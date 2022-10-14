What are the Potential Health Benefits of Sativa Seeds?

Sativa seeds come from cannabis Sativa plants and are becoming super popular among consumers due to their high potency and several nutritional and health benefits that you can enjoy. Sativa seeds are also used to make oil beneficial for your skin.

These seeds are rich in fiber, protein, and omega 3s and 6s. They also provide antioxidant effects and improve the health of the skin, heart, and joints. There are multiple physical stores as well as an online store where you can get these seeds at reasonable prices. Stores offer seeds to attract more customers to their virtual stores.

The Top 4 Strains of Sativa Seeds

Sativa seeds have a reputation for being fast-acting and energizing. They’re typically used to create varieties of cannabis that are considered more uplifting, like Lemon Haze, Hawaiian Sativa, and Ruderalis.

Despite their reputation as energy-boosting plants, sativas are also known to provide users with a sense of euphoria and relaxation. This is likely due to their HIGH CBD content, which helps to reduce anxiety and stress in the user.

Here are the top five strains of Sativa seeds:

1. Ruderalis

Ruderalis is a Sativa-dominant strain that’s known for its fast-acting effects and heavy body high. It’s perfect for those who are looking for an energizing high that will help them stay focused and motivated.

2. Hawaiian Sativa

Hawaiian Sativa is a popular Sativa strain that’s well-known for its pronounced cerebral high. It can help to increase focus, creativity, and energy levels, making it perfect for those who need a little boost in the morning.

3. Lemon Haze

Lemon Haze is a classic Sativa strain that’s known for its euphoric and uplifting effects. It can help to improve moods and relieve stress, making it a great choice for users who want an energetic but relaxed experience.

4. Afghani Kush

Afghani Kush is a powerful Sativa strain that’s renowned for its heavy body buzz and cerebral high. It can be helpful in relieving pain and boosting energy levels, making it a great choice for those who need an edge during the day.

Health Benefits of Sativa Seeds

There are numerous health benefits of Sativa seeds:

Protects the Brain

Cannabis sativa seeds contain antioxidant properties, anti-inflammatory, and neuroprotective effects and also help to boost and regulate the immune system. It is because of such properties present in the marijuana seeds: it helps to fight several neurological conditions like neuropathic pain, seizure disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, and many more.

Reduces inflammation

Omega 3 and 6 present in the weed seeds help reduce inflammation. Reduced inflammation, in turn, helps to fight other chronic diseases. Heart diseases, type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, arthritis, and fatty liver diseases are some of the many chronic illnesses that can be avoided by consuming Sativa seeds.

Boosts heart health

Consuming Sativa seeds can improve your heart health and reduce any risk of heart-related diseases. The seeds are rich in omega-3 and amino acids that are great for any heart illness. A healthy diet, low blood pressure, and daily exercise can help to reduce the risk of heart failure.

Lowers blood pressure

Autoflower seeds contain arginine, which is an amino acid that turns into nitric oxide inside the body. Nitric oxide, a gas molecule present in the body, dilates and relaxes blood vessels which decreases blood pressure and, as a result, reduces heart disease.

Treats Anxiety

A preclinical study shows that cannabis Sativa seeds for sale are an effective way to treat panic disorder, anxiety disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, social anxiety disorder, and traumatic stress disorder.

Improves skin condition

Chronic inflammation causes many skin problems, like acne and atopic dermatitis. As mentioned above, these seeds contain anti-inflammatory properties and can also help improve skin damage. Apart from dietary causes, acne is caused by a lack of omega 3. These seeds have omega 3 that can help you fight acne over your skin.

Nutritional Properties of Sativa Seeds

We now know some excellent health benefits we get by consuming Sativa seeds. Let’s take a deeper look into the seed’s nutritional benefits.

Protein

These seeds contain all nine of the essential amino acids, making them a complete source of protein. Almost 9.46 grams of protein is present in 3 tablespoons of Sativa seeds. Intake of protein can increase strength and muscle mass. It is also good for your bones and boosts metabolism.

Fiber

3 tablespoons of seeds contain 1.2 grams of fiber; hence, it can be concluded that the seeds are also a rich source of fiber. Fiber is essential in reducing appetite, maintaining weight, and stabilizing blood and sugar levels.

Unsaturated Fats

The benefits of unsaturated fats, like the omega-3 fatty acid present in the seeds, are becoming popular. The seeds have a proper balance of omega 3 and omega 6, which is great for multiple health concerns.

Benefits of Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil

Cannabis sativa seed oil is exceptional because of its hydrating properties and ability to combat frizz. Omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids are great for hair growth. Our bodies can’t naturally produce these nutrients. Therefore, we obtain nutritional benefits by consuming supplements or applying seed oil.

Other vitamins present in the seeds that help improve hair are as follows:

Vitamin D boosts hair growth

Vitamin E helps fight split ends

Chlorophyll also increases hair growth

Magnesium helps to prevent hair loss

How to Grow and Use Sativa Seeds

Sativa seeds are a type of cannabis seed that is considered to be more uplifting and stimulating than indica seeds. Sativa plants are typically taller and thinner than indica plants and produce more THC (the psychoactive compound in cannabis) than indica plants. Sativa strains are often used for medical purposes because they help increase energy levels and focus.

To grow a Sativa seed, you will need to begin by choosing a strain that you want to grow. There are many different types of sativas available, so it is important to do your research before making your decision. Once you have chosen a strain, you will need to purchase some quality Sativa seeds. Sativas take longer to mature than indicas, so it is important to plan ahead if you want to grow one of these strains.

Once you have purchased the seeds, you will need to begin the planting process. You should sow the seeds on top of soil that has been prepared with good drainage and aeration in a sunny location. Be sure to water your plants regularly during the early stages of growth until they reach maturity, which can take anywhere from six to twelve months depending on the strain of Sativa you are growing. Once your plants have reached maturity, you will need to harvest them by cutting the branches off at the ground level using a sickle or scythe. Make sure not to damage any buds while harvesting; they should be easily separated from the leaves without too much effort.

Final Thought

Sativa seeds are remarkable and have exceptional benefits that are just too good to ignore. We can directly use the seeds in our diet, consume supplements or apply the seed oil for amazing results. These seeds are an all-in-one solution for any health and skin issues.