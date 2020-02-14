Can Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Afford to Fly Private?

At the beginning of January, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they are leaving the royal family to become financially independent. After some royal arrangements with the Queen, Prince Harry left the United Kingdom to join his wife and their baby boy Archie Harrison in Vancouver Island, in Canada.

They are living differently than before, and many are wondering how they will be able to afford to fly with private aircraft, now that their income is different.

A part of being a member of the royal family is flying to different locations, and for those royal engagements, private jets have to be used. Also, security is very important, and that level of safety is difficult to achieve on a commercial plane.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry claim to be environmentally aware, and they received a lot of criticism when they used four jets to fly abroad in a short time. After the received criticism, they boarded a commercial flight, but unlike us mortals, they didn’t have to go through security and wait at the gate. Instead, they boarded the aircraft so that nobody would suspect that they are on the same flight as the rest of the passengers.

Now that they are no longer received royal money, The Sun reported how the Duchess of Sussex paid $175 for a flight to Canada. Now that their income is less than what they received from the British government, they will most likely fly with commercial aircraft more often. However, they still have to pay attention to their own safety, and they will probably fly occasionally with private jets. Since they care about the environment, flying commercial will benefit them and the environment too, and they will also save some money. Not that they need it, as they still have more than most people, but it is an excellent way to join beautiful and useful.