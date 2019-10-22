Car Rental Tips

226 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Sometimes you need to rent a car from a rental car agency. The question is… How to choose the best option, the best service for the lowest price? Traveling can sometimes be stressful, but renting a car doesn’t have to be.

Here are some things to know and to look out for, when visiting a rental car agency.

Choose The Right Vehicle For You

Think ahead about what type of vehicle do you need. If you are traveling with colleagues or have luggage that you have to carry with you, a larger car is needed. Therefore, choose a sedan or SUV. If you want to save on fuel consumption, then rent a small car. If you are looking for an eco-friendly vehicle, look for a hybrid or maybe an electric car. Maybe you love sports driving? In that case, you’ll need a car with a manual transmission. Finally, if you prefer a more comfortable ride, then look for a car with an automatic transmission.

Don’t Wait For The Last Minute To Book A Car

If you need to travel somewhere far or abroad, book your car on time. It is best to do this seven to ten days in advance. That way, you’ll be sure that you’ll get the car you want and need. It is not insignificant the fact that you will get a discount if you rent a car earlier. If you are traveling abroad using a rental car, you need to keep in mind some extra tips. Specifically, it is very important to avoid possible language barriers, translation errors and hidden clauses in contracts. Inexperienced drivers are most often the “victims” of situations like this. Therefore, it is better to contact your car rental agency in advance, and carefully review the contract and options. All of this takes time. So do not wait for the last minute, but book your car on time.

Using Technology When Renting A Car

Taking into account all the specifics of the business and client environment, many modern rental agencies have introduced the use of software. Mobile apps greatly help users to get a quicker deal with a rental agency. These apps give you the ability to rent a car while you’re on the go. Also, you can rent a vehicle for your family or colleagues. You no longer have to search the website, but you can easily and quickly select the car that works for you. You don’t even have to think about the language barrier because you can use the app in multiple languages. Certainly, there are additional services.

Many reputable agencies are familiar with services such as car-sharing, corporate and fleet rentals, leasing, etc. These agencies give you the option of completing almost any business with the agency simply. Just by using the customer service number. According to csnumbers.com, exceptional customer service provides positive customer reviews. It also creates a loyal customer base. Such rental companies certainly stand out from the competition. They are considered more reliable and can provide their customers with plenty of useful services while traveling.

Get Well Informed And Be Careful With Insurance

Paying any insurance is less painful than not to have one. In almost all agencies, insurance is charged extra. Some insurances are compulsory and some are optional. When traveling abroad, your insurance may not be valid. Therefore, you may also need to purchase some additional insurance. Don’t forget to ask about various reimbursements and hidden costs. If you book online through the company website, please read the terms and conditions very carefully before confirming your car reservation. Ask the agency if there is a mileage limit? Is there a penalty in case something unexpected happens and you return the car later? Do you pay less if you return the car earlier? Or you might pay more, which is the custom with big car rental companies because they most often refuse to give you the discount.

Inspect The Car Before Signing The Contract

Mistakes can happen on both sides. The vehicle you choose may have some minor breakdown, scratches or bumps that occurred before you drove. That cost can easily fall into your account. So be sure to inspect the car before picking it up. It is not a bad idea to take a photo of the car before you pick it up. Today every mobile phone is equipped with a digital camera so it’s more than easy to do it.

There are many other things to pay attention to. These were just the basic few tips. We hope we’ve helped you get through the rental process. Have a nice trip.