destinations via carpools.

Great Way to Practice Your Skills

When you don’t have access to the surf or the slopes, an electric skateboard may be a wonderful way to stay up with your skateboarding or snow surfing abilities. High speeds can properly and safely mimic the sensation of both sports. Electric skateboards have the extra benefit of having brakes, so you won’t have to rely on foot brakes or carving to decelerate when the speeds reach too high.

What is the Best Board to Invest in if You are a Beginner?

A budget board is a fantastic option if you’re searching for a board that’s not too costly. These boards have two types of motors: a hub motor and a belt motor. The major distinction between hub and belt motors is that hub motors have motors integrated into the wheels, whereas belt motors have a gear system linked directly to the wheels. Budget boards from Backfire, Exway, and Meepo are all reasonably priced. They sell hub boards for approximately $400 that have peak speeds of 25 mph (40 km/h) and ranges of around 11 miles (18 km). Belt boards of a somewhat higher grade are also available from these businesses.

So, Are Electric Skateboards Actually Worth it?

Although e-boards come with a few disadvantages of their own including several safety hazards, you can easily avoid them if you invest in a few protective gears. Ensure that you wear them at all times whenever you are on an electric board, and you will be entirely protected. Skateboards from meepoboard.com are entirely safe, affordable, and are of the very best quality. Hence if you have been deliberating for a while about buying an electric skateboard, maybe you should take the leap of faith and invest in one.