Can you recover data by yourself?

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

In a world where computers are used for almost anything, data is probably one of the many things that have valued the most. Many companies, organizations and businesses have sensitive data that is worth even more than their entire revenue.

Data comes in many different forms, it can be a list of million E-Mail addresses, studies, and results of scientific experiments, detailed statistics of customer info and many other things. If some of this data gets stolen or lost during a server or hard drive failure, entire businesses and corporations can end up crumbling into the ground.

Luckily, we have teams of professional computer experts who spend their entire lives learning how to recover these things, so let’s read some more about them and what they do.

What are professional data recovering services?

Data recovery professionals are people who know how to save the sensitive things that you might’ve lost during an accident with your hardware. Whether it’s a smartphone, a hard drive or a Solid State Drive (SSD), they know how to handle the situation. These people are extremely valued in today’s society, simply because what we mentioned above is something that happens on a daily basis in the corporate world. Let’s give you an example so you can understand things better.

Facebook is a world-leading multi-billionaire company that has thousands of terabytes of data stored on their services. If something were to happen to that data, the entire company can end up sinking into the ground. Of course, Facebook has more than a dozen back-up locations and server-rooms as big as a 7-story building, but the example was just meant so you can understand the damage that can happen during such a scenario. Some companies don’t have as many backups as Facebook, and some don’t have any at all. This is where companies such as DataSector are here to save the day. If you are experiencing something like this at the moment, make sure to pay them a visit and see how they can help you.

Can you recover data by yourself?

Now, the long-awaited question. Recovering data by yourself is possible, however, it will not be nearly as effective compared to a professional service. There are many both free and pay-to-use software out there that are meant to help you recover things that you’ve accidentally deleted from your PC. However, these things are not always guaranteed to help, and some have pretty “harsh” requirements such as not being able to recover if you’ve restarted your PC after the loss happened, or if the loss happened more than five hours ago. You might want to try your luck, especially if you are desperate, but we do not guarantee that you’ll get the desired results.

Now for hard drive failure and the more serious circumstances, these things cannot help you at all. In such scenarios, you will have to seek help from a professional service, and you should do it as fast as you can if you want to save as much of your data as possible. Sometimes the things you’ve lost cost a lot more than a few hundred bucks, so do not hesitate to hire a professional to get this job done for you.