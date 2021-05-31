Helpful Tips For Riding an Electric Bike

Although riding an electric bike is an exciting experience and great for your health, not knowing some tips would take some fun out of the experience. Whether you are a new bike rider or a pro at riding traditional bikes, there are a few helpful riding tips worth paying attention to.

This article will discuss helpful tips for riding a KboBike to ensure your riding experience is fun. Let’s start.

Get used to your electric bike

I understand the feeling of immediately taking your electric bike to the road for a spin on boost mode once you buy it. However, this would be a mistake.

Although electric bikes are built like traditional bikes, they offer significantly more speed, handle differently, and are typically heavier than traditional bikes.

It would help if you got used to these notable differences before hitting the road with your electric bike.

Go for a test ride where you can get a feel of electric your electric bike by doing the following;

Test how the bike takes off and brakes

Practice riding with the different levels of power assist.

Practice turning, balancing, and navigating obstacles.

Ride with all assist turned off

Practice switching gears

Stand Out

After you have understood how to ride it, there is still a small matter that needs to be taken care of before hitting the road.

There may be situations where stealth gives an advantage; however, riding an electric bike isn’t one of those situations.

Turn your lights on when it is dim outside, get a bell for your electric bike, and use reflective tapes on your electric bike. The goal is making yourself seen and heard, registering yourself in the conscious mind of people and, most importantly, vehicles while on the road.

Ride slowly, especially at first

When you start riding, avoid the temptation to ride your electric bike at the fastest setting, especially during the first few weeks.

Take it slowly and stick to the lower power settings during the first three weeks.

Apart from keeping you safe, riding slowly protects other pedestrians on the road. While electric bikes look like traditional bikes, their speed is one thing that sets them apart from regular bikes. Pedestrians might not expect you to be going as fast as your e-bike allows and wouldn’t factor that into their movement. The onus is on you to be more cautious and be extra aware of your surroundings.

Know your route

Whatever purpose you wish to use your electric bike for, for fun rides or commuting to work, you should take a few minutes to plan your ride before getting started. Doing this will make a big difference to how safe, fast and enjoyable your ride will be.

Try to avoid busy roads whenever you can, especially during the first few weeks of riding your electric bike. This can be done using side streets and back roads. There are several cycling navigation sites on Google Maps dedicated to helping cyclists do this.

With an electric bike, you can easily take a bikeway up a hill rather than mixing it up with traffic on the highway. Researching the route also helps you know the road rules and where you can and cannot ride your electric bike.

Taking corners

Electric bikes are more fun to ride when compared to regular bikes because of the extra boost to speed. However, this extra speed presents its challenges, especially when it comes to handling and taking corners.

Be careful of how much speed you are using when turning corners, as going too fast would lead to a crash. When approaching a corner, reduce the speed and avoid leaning too much into the corner.

This is especially true in conditions where you cannot see far away, like rain or snowfall.

How to improve your battery range

Your electric bike range is how far your electric bike can go with a full charge. This is a common concern among cyclists, and here are some maintenance tips to maximize your range and get the most out of your battery.

Charge your battery up to 100 percent before every ride

Pedal more! If you notice that your battery has fallen below the 20 percent mark, you should reduce the assist setting and pedal more. This keeps you from totally draining the battery at once, leaving you with enough power to make your ride easy.

Ride slowly! Besides keeping you safe, riding slowly is good for your electric bike batteries as resistance from wind drag can drain your battery’s energy. Riding a little slower reduces the wind drag and increases your range.

Keep your tire pressure up. Low tire pressure will leave your electric bike sluggish and needing more energy to move.

Oil your chain. This improves your pedaling efficiency and the efficiency of your electric bike’s motor too.

Replace your old battery. If you have used your electric bicycle for a while (2-3 years), you would most likely experience a reduced battery range. This is because the battery has degraded, and the amount of energy it can hold will most likely have reduced. You should buy a new battery after three years of regular electric bike usage or when the decreased range gets annoying.

Choose the electric bikes with lithium-ion battery because it contains a larger battery capacity

Clean regularly

A vital tip for riding an electric bike and keeping it in proper operating condition is regular cleaning and maintenance. Check the rims, tire pressure, lighting, and brakes before each ride, and have your electric bike serviced by a professional at least twice a year.

Invest in a pouch and get the necessary tools to quickly fix minor damages to your electric bike in case of any eventuality. Always carry these tools and spare parts with you when you go riding, especially during long-distance rides.

Below is a list of these essential items you must have on hand to ensure you can repair any sudden minor damage:

A bicycle tire pump

A puncture repair kit

A multi-functional tool

A spare inner tube

The list of tips to follow is endless, however, sticking to what is given here will not only make your bike durable but also make you safe and happy when riding an electric bike.