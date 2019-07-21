Wedding Photos That Appear To Show Bride Performing Sex Act Goes VIRAL (Are They Insane?)

It may not be as bad as it looks
Weddings are often the most important day in a couple’s life. It’s a celebration of true, lasting love. A ceremony that joins two unrelated people into a family. Most people want to remember their wedding for the rest of their lives, so capturing the big day on film is a must. You know, shots of the bride, the newlyweds, candid snaps of the guests at the party ― wedding stuff. However, you don’t expect to see pictures of the newlyweds getting it on snuck in among the photos of the bride getting ready to walk down the aisle or the pair standing at the altar!
One young couple is in big trouble after they were seen doing the dirty on their wedding day, but the photographer himself is coming to their defense.
A Frisky Pair
Looking at Dutch photographer Michel Klooster’s Instagram page, you’ll see gorgeous landscapes, stunning cityscapes, and some heartwarming wedding photos. Then you’ll notice a picture that really stands out from the others: a bride and groom getting it on in the woods at their own wedding! But Michel claims that it was all for fun and games.
The conspicuous picture was posted up, and was quickly shared by thousands and thousands of people who were both shocked and tickled by the candid photo of a bride going down on the groom while still in their formal wedding wear. Michel captioned the photo, “Some newlyweds cannot wait for the party to be over so they can quietly retreat to their suite for a smashing wedding night. Luckily they already exchanged their wedding vows and they were officially married.”
The Whole World is Watching
View this post on Instagram
Some bridesmaids can not wait intil the party is over to go to the suite for a relaxing break and have a crunching wedding night. Fortunately, they had already given the yes word and were officially married. To all bridesmaids who will marry next year. I have already had to sell no because of already occupied dates. Do not wait too long to search for a photographer. Always sorry to say no. #marrage #wedding #bride #groom #love #weddingphoto #trouwen #trouwfotograaf #trouwfoto #weddingdays #reallove #daredevils #theedge #fun
Once the picture started going viral, the photographer wanted to make sure that everyone knew that this was just a joke. He explained that the mother of one of the married people actually suggested they stage the cheeky shot, so they weren’t actually doing anything naughty. He said, “I don’t want private parts visible on the picture, but everything that creates the impression is interesting. They were anyway very cheerful people. A nice and casual wedding, at which everything did not have to be so formal.”
Even though most people know that the act wasn’t really happening in the picture by now, some less impressed people think that this kind of behavior is just totally inappropriate for this type of occasion. However, Michel believes that this was their wedding, and if they wanted to fake an amorous act, they have the right to.
Michel continued, “Anyone who thinks this is offensive, still lives in the year 1996 according to my opinion. Of all the pictures taken, there is one that is playful, which in ten years is still fantastic to talk about.”
Booked Up
Michel likes to work with people who have a certain zest for life, which is related in his vibrant, exciting photography. He defended the funny couple by saying to the haters, “Give these people their joy. That is also something I wish to you. Life is already prudish enough.”
He also had a particular message to all the ladies who are thinking about hiring him for their wedding because of his expert photography skills and his fantastic sense of humor: “To all brides who will marry next year, I have already had to say no because of already occupied dates. Do not wait too long to search for a photographer. [I’m] always sorry to say no.”
What do you think about this couple’s fake frolic on their wedding day?
Let us know what you think about their picture in the comments and SHARE this story!
Original by Emily Hingle