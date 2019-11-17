Cary Grant Bio, Net Worth 2019, Career, Spouse, Cause of Death

From the 1930s to 1960s, Cary Grant was one of the most famous names in Hollywood. He is mostly known as an actor. With his incredible talent and elegancy, he built a worldwide known name, which is famous even today. During his career, the actor acted in many important movies, and that also includes some Hitchcock films. Besides his fantastic career, he also has an exciting personal life.

Stay tuned, keep reading the article below, and you will find out all the exciting details about his life, career, and cause of death.

Early Life

Cary Grant was born on the 18th of January, 1904, in Bristol, England. He was born as Archie Leach. His father, Elias, was a homemaker and a clothing presser. When he was ten years old, they told him that his mother was dead. However, it was not true, as it turned out that the father committed her to the institution. Later on, his dad left to work in Southampton, and there he married another woman.

When he was 13 years old, he was mostly alone, and he even wanted to try to perform, but the father wanted him to continue with the education.

Professional Career

After he expelled from school, the actor started to perform with Bob Pender in the theatre. With the group, he began to travel around the world. When they moved to New York, he left them and started to pursue a solo career.

Thanks to his hard work, Grant appeared in many Broadway plays. His first lead role was in Nikki with Fay Wray, which is a known musical. Later on, he decided to move to Los Angeles. At that moment, he became Cary Grant as the Paramount Studios wanted him to change the identity.

After the role in the film named This is the Night, he started to gain massive fame. Interestingly, the actor is first in Hollywood, who was not signed with any agency. His last role was in the movie Walk Don’t Run.

Later on, he was a director of the Faberge company. In 1970 he was awarded by the honorary Oscar.

Cary Grant’s Spouse

The actor got married five times, and the first marriage was to Virginia Cherrill. They got divorced because Virginia said that he hit her.

The marriage with Barbara Hutton lasted for three years, and they stayed good friends.

In 1949, Cary got married third time to Betsy Drake. The couple also got divorced. After this, he married Dyan Cannon.

His fifth wife was Barbara Harris, and she had a terrific impact on Cary’s life.

Cause of Death

In 1986, the actor found dead in his hotel room, and the reason for death was a stroke. The funeral was private, and the fans were not allowed to be there.

Cary Grant Net Worth 2019

In the time of his death, Cary Grand had an estimated net worth of $60 million.