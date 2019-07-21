Celebs Share Their Horrible and Hilarious Stories About Losing Their V Card

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The first time is overrated

“S-x sells,” right? Media moguls and television leaders have used this thinking for… decades. The late, great Hugh Hefner built a multi-million dollar empire on this very two-worded mentality.

An excessive amount of movie/television show writers and book authors love glamorizing sexual activities like one night stands, threesomes, and the forever-famed “first time.” (Admit it… Titanic had us all hyped up, thinking our first times would be steamy and amazing. 50 Shades of Grey, especially, inspired some unrealistic expectations.)

The truth of the matter is that these experiences can be awkward, clumsy, and down right embarrassing… especially the very first time.

These celebrities shared their first time experiences… Trust and believe, nothing about this sells.

Khloé Kardashian

Back in 2012, KK told HLN that she had given it up to a guy four years older:

“…Which now I look back and think it’s disgusting, but then I thought I was really cool … Basically, I got pressured into having sex. I wasn’t ready. I barely knew my own body … I felt like if I didn’t, I would not be cool or this guy wouldn’t want to talk to me anymore … I didn’t have sex for the next three years, just because I didn’t feel comfortable with my own body and I didn’t feel like I knew myself. And then being out of that environment, I knew I did the wrong thing and I was kind of forced to have sex.”

Kit Harington

Apparently Jon Snow knows some things. He told Elle, “It was a typical sort of teenage thing, at a party. I was probably too young … I think the girl and I just kind of wanted to. You either hold on and do it right, or you’re young and decide to get the monkey off your back.”

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift had vowed to keep her virginity until her wedding night, but then the popstar starting dating the handsome Jake Gyllenhaal in October 2010.

Swift was RUMORED to have slept with the actor. She even reportedly told her friends that she wanted to marry him. The pair broke up a few months later though.

Daniel Radcliffe

Radcliffe said he was “one of the few people who seem to have had a really good first time.” He told Elle, “It was with somebody I’d gotten to know well. I’m happy to say I’ve had a lot better sex since then, but it wasn’t as horrendously embarrassing as a lot of other people’s were — like my friend who got drunk and did it with a stranger under a bridge.”