8 Tips For Choosing The Best Vacuum Cleaner For Home Hard Floor

If you did some digging online, you’re probably utterly confused by the number of options you can choose from, especially since there are endless types on the market. Though completely confusing, you shouldn’t make a rash decision and buy the first vacuum that comes up in the search bar, instead, there are a few things you’ll need to consider, especially if you have hardwood floors.

This is why you might now be wondering – are there some tips that I should remember and use when browsing for a vacuum cleaner for the hardwood floors in my house? Simply said, there are, and this is exactly what we’ll discuss in this article today. Let’s take a closer look at what you should know:

Before we Start, You Must Learn The Types You Can Get

Before we mention anything else on this list, it’s important that you learn and understand the types of vacuums that you can find on the market. In most situations, there are three categories that you can choose from, including:

– Cylinder – which is the regular device that you pull while you’re vacuuming. They often have adjustable and long hoses and they’re more affordable than other options.

– Upright – which is a perfect choice for larger houses or apartments. You’ll have to push the device in front of you, meaning that you won’t have to bend to clean your home.

– Cordless – which is quite light and basically transforms into a handheld device. It’s quite convenient because of its size and weight, however, they won’t be as efficient as other devices.

All of these can be bagged or bagless. What does this mean? Well, the ones that have a bag will trap all the debris and dust in a bag that is disposable. The bags are usually larger, which means that you won’t need to maintain them as often as a bagless vacuum. A bagless vacuum is reusable, however, it can be quite messy to clean it.

So, What Tips Should I Keep in Mind?

1. Decide if You Want a Brush

One of the first things that you’ll need to consider and determine is whether or not you want the vacuum to have a brush. Keep in mind, the brushes that you can find on some traditional device will possibly scratch your hard floors, which is why you might want to avoid buying them.

However, if you do need a brush to take care of your carpets, you should look for a device that features a softer brush that can be switched on and off or that can be positioned high enough so that it doesn’t come into contact with your floors. You could also choose a model with a removable brush.

2. The Wheels Need to Be Gentle on The Floors

Just like the brush, the wheels also need to be soft on the finish of the floors. So, while you’re browsing different shops, ensure that you choose a model that has rubber, soft wheels, instead of the ones that are made out of plastic and that will easily scratch your floors, damaging them.

3. The Store Needs to Be Trustworthy

Another important aspect that you must ensure you get right is the shop you choose to purchase the device from. There is a wide range of trustworthy online stores such as Moosoo that you can choose to purchase a device from. Keep in mind, when looking for a store, you must read all the reviews in order to determine whether or not they’ll provide you with a reliable service and device.

4. The Suction Needs to Be Just Right

Besides vacuuming the hard floors, you’ll probably also need to vacuum your carpets and rugs, which is why you must ensure that the suction is great. And, if you decided to avoid buying a model that has a brush, you must ensure that the device has powerful suction, especially if you want to get all the dirt and debris out from your carpet and floors.

5. The Filter Needs to Be High in Quality

If anyone in your home suffers from allergies, you’ll want to purchase a model that has a high-quality, HEPA filter, especially since this will help with catching all the allergens from the floors. Additionally, you might also want to opt for a device that has a washable filter since it’ll cut some of the maintenance expenses that you’ll have.

6. Electricity or Battery Powered?

If your house is large and if you have large spaces that you need to maintain frequently, you’ll have to opt for purchasing a device with a long cord since you’ll want to reach all areas in one room. However, if you only need to take care of smaller areas in your house, you could choose to purchase a cordless option. If so, you must ensure that the battery is strong and that will last for a long time once charged.

7. How Can You Move it?

Depending on your house and furniture, you’ll need to determine which type you’ll need to get. If you want to easily move around and maneuver around furniture, you should choose a model that has swivel steering, ensure that you choose the right height for the nozzle, and consider the weight as well since it’ll determine how easy it is to move the device around.

8. The Size is Important

Last on the list, but not least important is the size of the model you opt for. Why is this important? Well, besides ensuring that you can actually move it, the size will also determine where you’ll store it. Hence, think about whether or not you’ll have space for the device in your home.

Conclusion

Although choosing a vacuum might seem daunting and complex at first, you can make the entire choosing process less time-consuming, easier, as well as stress-free for yourself by keeping all of the aforementioned tips in mind. Additionally, by following the tips from the list above, you’ll be able to ensure that you choose a suitable device for the hard floors in your house or apartment.

So, now that you’re aware of all the things you must consider and determine before choosing a particular vacuum model, you shouldn’t lose any more of your time. Instead, you should open up a new tab and start browsing online and brick and mortar businesses in order to choose the best vacuum for your home.