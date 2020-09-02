How To Choose A New Horizontal Radiator

Out with the old and in with the new. You’d be surprised how much difference a new horizontal radiator can make in a room. You’d also be surprised what choosing the wrong horizontal radiator can end up leaving a room in your home looking like.

With so much choice out there, how can you choose a new horizontal radiator if you’re not savvy to the world of radiators? Here are seven things to consider whenever buying a horizontal radiator.

1. Colour/ Finish

When you want to keep things simple, white is the way to go with your horizontal radiators. When you’re looking for a little more personality, your options are endless. Some popular colors being used for horizontal colors just now include Copper, Anthracite, Chrome, Silver, and Nickel.

If you want a shiny finish, look for any that have a Satin or Polished finish. Don’t make the mistake of choosing Brushed, though, as that is where the shiny polish has been buffed and dulled down.

2. Size, especially depth

Horizontal radiators take up a lot of space, but you don’t want one which is too intrusive. Don’t measure the height and width to the millimeter without also taking into account the wall depth you have to work with.

Most horizontal radiators, depending on the number of panels, will range from 60mm-120mm deep. Choose one that is too wide, and you’ll have a radiator that gets in the way for all the wrong reasons. When measuring up, look at what your current radiator’s projection is, as that will include the space between the end of the radiator and the wall, which is usually around 25mm.

3. Budget or Designer

Obviously, the design doesn’t always relate to price, but when it comes to choosing what type of horizontal radiator to have, the depth out there for radiators of all prices is at times overwhelming.

You’ll be surprised to find that there are designer style radiators within your budget if you look hard enough. Some stores tend to have their own versions of some of the luxury radiator shapes, which helps a lot if you’re decorating on a budget.

If you’d like to see what designer horizontal radiators look like, click here to visit Trade Radiators. They have over 700 designer options available from a mixture of big brand names and designers hard to find anywhere else.

4. Cleaning

Most horizontal radiators, especially the modern models with narrower gaps between the front panels, are somewhere that dust loves to gather on. Harkening back to what I said earlier about the finish, if you’re going for a radiator with a shiny finish or an intense color, you’ll have to remember that marks and dust will show up much more quickly if you don’t wipe it down and clean from time to time.

Luckily, most radiators are painted in such a way that you don’t need any special varnish of cleaner, but simply a dust cloth and a wipe with a damp cloth every once in a while will do the job, but it is something to keep in mind.

5. Number of panels

Panels are the dark horse of radiator efficiency. If you have space, always opt for a double panel horizontal radiator. Unlike a single panel or type 11 radiator where there is a layer of fins attached to the back, double panels instantly boost the heat output you can achieve by taking up the same level of space.

This is something that people aren’t familiar with, yet it can prove useful to know before you purchase any radiator. Keep that in mind and you can always ask the seller to clarify these things for you.

6. Material

If you ever find yourself looking at the same radiator horizontal design and one is ever so slightly more expensive for no real reason, check the product specifications and see if the more expensive radiator is made from aluminum.

As a lighter material that generates heat faster, aluminum can prove to be a good choice when you have a room that always needs to get warm quickly. Because it isn’t as easy to heat and shape as steel, you tend to find it is more expensive out the gate. If you’re more concerned with how the radiator looks over how quickly it gets up to temperature, best to stick with steel. One of the benefits steel has over aluminum is that it will retain heat for slightly longer when the radiator is turned off.

7. Heat Output

I’ve left heat output to last as I believe it is the most important feature when buying not just horizontal, but any type of radiator. Common misconception shoppers have is that replacing a traditional convector radiator for a horizontal one with the same dimensions and features is that it will have the same heat output. This is not true at all.

When looking at horizontal options, try and match desired products with those which match the heat output of your current radiator. If you aren’t sure what the make and model of your current radiator are, search for heat calculators online. You’ll find websites that ask for your room dimensions before letting you know what heating range your desired products fall under.

Now find your new radiator

We listed some of the most important things about radiator purchase. Other than heating, you want your radiator to look good and fit the interior design of the room. You don’t want it to be bulky and look like it doesn’t belong there. Furthermore, you need to find one that fits your budget and you should always aim for the best quality you can find. Last but not least, you should look for a radiator that is easy to maintain and clean, so make sure to find the one with no gaps between the panels. Cleaning the dust from such places can be time-consuming.

Hopefully, you find this guide useful and you will select the right radiator for your home.