7 life-saving hair products for when your hair is basically a pile of straw

Whether it’s because you’ve dyed your hair 50 times, or because it’s winter and everything sucks, having hair that more closely resembles a broom than hair is the worst. But there have to be magical life-saving hair products for when your hair is basically a pile of hay, right? Let’s choose to believe in that beautiful dream and push forward.

I know a lot of people who don’t understand what it’s like having seriously damaged hair might be like, “Um, yeah, it’s called conditioner!” or “Try a conditioning mask!” but those people don’t get what it’s like to have straw hair. If you have straw hair, you have already tried to use all of the conditioner possible and have definitely used your fair share of hair masks. But the sad truth is, with really damaged hair, those things might not be enough. For example, if you’ve bleached your hair multiple times a year for like 10 years, and also had rainbow colors you put in and took out, yeah, most regs conditioners aren’t going to cut it. Not that I would know or anything. (That’s a lie. I do know. I really do.)

So here are 7 products that can up your damaged haircare regime when you need it most, aka, right fucking now. Or, you know, like yesterday. Or last year. Or five years ago. Look, the point is, if you start doing this shit now, your hair might feel like hair again very soon, and that’s nice.

Olaplex

Ask any hair stylist and they’ll tell you that Olaplex is a revelation. I’ve heard so much about this product and how it’s basically the go-to remedy for hair that used to be alive, but is now basically a corpse. And that’s because it really freaking works. Olaplex No. 3 is the version that’s meant for at-home use and it’s a miracle. Basically, the product works by repairing broken disulfide bonds in the hair, which makes up the strength, structure, and integrity of the hair. And that’s absolutely what you want, duh.

2. Julien Farel Hydrate Restore

This “anti-aging” hair treatment is aimed at getting you optimal scalp health, which is definitely a big part of healthy hair. With “anti-aging balance” technology, Hydrate Restore reactivates your hair’s life force (oooooh), feeding it a ton of revitalizing ingredients proven to help you get the healthiest hair possible. It also cleanses, treats, and conditions all in one, so hell yes to ease of use.

3. Honest Beauty Truly Restored Recovery Masque

This mask contains 18 vegetable-derived amino acids that help to mimic the composition of hair’s keratin, which helps improve strength, elasticity, smoothness, and frizz control. All of which you’re probably struggling right now, and you know this.

4. SHOW Beauty Sublime Repair Shampoo

Ideally, both your shampoo and conditioner should be working to help your depressed hair, and this shampoo does that. It contains quinoa protein (an excellent source of vitamin E), which helps target damage to the hair’s surface and adding gloss and shine, as it repairs root to tip.

5. Marula Pure Beauty Oil Daily Moisture Mist

This leave-in conditioner is also a heat protector, which is great if you’re prone to straightening and blow-drying. In short, it delivers intense moisture, tames frizz, and detangles, without gross build-up, all while providing heat protection up to 428˚F. The marula oil also absorbs quickly, as do the keratin amino acids, to lock in moisture and deeply condition your hair.

6. Avalon Organics Argan Oil Therapy Conditioner

If you’re more of an “organic botanicals and essential oils” type of human, this one uses both to cleanse, hydrate, and return hair to its natural state of beauty. The combo of organic argan oil, calendula extract, and quinoa protein work together to penetrate the hair shaft and nourish it, because we both know it really needs all that and more right now. Seriously, getting deep down in there is half the battle.

7. Milbon Luminous Softening Oil

Elvin Arvelo, Hair Designer and co-owner of the Oon Arvelo Salon, recommends this lovely fancy oil is enriched with baobab oil and olive squalane, which helps to soften hair, making hair more flexible and movable. It also provides heat protection, which honestly, all hair products should do at this point. Come on. Plus, if anyone would know about what it takes to repair hair, it’s Arvelo, who literally does it professionally.

Hopefully, through a combo of any of these, or just even adding one to your regime, you’re able to run your fingers through your hair and not cry once. What a cool situation that would be!

Original by: Lane Moore