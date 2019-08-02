These Cheaters Confess How Their Affairs Ended

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

There are a million articles online about cheating, but they are mainly about why people cheat. All cheaters have their own reasons: Revenge, they were drunk, they weren’t getting any at home, relationship problems, or they are just plain scumbags.

If someone gets a side piece, the affair can be brief or long term. More often than not, the affair has to end at some point. Maybe the cheater feels guilty and fesses up, maybe they were caught, or maybe the fling just ran its course. Redditors who have cheated on their partner divulge how their indiscretions came to an end (or a happy ending).

The New Guy

I was young – 19. I had been with a girl for a year when my parents decided I needed to pay rent, so I found a roommate and got an apartment. Day 1 I go to the office to turn in my walk through paperwork. The girl in the office made my heart skip. . She made me a believer in the idea of love at first sight.

She moved in across from my apartment a couple weeks later and we started to hang out. One night we slept together. The next day I broke up with my girlfriend. Me and new girl talked and we both wanted to be together.

She moved in with me a month later. That was 17 years ago. She’s currently asleep upstairs next to our daughter. (optimaloutcome)

The Other Woman

I was the mistress in a marriage. The guy was an old bf from high school, we dated off and on. When we were off he would date this girl Kelly, and when we broke up for the final time he went and married her. Almost a year after we broke up, I was back in town on summer break from college and ran into him at my summer job.

He gave me this sob story about how Kelly wanted a divorce and was taking his kid from him. I (stupidly) believed him, we exchanged numbers, started talking daily. He invited me over to “his” apartment, showed me his divorce paperwork, and ultimately things got sexual for a couple weeks.

One day I swung by to pick up a pair of earrings I’d forgotten the day before. His best friend from high school answered the door. I asked if guy was around, best friend said no why would he? Turned out Guy was actually house sitting for best friend, it wasn’t his apartment. Best friend also informed me that Guy and Kelly were in the process of BUYING A HOUSE, their marriage was fine.

I was livid and disgusted. I went to work the following day, and in walks Kelly. I ask her what she’s doing later that night and if she’s available to talk. We meet up after I get off and I lay it all out for her. She teared up a bit, but ultimately she was pissed. She gives me their address and tells me to show up there unannounced the next day.

I do and Guy is white as a sheet trying to get me to leave. Kelly shows up and they end up in a screaming match. So Guy ended up getting divorced and settled with a chunk of child support because Kelly informed the right people about Guys pot plants. None of us talk anymore. When I think about it, I have to shower at least twice. (PeanutPhotography)

ABCs

I (gay guy) was seeing a guy (let’s call him A) nothing crazy serious but headed that direction. He was at a college pretty far away but was from my area. Started talking to a guy (let’s call him B) I had a class with who I was pretty attracted to. We start talking, turns out B has been seeing A for the last year or so too, and they actually got arrested together fairly recently. B and I got along really well and started seeing each other. B stopped seeing A but I was still talking to him.

It all ended when A was in town and came over one night and saw a sext from B show up on my phone that was sitting on the table. He didn’t know we knew each other and he definitely didn’t know we were hooking up. He wasn’t happy and we broke up.

B and I had a short summer affair and realized neither of us wanted a relationship. We’re now best friends and there’s nobody I trust more in the world. I moved across the county and we still talk all the time and go to music festivals together.

A occasionally snaps me flaccid dick pics so not sure what that’s about. I’ve never really got around to asking. (pizzarollfire)

