Best High Speed Ceiling Fan 2020

Since we’re all spending more time at home in 2020 you may be considering purchasing a ceiling fan to make your time at home more comfortable. Modern ceiling fans can help to cool, heat and light your home depending on your needs at the time. There are so many varieties available on the market so let’s take a look at some of the best high speed ceiling fans.

Different Types Available

The most important part of purchasing and installing a ceiling fan is to ensure your safety. If you’re specifically looking for a high speed ceiling fan it is likely you will prefer something more modern as they tend to me more highly powered. However, higher blade size does not always mean higher speed so it is important to do your research thoroughly on each model type or, alternatively, you can consult a professional.

Throughout the years since ceiling fans were invented there have been a massive evolution in their appearance and efficacy. For example, cast iron ceiling fans have been used for many years and are still seen today but they require a lot of maintenance compared to more recent inventions. One of the most recent types of ceiling fans to come onto the market are bladeless ceiling fans; they are widely used for being quieter than older models and they’re also very energy efficient.

Newly on the market are smart ceiling fans that can be used with your smart home assistants such as Google assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple home, etc. These allow you to control your ceiling fan with your voice or from your smartphone without having to have a separate remote. You can control the exact settings such as speed of the fan, set a timer, adjust the brightness of the light fixture, set exact room temperatures and much more. These are definitely the most convenient fans on the market but that comes at a significant extra cost. If you’re looking for a more modern high-speed fan, this may be a great option for you, giving you complete control over the settings. An additional benefit to these is that you can have your ceiling fan running when you are outside of the house by controlling it from your smartphone.

Why install a Ceiling Fan?

Ceiling fans can either be your only cooling system in your home or they can supplement something like an air conditioning system. A ceiling fan gives you complete control over the amount of airflow you want – whether you prefer a cold home or a gentle breeze, you can easily adjust the settings to suit you no matter which ceiling fan you choose.

As hot air rises, a ceiling fan is also an excellent way to help heat your home in the winter. It can be used to circulate hot air throughout a room. This is more energy efficient than central heating and can help to reduce your winter heating bills. A ceiling fan is also an extremely efficient way of temperature regulating a home with high ceilings. Most ceiling fans allow you to change the direction of the blades, which therefore controls whether it is heating or cooling the room by altering the air flow. The angle of the blades can also affect whether it will heat or cool your room and an electrician will be able to establish whether you have the right fan for your needs.

There are some dangers associated with ceiling fans in comparison to other alternatives, such as low hanging blades and a risk of the unit falling. The current options available on the market are extremely safe as long as they have been installed correctly with all precautions taken by a qualified professional electrician.

How to Choose a Ceiling Fan

There are a huge variety of styles and types of ceiling fans so it’s important to choose the right one for your space. An electrician can tell you the cubic feet per minute of the fan that is indicated amongst its packaging or data – this way you can easily compare how much air flow it will create as the higher the CFM number the more airflow the ceiling fan will give you. The CFM is more important than the size of the blades when establishing how high speed the fan will be. The bigger the blade does not mean a higher speed and can also sometimes slow it down due to the force needed to circulate the air.

When choosing your ceiling fan you can also opt for additional extras such as a wireless fixture with a remote control to make it more convenient. Some models also have the ability to act as a light fixture for space saving purposes. As there are so many options available in the market you are sure to find one that looks aesthetically pleasing with your home décor style. If you are looking for a more reasonable ceiling fan they will likely come with a mechanical or digital wall control. The cheaper option, usually found installed in older properties, uses a physical switch to control the settings, whereas a digital wall control allows more specific and individualized control over the settings.

Consider Your Options & Make The Right Choice

So you’re ready to choose your high speed ceiling fan for your home or commercial property? Start researching your choices today and find the right one for your space. You can choose from standard ceiling fans, low profile models, dual motor ceiling fans and industrial or commercial models. Once you have chosen your desired features, find an electrician to begin your installation. Please remember to always use a professional and qualified electrician to install your ceiling fans safely.