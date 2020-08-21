Car Game is No Longer a Boy’s Club

Buying a new car is no small deal, especially when you have more in mind than just your own comfort or fun. But just because many car dealerships assume that ladies only care about how snazzy their car looks, or whether it’s good for ferrying around the kids, doesn’t mean that’s all there is to it. Recent statistics has shown that women are at the helm of most new car purchases these days, so shopping for a new ride should be on their terms, too.

As much of a cliche as it may be, cars targeted at women are usually family-focused, like some of the best SUVs you can find here. And now that we know that women are often savvier consumers than men, the way ladies research and shop needs to be taken into account. A few pretty pictures and a seemingly arbitrary score won’t be enough to sell us; we want all the relevant information delivered in a way that is easy to understand, without being condescending.

Mansplain this

While we certainly do need to know exactly what a car is capable of in terms of performance, horsepower, and handling, these are not the only deciding factors. The focus many people seem to put into how much power their car’s engine develops or just how much of a hoonigan they can be with it is what makes the automotive industry such a boy’s club. What they don’t seem to realize is that cars aren’t just toys, they are also functional. So, there are a lot of other things to consider, and you need to know that the reviews or advertisements you read have your best interests in mind. A comprehensive spec list is certainly a must, but you also need to know that your vehicle is safe, reliable, and well-equipped.

Cargo capacity, inside both the cabin and the trunk, is essential information. But you also want to know how your car performed on crash tests, so NHTSA and IIHS reports are needed. But more than that, you need to know exactly what safety features your car has. It’s not about how well you can drive, because other road users may not be as careful as you – so advanced safety features like blind-spot monitoring or a following distance indicator are important to keep you and your family safe.

Why an SUV?

Both minivans and SUVs are often referred to as cars for soccer moms. And while this may be a bit of a generalization, there is actually a kernel of truth to the cliche. Where once crossovers were seen as rugged, 4×4-style vehicles more akin to trucks than sedans, they have evolved over time to be far more modern and stylish, with elements of luxury to boot. These larger vehicles are phenomenally safe, with most boasting near-flawless safety records. But they are also incredibly practical.

Though not all women are moms, let alone soccer moms, they are generally more practical. So, it’s no surprise that they appreciate a good deal. And crossovers, with their decent performance, excellent cargo capacity, and safe high-riding construction are everything a reasonable person could want in a daily driver, while still feeling pretty comfortable and cossetted too.

Leading the pack

The market for crossovers is extremely saturated, especially in the USA where larger vehicles are all the rage. But, they are not all winners. We have already established what makes SUVs so desirable, so it will further help to look at some of the models that excel in these areas. Just some the market leaders include the:

Cadillac Escalade

Kia Telluride

Audi e-Tron

Toyota RAV4

Kia Seltos

Mercedes-Benz GLS

While the Escalade may score well in basically every area, that doesn’t mean it is the best choice. It is certainly not cheap, especially when you may be saving up to send the kids off to college. But, if you can afford it, it comes with basically every tech and safety feature imaginable, as well as three rows of spacious seating, a decent trunk, and excellent performance figures. The Kia Telluride is a more reasonable alternative. It also offers three rows and a competitive trunk, but it’s a lot cheaper despite still feeling quite luxurious inside.

If you don’t need all that extra space for the kids, then the Audi e-Tron and Kia Seltos are good options. Their smaller size means that they feel more at home around the city, and they are far less of a hassle to park. They still get most of the advanced driver-assistance features we have come to expect from this segment, like forward collision avoidance and rear cross-traffic alert, as well as an array of comfort features on the upper trims – all wrapped up in sexy, stylish good looks.

A modern woman needs a modern car

The automotive world is evolving quickly, moving away from fossil fuels towards hybridization and electrification. Some may still desire the roar of a V8 engine and gas-guzzling 4x4s, but you can get the same or better performance from many of the modern hybrids or EVs on the market. The Toyota RAV4 has such an option, while the Audi e-Tron is a fully electric option. Other manufacturers with a finger in the EV pie include Tesla, Lincoln, and Volvo.

Each of these vehicles offers mileage figures that can match or even beat smaller cars, like the mostly discontinued hatchback models. And considering that many of these hybrid and electric configurations can keep up with the gas-powered rivals, the savings you make on the gas bill at the end of the month are just that much more impressive. What they sacrifice in practicality due to their large batteries is more than made up for with up-to-the-second technology, balanced handling, and excellent safety

Some may be more than happy to settle for a car that excels in just one area – usually performance or status alone – but that simply won’t cut it in the modern world. Smart shoppers now want an automobile that can do it all, but one that still won’t break the bank in the process. Luckily, automakers have caught onto this trend and are working hard to meet demand. You still need a clear head to dig through all the information and make a smart choice. But, there are many reviewers out there willing to do the legwork for you. You have the knowhow and wisdom to determine who can be relied upon to help you find the perfect vehicle.

Nowadays, there really is no reason you can’t have it all, and don’t you deserve it?