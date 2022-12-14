Growing cannabis has become increasingly popular as the stigma around it is slowly fading away. Most people are adopting the DIY approach, which means getting your hands dirty and growing your own plants.

This requires some understanding of the basics, such as understanding the difference between cannabis clones and seeds. We spoke to Colin M., owner of Marijuana Clones Online to discuss the differences between clones and seeds to help new growers make the right decision.

What are Cannabis Clones vs Seeds?

When it comes to cannabis cultivation, there are two main sources for getting started: clones and seeds. But what’s the difference?

Cannabis clones are cuttings taken from a female plant that already has established genetics. This means if you take a clone from a plant with high THC, it’s likely that the clone will have the same genetics and produce buds with similar levels of THC.

This makes cannabis clones the preferred option for growers who want complete control over the genetics of their plants. It also means you can start growing right away, since the clone is already a few weeks into its life cycle.

On the other hand, cannabis seeds are produced when male and female plants are crossed and pollinated. This is the traditional way of breeding and growing cannabis, but it can be more time-consuming since you need to wait for the seeds to fully mature before you can start growing.

When it comes to cannabis seeds, there are stable strains with consistent genetics that will produce buds with similar levels of THC and other cannabinoids. There are also non-stable strains, which means it’s impossible to predict the exact characteristics of the plant.

Growing Cannabis from Clones

Having defined cannabis clones and seeds, it is only wise to go in-depth and look at how to grow from each.

When growing from clones, you must ensure that your mother plant is healthy and well taken care of. This is because the clone will inherit its genetics and traits from the mother plant. Once you have a healthy and well-developed mother plant, take the clone and put it in a medium with proper drainage.

Next, you need to ensure that the clone is getting enough light, water, and nutrients. After a few weeks, the clone should take root and start to develop leaves and flowers.

Pros of Clones

They are fast

One of the benefits of using clones is that you can start growing right away. There’s no waiting for the seeds to mature and sprout – as soon as you take the cutting, you can start growing. They also grow faster since they are already a few weeks into the vegetative stage.

Genetics are consistent

Since clones have established genetics, you know exactly what to expect from the plant. What does this mean? If the mother plant has high THC levels, then the clone should have similar levels of THC. This can help you plan your crop accordingly and avoid any surprises.

No need to worry about male plants

When growing from seeds, you have no way of knowing which plants will turn out to be male or female. This can be a problem for growers who are only interested in growing female plants. When growing from clones, you don’t have to worry about this since all clones are female.

Cons of Clones

Limited selection

When you’re growing from seeds, you have an almost infinite selection of strains to choose from. When you’re growing from clones, you’re limited to what your local dispensary has in stock.

Prone to disease and pests

Since clones are cuttings taken from a mother plant, they can potentially contain any diseases or pests that the mother plant has. This can be difficult to manage and potentially ruin your entire crop if you’re not careful.

Hard to find

Cannabis clones can be difficult to find for some growers. This is because you have to be cautious about where you source your clones from. You want to make sure that the plants are healthy and free of any diseases or pests.

Growing Cannabis from Seeds

Cannabis seeds can be a great option for growers who want to start from scratch. Although it can take longer to get started, you have much more control over the genetics of your plants.

When you’re growing from seeds, the first step is to choose a strain that will work for you. Different strains have different growth characteristics and levels of THC, so you want to make sure that you’re getting the right strain for what you want to achieve.

Once you have your strain, the next step is to germinate the cannabis seeds. Soaking the cannabis seed in distilled water for 24 hours is among the most popular methods of germination. There are also other reliable methods such as the paper towel method.

Pros of Seeds

A large variety of strains

When you’re growing from seeds, the world is your oyster. You can choose from a wide variety of marijuana strains – both stabilized and non-stabilized. This allows you to mix and match different genetics to create the perfect strain for your needs.

Accessibility

Unlike clones, cannabis seeds are widely available from both online and offline sources. This makes it easy to get the strain you’re looking for without having to search too hard.

Advantage of fresh genetics

When you’re growing from seeds, you have access to fresh genetics. This means that the plants are not exposed to any diseases or pests that the mother plant had.

Cons of Seeds

Longer growing cycle

Although seeds are widely available, they can take much longer to mature than clones. This can be a problem for growers who are looking to get quick results.

Lower success rate

When you’re growing from seeds, there’s no way of knowing if the genetics will take. This can lead to a lower success rate as compared to clones. The seeds may fail to germinate or the plant may not produce the desired results.

Conclusion

When it comes to growing cannabis, you have two options: clones or seeds. Clones are a faster way of getting started since they’re already mature, but you’re limited to what your local dispensary has in stock. Seeds can take longer to mature, but they offer a wider variety of strains and the added advantage of fresh genetics.

Ultimately, the choice depends on your growing needs and preferences. Whichever you choose, make sure to do your research and understand the pros and cons of each method. That way, you’ll be better equipped to make an informed decision.

Good luck!