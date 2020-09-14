6 Common Summer Skin Problems and How to Prevent Them

Summer is a time for vacation, hanging out, and relaxing near the beach, isn’t it? Still, it comes with its own drawbacks. Being constantly exposed to sun and sweating is not quite good for your skin.

None of us want to come back from our vacations with ruined skin, so the question has to be asked: „Is it possible to avoid this?“.

Well, yes it is. In this article, we will give you top tips to prevent the most common summer skin problems and more!

So without further ado, let’s get to it!

1. Sunburn

We’ve all been there, trying to get a tan and instead you get a red, painful mess. Sunburns are not only a temporary nuisance, but they’re also pretty dangerous for your long-term health. Being exposed to the sun for too long and without sufficient protection can increase your risk for skin cancer, so make sure to avoid this at all costs. The best prevention method is not going out when the sun is at its strongest during the day. If you still want to go to the beach at the hottest times of the day, make sure to wear strong sunscreen protection. This will not only prevent you from getting sunburnt, but it will also help save your skin from aging prematurely.

2. Acne and other blemishes

We all get a little sweaty during the hot summer days. This can leave a negative impact on our pores and our skin. If you’ve noticed that you’re getting more face and body acne during the summer, it’s probably because of excessive sweating. It’s crucial to change your clothes as often as possible, and take frequent showers. Make sure not to use an invasive shower gel, since it can irritate your skin even more. If you take a lot of showers during the day, make sure not to use the shower gel every time you bathe. This could be very damaging to your skin and it’s best to avoid it.

3. Rashes

The early summer is the time for seasonal allergies, so rashes and other types of skin irritation are a common issue during this time of the year. These are extremely annoying, and can even become painful if irritated enough. So make sure to wear only clean clothes that are made of breathable materials, and if a small rash still shows up, don’t go sunbathing before it calms down a little. A small rash can turn into a bigger one if left unattended, so make sure to be careful, especially if your skin is sensitive.

Another great way to prevent rashes during the summer is by applying a protective cream or powder like the ones at the SqeakyCheeks. Of course, make sure to consult your dermatologist before applying anything since they’ll know if it’s the right product for you and your skin. Everyone’s skin is different, so just because it works for someone else, it doesn’t mean it will for you too.

4. Dryness

Extreme heat can make your skin go completely dry. When your skin is dry, you’re more prone to cuts, wounds, and infections. This is why it’s of the utmost importance to keep your skin moisturized properly. You can do this by using hydrating lotions and creams, but the most important thing to do is to drink a lot of water. The more water you drink the better will your skin look at the end of the day. Make sure to schedule and track your hydrating processes, and always, absolutely always, wear sun protection at the beach.

Other than that, dryer skin is more prone to premature aging, so, yes, drinking more water and protecting your skin from sun rays will keep you looking (and feeling!) youthful.

5. Fungal infections

Dampness and wetness are the optimal mixes for fungus to grow on your skin. So if you want to skip having to deal with athlete’s foot or a yeast infection this summer, make sure to dry your skin after swimming and showering, and make sure to take regular showers and wear only clean clothing. If you can afford to avoid wearing sneakers and other closed-in shoes during the hot days, make sure to do so.

If you happen to get a fungal infection, don’t worry, there is a lot of really affordable and effective medication around. Treating these common skin issues is easier than you think. You’ll only need to have some patience and change your habits so it doesn’t happen again. Like we previously said, dry your skin after getting wet, wash your clothes, and only pick to wear breathable materials like for example linen.

All in all, these infections are completely avoidable and very easy to prevent, so don’t forget to do it in time.

6. Bug bites

The worst part of summer is definitely the insects. Many species are more active in the summer, like mosquitoes, and we tend to spend more time on the outside, so there’s that too.

Of course, there is nothing much you can do about it, except maybe use a repellent of some sort. When you’re buying insect repellents in the form of a spray or cream, it’s always better to ask your dermatologist for their input, since many of these can be irritating to delicate skin types. When you get bitten by a mosquito, a good remedy is to apply a bit of vinegar on the spot that itches. When it comes to bug bite swelling, the best thing you can do is to put an icepack onto it, like you would with ordinary swelling.

The takeaway

Summer can pose a lot of risks to your skin if you don’t know how to properly protect it. Always make sure you stay hydrated and avoid extreme heats. Only buy high-quality cosmetic products to use for protection and nourishment of the skin.

All in all, protecting yourself from summer skin problems isn’t that hard, and it’s definitely worth the effort. Skin is an important organ of ours, and we must always try our best to protect it. You won’t only look better, but you’ll also feel better when your skin is healthy.