6 Casino Games You Should Master First

So, you’ve decided to take the plunge and try your hand at gambling. Whether you’re looking to add a little excitement to your life or win some serious cash, there’s no denying that casinos can be a lot of fun. But if you’re new to the scene, the thought of walking into a casino and trying your luck can be a little daunting.

With so many games to choose from, it can be tough to know where to start. Do you go for the classics like blackjack and roulette? Or do you try your hand at something a little more modern like slots or poker?

If you’re unsure where to begin, don’t worry – we’ve covered you. Here are five casino games that you should master first if you’re a beginner:

1. Roulette

It can be very intimidating if you see the roulette wheel for the first time. With all its symbols and colors, it can feel overwhelming that you’re just tempted to skip the game altogether. But don’t let that fool you. The roulette game is one of the most accessible and most popular games for everyone, veteran or not, in the casino.

The reason why it’s easy to learn is that all you have to do is guess which slot the ball falls into once the wheel stops spinning. If you manage to guess correctly, then you win! Easy, right? Yes, it is. The only thing that you might have to rack your brain with is the vast betting choices you can choose from.

The most basic one is to guess which color the ball will fall into or the number. You can also guess if the number will be odds or even or even guess if the ball will fall into the number zero. Of course, the lesser your chances are, the higher your payout will be.

2. Slots

Of course, it’s not a proper casino if no slot machines exist. Slot machines are one of the most important lifeblood of a casino, and because of that, most casinos have a dedicated room or an entire floor full of just slot machines from left to right. Even online casinos like casino.fanduel.com have a variety of slot games on their website.

The only aspect of the game that you only have to think about is how much money you want to bet on each push or pull of a lever. After pulling the lever or pushing the button, the screen will show you a series of combinations. Each combination has a specific payout.

3. Blackjack

Blackjack is one of the most popular card games because of its simplicity. The game aims to have a combination of cards close to the number 21. If you’re confident with your hand, you can choose to stand, but if you don’t, you can opt to hit so the dealer will give you another card. Most of the time, the rules state that you can only hit twice, but other variations of the rules allow you to hit more than twice.

The best thing about blackjack is that it is one of the games where the house has the lowest edge. This means that you have a better chance of winning against the house. Also, if you‘re still confused about how to play blackjack, there are strategy cards, or you can enroll in a free class inside the casino.

4. Bingo

Bingo is one of the easiest games you can play in the casino. You can opt to play bingo and win even if you haven’t experienced playing one before. In this game, you will be given a card with numbers below each letter of the word “BINGO.”

The dealer will then announce a letter and a specific number to the players. If the number is on your card’s corresponding letter, you can cross it out. Once you cross out five numbers in a row, you can shout “Bingo!” which means you win.

5. Baccarat

This game is also easy to play since you must bet, and the dealer will do all the work for you. Several tiles in front of you will correspond to the dealer, banker, and tie. The game aims to guess which hand will be worth more than the other.

Each hand will be dealt with two cards. If a hand has a value more than 10, then the second number will be the value. Face and tens cards are worth zero, and aces are 1 point. The game aims to be closest to 8 or 9 points.

6. Craps

Craps is considered the easiest casino game you can learn in one night. It’s quite similar to other games that also employ a strategy when playing. It’s often recommended that you stick to only one strategy and not switch up too often. The game’s main goal is to guess the value of the two dice.

Some values have better odds than others, like 2 or 12. Some numbers have a higher chance of showing, like 5,6 and 7. It’s an easy game to pick up as you only have to learn the vast number of bets you can make on this table.

You can also employ a few strategies in this game. Although, for the most part, getting a favor from lady luck herself would be the biggest factor you need to win. Because of the game’s ease and high profitability for the players, it’s quite popular.

You can also pick up a guide on craps in the nearby gift shop if you want to learn more about the game. Or you could just learn how to study it by watching how the others play the game.

Final Words

All of these games are easy. Some of these games can be understood after a game or two, while others are playable even if you don’t understand the game at all. These are perfect for a beginner like you. You’ll have a blast in the casino; just pick one of these games.