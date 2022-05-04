5 Fashion Tips on How to Dress for Gala Events – 2022 Guide

As we are going through the Met Gala highlights this year, we can’t help but wonder, what are the essentials for these types of events?

Of course, it seems like nothing is as glamorous as the Met Gala red carpet, however, this doesn’t mean that there aren’t hundreds or even thousands of Gala events that one can attend during their lifetime.

First of all, we think that it’s important to define what a Gala event is, generally speaking. Simply put, this is an event that is more elegant, sophisticated and more formal compared to other events of this kind. These events are usually being organised for a cause, whatever that cause is.

It could be a fundraiser, or a charitable cause (these are the most common ones since they are usually super glamorous), but it can also be any cause that simply requires a special gathering and a special dress code. Just like the before mentioned Met Gala 2022!

That being said, preparing for Gala events is not a simple thing to do. As a matter of fact, outfits are being planned months ahead and people put a lot of time and effort into the process and into figuring out what would fit them best and showcase their style in a unique, amazing way.

Although there isn’t such a thing as suitable for all solutions, these events are super formal, and it’s expected from the guests to wear black, whether it’s a whole outfit or just a tie, but generally speaking, the main goal is to look appropriately elegant, and classy, if possible.

What’s the reason for this? The answer is simple: these events are far more glamorous than all the other celebrations or social events of any kind.

But if you’ve never attended a gala event, and you’re not really sure what it looks like in reality, and especially if you don’t know what to expect from going to one of these events, then keep reading.

First of all you need to know that every colour has a purpose as we’ve previously mentioned. It can be to raise money, it can be an auction or a donation of any kind. This means that you need to act accordingly, dress accordingly and note that you will need to participate. Next, you need to be aware of the other guests you will probably meet along the way and the list of team members in general. Why is this important? Because you don’t want to stand out too much with your appearance, you need to match the rest of the guest list somehow.

When it comes to the things you can expect, you can most certainly expect to have a great time and enjoy performances and entertainment on the stage. These events are being made to be spectacular, so you can expect a good night along with some fantastic outfits and interesting people. Gala events are also amazing networking events, full of opportunities for making connections, so presenting yourself in a great way is something you should strive for.

And now, the most important part: your attire.

People usually get stressed out when they need to pick an outfit for any occasion. Now imagine having to pick an outfit for a gala event! Since these are more complicated and far more specific, when it comes to what you need to wear, having a clear understanding of your options is a good starting point. And also, understanding the essentials.

Here are the top five tips and tricks on how to dress for Gala events in 2022

1. Determine the Event Type

According to mishaworld.com, there are different types of gala dress code you can expect. What do we mean by this? Although gala, these events can be formal, semi formal, even casual, but they can also be extremely glamorous. When you know the purpose and the goal of the event, along with the venue and the rest of the guest list, this will help you fit in with your outfit. Generally speaking, white tie means that the gal will be the most formal and the most glamorous of them all: for men, this means wearing black pants and tailcoat while for women, this means full-length gowns that look like Cinderella’s. Don’t forget the long opera-like gloves!

On the other hand, black tie is also another most common thing you’ll see on your invitation: it means that it’s less formal than the previously mentioned dress code, but it’s still expected that you show up in an evening dress, preferably black (not necessarily a gown) and for men, it means wearing black, only tuxedo this time.

Finally, other dress code options would be semi-formal, cocktail attire, festive attire, and many different variations of black tie and white: creative, optional, white tie and decorations and so on.

2. Keep It Simple

No matter the type of the event, and no matter the dress code, if you’ve never been to an event like this before, the best thing you can do is to keep it simple. Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication, so choosing a one color dress and pairing it with accent accessories will help you look classy and beautiful at the same time. Try to skip the redundant details and everyone will compliment your look!

3. It Has to Shine

However, your accessories will play an important part of your whole outfit. Events like this are very glamorous so it is expected from you to have at least one piece of jewellery that will help your outfit stand out. It can be a combination of a necklace and earrings or necklace and bracelet: whatever you choose, the goal is to look elegant and stylish.

4. Comfort First

Although gala is a synonym for spectacular, this doesn’t mean that your outfit has to be uncomfortable to wear. If you feel good you will look good. If this is not the case, you will not be able to move properly and you’ll most certainly have less fun. This is why you should make the perfect combination of comfort and style. Your gown should not only meet the event’s requirements, but your personal as well.

5. It’s Okay to Borrow Inspiration

If you’re not sure where to start you can always look for inspiration at a Met Gala or even borrow someone else’s idea for your outfit. It’s not a big deal! As long as you look amazing, and you mix and match with different accessories, you won’t have to worry about not having an extremely unique, tailored gown.