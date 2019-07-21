Celebs Share Their Horrible and Hilarious Stories About Losing Their V Card

The first time is overrated
“S-x sells,” right? Media moguls and television leaders have used this thinking for… decades. The late, great Hugh Hefner built a multi-million dollar empire on this very two-worded mentality.
An excessive amount of movie/television show writers and book authors love glamorizing sexual activities like one night stands, threesomes, and the forever-famed “first time.” (Admit it… Titanic had us all hyped up, thinking our first times would be steamy and amazing. 50 Shades of Grey, especially, inspired some unrealistic expectations.)
The truth of the matter is that these experiences can be awkward, clumsy, and down right embarrassing… especially the very first time.
These celebrities shared their first time experiences… Trust and believe, nothing about this sells.
Khloé Kardashian
Back in 2012, KK told HLN that she had given it up to a guy four years older:
“…Which now I look back and think it’s disgusting, but then I thought I was really cool … Basically, I got pressured into having sex. I wasn’t ready. I barely knew my own body … I felt like if I didn’t, I would not be cool or this guy wouldn’t want to talk to me anymore … I didn’t have sex for the next three years, just because I didn’t feel comfortable with my own body and I didn’t feel like I knew myself. And then being out of that environment, I knew I did the wrong thing and I was kind of forced to have sex.”
Kit Harington
Apparently Jon Snow knows some things. He told Elle, “It was a typical sort of teenage thing, at a party. I was probably too young … I think the girl and I just kind of wanted to. You either hold on and do it right, or you’re young and decide to get the monkey off your back.”
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift had vowed to keep her virginity until her wedding night, but then the popstar starting dating the handsome Jake Gyllenhaal in October 2010.
Swift was RUMORED to have slept with the actor. She even reportedly told her friends that she wanted to marry him. The pair broke up a few months later though.
Daniel Radcliffe
Radcliffe said he was “one of the few people who seem to have had a really good first time.” He told Elle, “It was with somebody I’d gotten to know well. I’m happy to say I’ve had a lot better sex since then, but it wasn’t as horrendously embarrassing as a lot of other people’s were — like my friend who got drunk and did it with a stranger under a bridge.”
Sarah Silverman
In her book The Bedwetter: Stories of Courage, Redemption, and Pee, this funny woman had mistakingly thought her cherry was already popped:
“He led me to his bedroom — a bed, a dresser, and an ashtray. He kissed me while he laid me back in his bed.
“‘Have you ever had sex before?’
“‘Yes, I’ve had sex before,’ I said, insulted.
“Here’s the thing. I thought I had had sex. My senior year of high school I visited my sister Laura at Boston University, and she fixed me up with a friend who was from all accounts very good-looking. I knew he was the kind of guy girls in my school would think was really hot. He was in college; he was tall and lean and had long hair and a long beard — like a sexy Jesus. We sat on my sister’s tiny living room couch and watched Dead Ringers, a creepy Jeremy-Irons-as-twin-gynecologists thriller, and fell asleep before anything really serious happened. The next morning my sister and her roommate left early for the AIDS Walk, and this guy and I — yipes, I can’t remember his name, maybe Brooks or something like that — moved into my sister’s bedroom. He put on a condom and pushed against me, but there was honestly no hole there. I figured that was it. The guy just pokes hard between your legs for a while. Sex. When he finally gave up, he said, ‘It’s not like it is in the movies, Sarah. Is that what you thought?’
“So when Kevin asked me if I was a virgin, I answered honestly: no. Somehow I think he knew better than me, because he pretty much instructed me through the whole process. He talked me through my first blow job (that, I admitted I had never done before), what to do with my tongue, what not to do with my teeth, and so on. And then, slowly at first, he pushed inside me. All the way inside. And all I could think was, ‘Holy shit, THIS is sex, dummy.’
“He sat up on the side of the bed to smoke another Merit Light, carefully ridding the end of any excess ash, molding the red tip of it into a constant point. He put out his cigarette and pulled back the sheets to get up, revealing a Rorschach-like pattern of blood. Like a red butterfly stamp, getting lighter and lighter with each imprint. There was a long moment of silence before I worked up the moxie to say, ‘That came out of you.’
