Camping Generator Reviews – Where to Purchase Portable, Small Camping Generators

Going camping if great fun isn't it? But it can be made even better with the extra functionality a camping generator gives you.

With a portable generator, you can safely and easily ensure all your electronics are still charged and in working order. This is perfect for longer periods of camping so people will always be able to contact you and you can also use a portable generator to power all kinds of camping equipment.

From camping stoves to radios and much more! A portable generator might not be must-have equipment for camping but it really should be! It makes the whole experience much more fun and safe for everyone. So, whether it is some wilderness camping or a family holiday investing in a strongly advised.

But where exactly should you buy one from? Well, there are a few different options including multiple different online stores and even some high-street shopping options. So, without further ado let’s look at where you can purchase smaller ones.

Camping/ Hiking Websites/ Shops

One of the most popular places to get a portable generator for camping is to visit camping/ hiking shops. While there are some shops on the high-street it will all depend on your location so for many people, you will need to go online to specialist camping/ hiking online shops.

Thankfully, there is no shortage of these websites so finding some portable camping generators should be relatively easy. Just make sure you do your research so you know that you are buying a suitable model.

Caravanning/ RV Websites/ Shops

Portable generators are common additions to RV and caravanning trips which means visiting caravanning/ RV shops and websites is a good idea. Just like with a hiking/ camping shop you will need to know about what exactly you want as your options will usually be quite limited.

Specialist Generator Websites

Specialist websites are the perfect place to buy portable generators, they will have a variety of different models for purchase and you could even net yourself a bargain on sale. Because you will be buying online you will need to do your research and know exactly what kind of portable generator you want though.

General Retail Websites

Because they are by design smaller appliances they are more commonly seen on general retail websites like Amazon. However, if you do find some they can be quite expensive and you will only have very limited options.

Second-Hand Websites

Second-hand websites like eBay, for example, can be a great way to get a portable generator for a cheaper price. However, buying second-hand does come with some risks and again your options will be limited.