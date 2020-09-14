8 Car Rental Tips Every Traveler Should Know – A 2020 Guide

If you are planning on traveling in the next few weeks, you are probably thinking about the different transportation options that you can opt for. And, besides the traditional options such as taking a bus, train, or taxi, there is also one that a lot of people frequently overlook – renting a car while abroad.

Leasing a car while in a foreign country might be suitable for you and your travel companions, especially since there is a wide range of benefits that you can gain. Choosing this option means that you’ll be able to stop whenever you want, you can save money, and more importantly, you’ll make the entire process of getting from one place to the next easier and less stressful.

However, if you never rented a car before, you might be wondering – are there some car leasing tips that I’ll have to keep in mind? Luckily for all individuals looking for an answer to this question, this article might be able to help. Let’s take a closer look at eight car rental tips that you’ll want to remember:

1. First Things First – Choose a Car According to Your Needs

You’ll want to carefully think about what type of vehicle you’ll need. For instance, if you are planning on traveling with your spouse and kids, or if you are planning on carrying a lot of gear for, let’s say, camping, you’ll want something larger such as an SUV or sedan. On the other hand, if you want to save some cash, you’ll want to get a smaller vehicle.

However, considering the size is not the only factor that you’ll want to think about. You might want a car that is Eco-friendly or that does not have a stick shift. If so, you’ll want to ensure that the company you are looking at has the car models you need. Additionally, consider what features – such as GPS, extra storage, or child seats.

2. Opt For a Company

Wherever you go, you’ll be able to find a car rental company, and when you do, you’ll want to consider several things. For starters, local companies usually offer lower rates and before you book a car, ensure that you check the testimonials of previous customers, as well as whether or not they are experienced at what they do.

3. Understand Your Policy

According to the experts from fmnrent.com, you’ll want to read your policy. Why should you do this? Well, various companies have various rules. For instance, some will require you to refill the tank when you are returning the vehicle, while others might not. Hence, by reading the policies, you’ll know exactly what you’ll need to do before you return the vehicle to the rental company.

4. Taking Pictures is Wise

When it comes to driving a leased vehicle, it is never a bad idea to ensure that you have evidence of its condition. Hence, when you rent the car, ensure that you take pictures of the exterior and interior. Hence, if a problem comes up when you return the car, you’ll have evidence that it was like that before you drove it and that you did not cause any damages to the vehicle.

5. Ensure That it is Clean

Before returning your car, you’ll definitely want to clean it. Why? Some major companies might charge a fee if you leave a dirty vehicle, which is something you’ll want to avoid. So, when you are on your way to the company, drive through a car wash and get rid of any garbage from the interior.

6. If in Doubt, Call The Company

If you have some questions or if there is a problem with the vehicle you leased, it is always wise to call the rental company in order to learn what you’ll need to do. Not only will this help you with, perhaps, solving some problems that you have, but, you’ll also ensure that the company representative knows what is going on – which most of them appreciate quite a lot.

7. Insurance is Important

When traveling to a foreign country, you might need to follow various driving regulations and laws, and if so, you’ll want to ensure your vehicle and yourself. Doing this will guarantee that you are protected and if you find yourself in a car accident or if you damage the car while parking, you’ll be covered.

8. Gather All of Your Things

Last on our list, but not least important, is gathering all of your belonging when returning the vehicle. Of course, this is likely to happen if you are in a hurry to get to the airport. Hence, before you leave the car, check it one more time in order to see whether or not you forgot some things such as your documents, electronic devices, or the keys to your house.

Bonus Tip – Wisely Choose The Rental Company

There is nothing more important than choosing the right car rental company. Hence, when you are looking at your options, ensure that you check all of the reviews a particular business has. If there are more negative than positive testimonials, you might want to skip renting a vehicle for them. Additionally, when you narrow down your list a bit, you’ll want to compare everything, including the vehicle models you can opt for, the policies a company has, as well as the price for the services they are offering.

Conclusion

As you were able to read and learn, there is a wide range of tips that you’ll want to keep in mind when thinking about leasing a car while in a foreign country. However, by remembering most of them, you’ll be able to make the entire rental process easier, less time consuming, as well as less overwhelming for yourself.

So, now that you are aware of all of the things you’ll want and need to remember, you should not lose any more time. Instead, go back to the beginning of the list, and go through it once again. When you are done, you can then start looking for a car rental company in the country you are planning on visiting.