“‘Um. No, it didn’t.’
“Another long pause, broken by him: ‘It’s OK. Just buy me new sheets.’”
Lena Dunham
In an essay, the Girls creator wrote:
“I didn’t tell him I was a virgin, just that I hadn’t done it “that much.” It hurt a little more than I’d expected but in a different way, and he was nervous too and he never came. Afterwards we lay there and talked, and I could tell he was a really nice person. I commended myself for making a healthy, albeit hasty, partner choice. I really couldn’t wait to tell my mom.I didn’t tell him I was a virgin, just that I hadn’t done it ‘that much.’ It hurt a little more than I’d expected but in a different way, and he was nervous too and he never came. Afterwards we lay there and talked, and I could tell he was a really nice person. I commended myself for making a healthy, albeit hasty, partner choice. I really couldn’t wait to tell my mom.”
Tina Fey
“I just couldn’t give it away. I remember bringing people over in high school to play — that’s how cool I am — that game ‘Celebrity.’ That’s how I successfully remained a virgin well into my 20s, bringing gay boys over to play Celebrity,” she said.
Tina told David Letterman she was 24 years old when it did finally.
Who was her first? Now-husband Jeff Richmond.
Joe Jonas
According to this Jonas brother, “I lost my virginity when I was 20. I did other stuff before then, but I was sexually active at 20. I’m glad I waited for the right person, because you look back and you go, ‘That girl was bats*** crazy. I’m glad I didn’t go there.’”
Angelina Jolie
Apparently, Ms. Jolie lost her virginity early on, considerably young for many. However, the superstar confessed that after she began having sex with her then-boyfriend, she felt as if the connection wasn’t enough. During sex, Jolie grabbed a knife and cut her boyfriend in order to force an experience of closeness.
According to Jolie, her boyfriend cut her back in “an exchange of something and we were covered in blood, my heart was racing. Then whenever I felt trapped, I’d cut myself.”
Ashton Kutcher
Ashton revealed to Details all the way back in 2008 that he was 15 when he lost his virginity. “It was out in the woods with a girl I had just met who my buddy set me up with. The whole thing lasted two seconds. It was really awkward. Two years later I had sex with her again just to show her the first performance was a fluke and I’d gotten better,” he said.
Lady Gaga
“As a woman, you don’t even enjoy it until your mid-20s. When you are 17, you don’t know how to operate what’s going on down there, so don’t even try. I think kids have sex way too young,” Lady Gaga told Howard Stern.
Only the and only Oprah could get Kimmy to open up about sex:
“When I did want to have sex the first time I was almost 15 … I was like, ‘I think I’m going to, or I want to,’ and she [her mom, Kris Jenner] was like, ‘OK, so this is what we’re going to do, we’re going to put you on birth control,’ and she was, like, really open and honest with me.”
Jessica Alba
She named names! Jess lost her virginity to fellow actor Michael Weatherly. The beauty told Cosmopolitan:
“I was so young, 18, when I started dating him. I was a virgin. I knew I wanted to be in love with the first person I slept with, because for almost everyone I knew, the first experience made them feel like sh*t. So I wanted to be really careful that he was going to be in love with me and wasn’t just going to leave me.”
Nick Cannon
“We were in a sleeping bag … I said we should change positions, she was like ‘Just get off me!’” Cannon said in an interview. “She ran into the bathroom with all of her friends and they were in there laughing. I vowed from that day forward no woman would ever laugh at me in the sack again. I actually ended up crying at the end of the whole ordeal.”
Beyoncé
In a 2011 interview, Beyoncé hinted that she had been a virgin before starting to date Jay-Z in 2003. “Though I was too young [in my previous relationship] for it to really be a boyfriend – we didn’t live together, we didn’t, you know… That was my only experience with a guy, and since then I’ve only had one other boyfriend in my life – Jay,” she said.
