How to Cash in at the Casinos

As the saying goes “Cash is King”, but in the world of casino player loyalty and recognition, experiential events and thoughtful gifts are the currency that creates long-lasting memories and allows the casino to show gratitude to their most valuable players. As a player, a casino’s acknowledgment and recognition of your time, money, and dedication mean a lot and it comes with benefits and perks to make your life easier and establishes your status within their universe of players. As you rack up points and transcend card levels, some of the new benefits earned can include promotional offers, special event invitations, a personal host, additional bonuses, exclusive discounts, early access and expedited lines, premium parking, gifts, and of course gaming, dining and hotel offers – just to get started!

While every casino develops their player reward program differently, they each review their active players’ information to make decisions on how much and how often they can reward their best guests with offers, gifts, and promotions. The team at Gander Group designs and manufactures high-quality, trend-driven products, and merchandising solutions. Our product development approach is to create marketing strategies and goods that increase client loyalty while also exceeding quality standards.

Being a dedicated casino player can qualify you for some pretty swanky stuff, and the more you visit and play the more you get, right? At each casino different player actions may impact your casino value differently, but here are six surefire ways to effectively use your existing budget to help maintain or increase your value at your favorite casino!

Use your Card – Always!: Players often question the benefit of, or even luck associated with, using your player’s card, but without it, the casino has no idea of how many points you’ve earned, how much you have played, or if you have even visited the property. Using your card throughout the property is the key to receiving offers, earning points, increasing your tier status, and defining the offers and benefits for which you qualify.

Consistency of Play: There are always good days and bad days, days we have more time, and days we have more money than others, but when it comes to casinos – consistency of play is key! When determining offers for players each casino consolidates each player’s activity for a predetermined amount of time, based on the promotion they are offering. Although you may have really blown it out one day, the day you played less than normal will offset your total value when the casino creates an average of your worth. By continuing to play less than your normal rate, you reduce your average, and it could adversely impact your offers. But, on the other hand, playing more will do the opposite and likely work to increase your offers over time.

Pay to Play: So, you look forward to seeing the postman and receiving all of your casino mailers and then you make your decision on which property (or properties) to visit. Well, what to do if you have too many offers and not enough time? So, you say, “I don’t want to lose my bonus, so I will redeem this one and then just go play at the other casino”. Well, when you redeem your offer without your normal level of play it creates the same inconsistency of play mentioned above and can serve to reduce your overall casino value (since you did not pay actual money/ or less than you normally play). While you did not let the offer go to waste, continuing to use or redeem offers in this way can cause a decrease in the value of offers you receive in the future or even cause your offers and benefits to be completely eliminated.

Offers! Offers! Offers!: They are yours because you earned them and you can use them any way you like, they are your bonus offers! Never a truer word has been said, but occasionally players are not gambling as an outlet for mere entertainment but attempt to use the benefits afforded by their play to gain an advantage on the casino and take all they can at one time. When a player creates the experience where the amount of the casino offers redeemed is more than the player’s value, this too can reduce or eliminate the offers they received in the future. Gaming should be a fun experience and each offer is designed to generate your interest in making another trip to the property. When offers begin to be abused, they often quickly go away which is the exact opposite of feeling recognized for your time, money, and dedication given to the casino.

Pay attention to the Points: Play equals points and points equal status. Every dollar you play while using your card goes directly to earning a higher tiered card. The more points you earn from play, the better benefits you will receive. Many offers, bonuses and guaranteed benefits are tied to the level of card you achieve. As you move up the ladder the more that becomes available to you, depending on property and status you could receive automatic invitations to special events, guaranteed gaming offers, food credits and room nights. Additionally, you may be assigned to a personal host who is available to assist you with questions, special experiences, reservations, and even customized gaming offers.

Pick a Favorite: Although it is said, “Luck is a fickle friend” and you want to change properties to change your luck, it can be more rewarding if you dedicate all, or the majority, of your planned casino play to one select casino. While there may be a variety of casino promotions that are attractive at various properties around town, it is always best to focus on the one property that can offer you the most benefits that match your biggest needs. Unless your budget is so ample that you are able to maintain a high level of play at more than one property, by splitting your budget you are likely to miss out on the best promotions at both properties instead of achieving the highest level possible at one of the casinos.

Casinos are created for recreational enjoyment, a fun break from reality, and the thrill of a chance to win big. Knowing big wins do not happen every visit, casinos add amenities, experiences, and rewards to ensure the customer always has a good time whether they take home a jackpot, or not. Loyalty benefits, bonuses, and gifts are offered as a way for the casino to reward a player for their contribution and loyalty to the property. Players who understand these benefits are scaled based on their worth and understand how to maximize their personal value to receive the best offers and benefits available will always walk away feeling like a winner.