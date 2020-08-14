7 Tips to Choose the Best Stainless Steel Jewelry

We all know how high the prices of jewelry made of precious metals such as silver, gold and diamonds can be. Some people can’t afford it or don’t want it. In order to reduce the gap between those who can and cannot afford it, we present stainless steel jewelry as a solution.

Its goal is to look like the above-mentioned materials and to provide similar or the same resistance, it is only another type of material. It contains chromium, nickel and manganese which enable good quality. How does this actually happen? The key to durability and quality is that it is chromium that allows it to last because it is resistant to scratches and corrosion, while manganese provides it with hardness, and nickel a smooth surface and a good glaze.

However, when you choose stainless steel, you still have to make the same decisions that you have to make before you make the final step and choose good jewelry. That means durability, corrosion resistance, durability and everything else that confirms its true quality. In order not to make a mistake in this decision, we have a few tips for you that will not make a mistake.

Here’s what to look for when buying:

1. Different types

There are over 150 types of stainless steel, and each of them has its own application, so some serve as decoration, some for surgical purposes, and some for jewelry making, etc. Click here to see various applications of stainless steel. There is also a difference in stainless steel jewelry, so designers use one type exclusively for making fashion jewelry. This type contains quite enough nickel, and that amount is adapted to the use of jewelry and cannot, for example, color your skin.

Unlike that type, there are others that are not intended for fashion purposes, so they can very easily contain a higher dose of nickel that will color your skin because it is not intended to be worn, and it is sold as such. You have to pay attention to this.

2. Quality

The choice is not always based on aesthetic value. Even if you are one of those people where everything looks good, you have to consider other points when choosing it. For example, it is very important to consider the sensitivity of your skin to certain materials.

In this case, you should not worry because it is stainless steel, and that is a safe option because it is hypoallergenic. However, in order for that to be true, it must be of high quality. This way you prevent any side effects such as infections, etc.

So, consider the quality of the jewelry before choosing it. It is mostly type 316BM. Here, a small dose of nickel, and high chromium, which is ideal for those with sensitive skin. In addition, it is of exceptional quality and only the most luxurious jewelry is made from it.

3. Certification

Although you should look at as many stores as possible, you can’t review everything and make a final judgment. However, you can easily get a first impression based on their reputation if you get enough information. That should be the first step that everyone should take when choosing.

Every store that trades in this jewelry should have a certificate as proof of that. Your task is to check it before you trust them. This may not be so important to you if you are buying a necklace that you will wear for 1-2 occasions, but if you are buying piercing jewelry without this you can go no further.

4. Size

It is important to note that you have to choose the size carefully because the one you choose then stays with you. We want to tell you that it is difficult to change later and that it is not the same case as with other precious metals.

5. Design

Of course, we come to the aesthetic moment, that is, when you have to look at some other things that relate to the appearance of the object. These are mostly trifles like buckles, jump rings and other elements of design.

Make sure you notice breakages, visible protrusions and the like. Carefully inspect the inside of the jewelry if you choose, for example, genuine, whether it is delicate and smooth, and so on.

6. Cost

In the previous part, we told you that one of the primary things when choosing jewelry is its quality. You should focus on that. So when we mention the price, simply look objectively at the price-quality ratio and make your own judgment.

This is even more important for you if you have a limited budget because good looks are sometimes not the best ally in your pocket. You need to keep in mind what kind you need to make a good decision. It will be easier for you if you take into account the event for which you need a certain type.

Whether the occasion is formal or occasional, for a party or an office, decide on the price accordingly. It is certainly smarter to always invest a little more money to get quality, but as we have already said, it is necessary to compare the opportunity for which you are buying it with the price. The finest jewelry has just been made from 316BM steel as we have already mentioned.

7. Check the offers of other stores before buying

Prices of stainless steel jewelry vary from store to store. Therefore, it is recommended that you visit several stores before making a final purchase decision. Ideally, you should have a trusted dealer who will give you the best advice and suggestion depending on your budget.

If you still do not have such a person, then good research is necessary. However, devote enough time to shopping. Also, different stores offer a different model. So don’t rush and buy your own piece of jewelry in the first store. First look at everything that is offered, and only at the end decide on a model.

Conclusion:

Jewelry is a trademark of every woman because it testifies to her femininity. However, it is not enough for a woman just to wear it, it must look quality. Only in that way will it really look feminine on a woman.