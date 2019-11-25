Chichen Itza Travel Guide

Named one of the seven wonders of the world by UNESCO, Chichen Itza has an incredible story to tell to each of its visitors. Near the pyramid, you can enjoy many activities such as swimming in cenotes and guided tours to the uninhabited areas that you can’t miss. You can also learn more about the history of this incredible archaeological site that for hundreds of years, has kept many mysteries that to date have not discovered at all.

Interesting facts about Chichen Itza that you should know before your visit

One of the points that have to be very clear is that Chichen Itza is NOT in the Riviera Maya, if not that this area is part of Yucatan, and is very close to cities like Valladolid and Merida.

It’s one of the most visited archaeological sites in all of Mexico, as it has an unparalleled historical and architectural richness.

The pyramid has 365 steps, one for each day of the year, according to the Mayan solar calendar. Cultures around the world very recognized the Mayan quality due to his extensive knowledge of mathematics and astrology.

Its name comes from how they referred to the Itzaes or shamans at that time. Chi was relating to Boca, Che’ en meaning wells. Itz, meaning Witch and Há, was referring to water, although in the name the letter h has not been added, this together is the mouth of the well of the water witches, referring to the nearby cenotes (which are very few kilometers from the pyramid).

This pyramid was used for the Mayan culture to make invocations to their gods (Mainly to Kukulcan, by which the pyramid receives its name). It was considered a gateway to the underworld for the Mayan culture. Many archaeologists have found that below the pyramid is a cenote, the same of which the Mayas knew. So they made the construction of the monument in this place.

The pyramid measures 55 meters per side and 24 meters high, the Mayas built this pyramid representing the four cardinal points and the entrance to the underworld that represented for them the ceibas that grow in the area.

It is believed that this pyramid was built more than one thousand fifty-six years ago, that is, the year 960 A.D.

Chichen Itza is the most visited archaeological zone in Mexico after Teotihuacan.

Activities in Chichen Itza

Visit this place on the dates of the equinox; you can go on March 21 and September 21, where the shadow of the feathered snake will appear and disappear with the fall of the sun.

The light and sound show is an activity that hundreds of people wait for every time they travel to this archaeological site. Because, during the nights, you can testify an incredible show that highlights the beauty of the area and the pyramid while they tell the ancient Mayan story about the construction of this beautiful wonder of humanity.

Learn all about the ceremony and the ball game (Pokolpok) performed by the Mayas in pre-Columbian America just over 3,500 years ago, this was used in antiquity to settle disputes and as a religious event between men of culture.

Get to know the Observatory of the site; you will love its structure. If you observe it together with a group of guided tours, you will be able to understand its meaning and astrological purpose. As you read before, Mayas used numerology and astronomy to build, sow, harvest, and perform rituals for religious purposes.

You can also learn more about the “Serie Inicial,” an area that is not yet open to the public, but you can see up close and admire the greatness of its general construction.

Things to consider before your trip to Chichen Itza

The sun

If you are going to travel, make sure that inside your things there is a hat, some dark sunglasses, and a sunscreen, they will help you to cover yourself from the sun that from midday reflects on the rocks and you will not be able to admire anything of the pyramid.

Schedules

You have to know that one of the best ways to visit Chichen Itza is Early (8 am), as from 11 am groups of tours, and people will begin to arrive at the place, which will not allow you to enjoy this adventure and take pictures without guests if you come around that time.

Souvenirs

Don’t be distracted! The souvenirs can wait, but not the hours you have to enjoy the archaeological site, try to enjoy your visit, and then buy what you want, especially if you visit the site with a group of people for a tour company trip.

The Ways

Maps play an increasingly important role in our daily lives; for example, if you want to know where a place types where you want to get, and the various applications will help you get to these.

If you have the opportunity, in your smartphone or tablet, download the maps of the place you go to, in this case, will help you much, because the pyramid of Chichen Itza is not the only one that offers a spectacular view of the archaeological site. Still, you will find more than ten attractions with which you can deviate if you do not have your goal well traced, in most cases is Kukulcan or the temple of the Warriors.

Weather

Before arriving at the site, try to investigate the weather conditions, so you know when is the best time to visit the pyramids and rooms of the place.

Clothing

If you’re going to spend an entire day getting to know Chichen Itza, don’t wear clothes that make you uncomfortable or hot. To visit this place, you must go as fresh as possible and with very comfortable shoes, taking into account that the whole tour is done walking.

If you are going to take accessories, try to take as little as possible or leave them at your hotel. All you will need is a camera, sandals, comfortable clothes, a cap, and a few dollars if you want to buy souvenirs or water at the entrance of the area.

Transportation

Before traveling to a place like Chichen Itza, try to have your transportation service ready, you can compare between the best local transportation agencies if you arrive at Cancun airport agencies like eTransfers can be helpful for you.

If you are traveling with a group of tourists on a guided tour, stay in unity with them, as they will usually have very tight times to enjoy each attraction they visit.