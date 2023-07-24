How One Professional Built a Career as a Successful Matchmaker

In today’s digital world, modern dating has been boiled down to a never-ending series of swipes, and while this approach expands possibilities for people seeking to broaden their dating prospects beyond their immediate social circle, it can also cause paralysis of choice. Additionally, busy professionals find it difficult to dedicate time to vetting potential dates, only to end up enduring mediocre conversations or having a romantic interest disappear off the face of the earth after three dates.

In a recent study, Pew Research Center found that while only 3 out of 10 Americans say they have used a dating app, 53% of American adults under 30 have engaged with these platforms. Dating apps are indeed on the rise, but only about half of these users claim to have had a positive experience, with many citing offensive messages, scams, and unsolicited explicit images as major downsides — not to mention just plain bad dates.

But what if there’s a better way?

Enter Courtney Quinlan, who embarked on her journey as a matchmaker shortly after graduating from the University of Nebraska Omaha in 2005 and found she had a unique skill and passion for the work. Though she enjoyed her job and knew matchmaking was what she wanted to do long term, she began to take note of certain aspects she might change if she were in charge.

A Matchmaking Service Born Out of a Passion for Romance

In 2009, Quinlan took the leap and founded her first matchmaking business, Omaha Love. But being only 25 years old at the time, she was warned by numerous people in her life that starting her own business was a bad idea, especially amid the recession. Nevertheless, she forged ahead, believing in her own power to make her dreams come true. Through a friend who supported and believed in her, she was able to secure a loan that allowed her to rent an office and start advertising the new company.

In the beginning, the business consisted of Quinlan and only one other employee, and primarily served the greater Omaha area, but clients were quickly drawn to Quinlan after word spread about her high success rates and genuine character. Within five years, she had paid back her original loan and built herself and her matchmaking service a stellar reputation. Soon, requests were coming in from all over the country to work with her, so she expanded her business to the entire Midwest and rebranded it Midwest Matchmaking in 2018.

Today, the company is the largest and highest-rated boutique matchmaking firm in the Midwestern United States. A highly sought-after matchmaker with 20 years of experience in the industry and a full team of talented, dedicated individuals, Quinlan has facilitated thousands of marriages and successful relationships and finds her work helping others find love deeply rewarding.

How does matchmaking work?

Quinlan describes the services her company provides as helping her “busy and picky clients take the ‘work’ out of dating by doing all the hard stuff for them.” By signing up for private memberships, clients can work directly with Quinlan or other experienced matchmakers at the company to find matches with vetted individuals that have similar values to them. The dates are entirely coordinated by the matchmaking service, so the client’s only job is to show up.

After several dates, clients will meet with their matchmakers and work through their comments and concerns about their experience. Quinlan carefully considers her clients’ post-date feedback and adjusts accordingly to optimize for the best possible future matches.

Clients can also make use of coaching services and dating advice. Her firm offers one-on-one coaching, where clients can determine and discuss their relationship goals, finesse their approaches to first dates, and develop essential relationship skills. Clients can also receive styling advice for dates or take advantage of help from the matchmaking team in revamping their online dating profiles and selecting and messaging promising individuals.

Alternatively, daters can opt to use the passive membership instead. For no cost, their profile is entered into the company’s database to be considered for private members’ matches. Before dates are set up, Quinlan screens potential candidates to ensure they are safe, mature, and serious about dating.

What sets Quinlan’s firm apart?

To be successful, a matchmaking service must be attuned to the needs and wants of its clients. As a firm rooted in strong Midwestern values, Quinlan’s company is able to connect individuals that also share these ideals.

Quinlan’s clients are active, successful people who are thoughtful and selective in their dating process. She takes the time to understand their preferences, interests, and lifestyles while making matches and prides herself on being able to read her clients beyond their surface-level qualities.

Many matchmaking services set clients up on completely blind dates. While there may be value in dating without preconceived notions, Quinlan wants her clients to have agency and only go out with people they are sincerely interested in. As a result, she avoids sending her clients on blind dates. Instead, she shows them clients photos of potential matches and lets them decide for themselves who they want to meet.

Quinlan’s services are also inclusive and affordable, as the company works with both blue- and white-collar professionals with varying income and education levels. With different membership options and reasonable costs, there is something that can work for anyone who is ready to find a life partner. Additionally, there is no cap on the number of introductions that can be made through the service, allowing clients to take their time and wait for the right person.

When Quinlan met the love of her life in 2014, it only made her more passionate about her work. She truly believes that everyone is deserving of a love story and knows that there is a match out there for everyone.

With her extensive network, years of experience, and devotion to her clients, Quinlan has set the bar high for matchmakers everywhere. For people struggling with the stresses of the modern dating scene, there is no better time than now to hand the reins over to an expert like Quinlan and her team at a top-notch matchmaking service!