Cancun, Mexico – Paradise on Earth?

Cancun is a city in Mexico– a place best known for its travel destinations. Loads of individuals & families from around the world visit this town every year. Cancun is a fabulous attraction primarily for its white sand beaches, good weather, and sparkling blue water.

A lot of infrastructural development has been over the past few years in Cancun. The small fishing areas have now turned into huge resorts; the city now has its own airport; Highways, trains, and much more have been developed over the years.

The city is full of wonderful places for tourists, yet there are a few places one shouldn’t miss if he/she is visiting this fabulous city for the first time. For the first-timers, we have made a list of Top 5 Things to Do in Cancun – provided by CancunCare. Stick to the screen and scroll down before you book the tickets.

Top 5 Things to Do in Cancun

Snorkel with Whale Sharks

The most reliable spot in the world to see the nearly extinct species, the 19k+ Kg whale shark, is the Yucatan coast near Cancun. Whale sharks are one of the largest fishes in the world– about the size of a school bus.

Despite their colossal size, Whale sharks are harmless to humans. In fact, the youngest whale sharks are even playful, just like a small puppy.

The best time to experience the beauty of these giant fishes is from June to September. The tour companies follow the same rules to ensure the safety of these sharks. One can only dive in the water for up to 5 mins, and then they are asked to exit the water so that the next group can enjoy seeing the whale sharks.

Each diver gets around 4 or 5 swims throughout the tour. A private tour will allow the person to stay inside the water for a more extended period, but a large group will have only a limited time inside the water.

The cenotes

The natural pools formed through collapsed limestone with sapphire, turquoise and emerald water are known as Cenotes, which are sometimes written as “xenotes”.

A total of 7000 cenotes are dotted around the cost of Riviera Maya.

A lot of cenotes are exposed to the sun and grouped by tropical trees and hanging vines, which are excellent for those who want to swim or snorkel around the cenotes. The other parts of cenotes are a deep and underground cave and river systems which can be enjoyed by scuba divers.

If you want to experience the cenotes in a special way, use a four-wheeler and drive to the Ojas and Gran cenote near Tulum or IK Kil and Suytun near Chichen Itza. A small entry fee would be charged depending on the number of people along with you. You will be provided with life jackets and snorkels masks on rent which should be returned after the tour.

Underwater museum

If you love art and history, then you are going to love this place. The underwater art museum in between Cancun and Isla Mujeres, Musa, has over 500 sculptures by six artists that were designed and installed to enhance the growth of coral and replenish the habitat of tropical marine life.

Subjects embrace large hands, military service mines, VW Beetles, and lifesize individuals– possibly the shape of once Cancun locals. Already the most famous artificial reef within the world, the deposit continues to be expanding. Because the older artworks become obscured by life, new installations are added. The Enchanted Wood that includes artworks mixing land animals and trees can frame ensuing permanent installation.

There are a couple of ways to go to Musa: together with by glass-bottom boat or snorkel diving for the 2 Cancun locations or by scuba diving within the Isla Mujeres portion.

The sea turtles

Some of the best spots in the world to see the cute sea turtles is the ocean and beaches of Cancun, Isla Mujeres, and the Riviera Maya. The most common seashores where turtles can be found are

Loggerhead, green, and hawksbill. Sometimes even the giant leatherback sea turtles (fourth most massive reptile and the giant turtles in the world) show up.

A lot of resorts are involved in conserving the sea turtles for the people visiting from around the world. The tourists can interact with the sea turtles & feed them under the guidance of their coach.

Jungle lagoon in a speed boat

Two-seater boats are the most fun way to explore the west of Cancun’s primary beach, Nichupte Lagoon, which is surrounded by mangrove jungle and cuts through with winding canals. Again, the tourists are allowed to experience the jungle lagoon under the guidance of their coach or tour organizer.

Conclusion

The fun doesn’t end here! Apart from the above-mentioned five, there are a lot of places to visit in Cancun. One can also experience Chicken Itza or go for a day trip to Tulum or many other places– it all depends upon your wish and/or your tour package.