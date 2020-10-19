Ultimate Guide to Choosing Storage Units

Storage space is an essential need both in homes and offices. Being able to properly store our possessions keeps up our lives organized and our spaces neat. This is, perhaps, why shopping for storage units can be such a challenging quest. Not even Marie Kondo’s endless wisdom will save you if you settle for an unsuitable storage solution.

The secret to choosing the right storage units for your space is to weigh your needs against the options you fancy. That said, given all the choices available in the market, it can still be a tricky decision to make.

To help you make the right choice, here are some key storage unit features to consider.

Decor

If you take a quick look in your kitchen, you will realize that the cabinets make up a big part of its decor. Similarly, closets affect the look of a bedroom as do filing cabinets in offices. With this in mind, your choice of storage needs to fit in with or complement the decor scheme you hope to achieve.

In terms of material, you can choose from including wood, MDF, or glass cabinet doors. They can further be differentiated in terms of color. The combination of these two factors will determine the final look of your storage unit. Aim for bold colors if you hope to brighten up a room, or more demure ones if you prefer a subtle effect. If in doubt, you can always check out the many decor options you can work with online and pick on one to actualize.

Durability

Buying and installing cabinets or closets can be a costly venture. It also comes with the inconvenience of construction work. To avoid such hustles, it would be preferable that whichever storage units you buy are durable.

The material used and the accessories used to build the units make a big difference in how long they will last. It is advisable that you opt for materials that can handle impact and frequent usage. Sturdy hinges and smooth drawer slides are equally essential lest the doors fall off or drawers get stuck.

You could also consider using quality long-lasting hinges during installation from reputable brands like RMG Hardware, click here for more. Here, you are sure to get multiple options on the hinges to choose from and you could also get discounts on huge orders if you are making wholesome changes.

Wood Vs. MDF Vs. Metal

When it comes to materials, wood is synonymous with a homey feel and ostentation. Whether rustic or modern, quality wooden storage units not only stow your stuff away, they also beautify it. However, the price of wooden furniture is often a little steep. Wood is also sensitive to temperature changes so you may begin to hear doors creak or notice cracks after a while.

Medium Density Fibreboard is made out of recycled hard and softwood bits. They are ground, mixed with binders, and then formed into MDF panels. It somewhat resembles wood so you would not entirely lose the cozy feel by choosing MDF. It is also denser compared to wood, handles moisture better, and is not prone to cracks. On pricing, it is a cheaper alternative.

Metal cabinets are not a common favorite but they are highly recommended for hospitals and commercial kitchens. Metal is inflammable and easy to sterilize which makes it the perfect choice for areas requiring safety measures. On the downside, it has a cold feel and does not fare so well with decor schemes. It is, nevertheless, fairly priced for its worth.

Security features

From keys to lock codes, security features come in many forms. It all depends on how much safety you are looking to have. Ordinary cabinets often come with standard keys if you prefer but for more extreme measures, you may have to get customized options.

Metal storage units would be ideal if you are looking for high security. Unlike wood or MDF, they are a bit harder to break into. Moreover, they would be safer to fit with electrical wiring for electronic security.

Whatever your choice, ensure that you have the best security measures in place. This way, you can be able to keep your items safely locked away and not have to incur expenses replacing lost items every now and then.

The Space Factor

This is arguably the most important consideration you will need to make. The size and number of units you buy will be determined by what you intend to store in them. A commercial kitchen, for instance, will need larger cabinets than the average home kitchen.

The amount of room you have to install the storage units is equally important. It is advisable to take measurements of the space so as to buy the right size of units. Further, try and limit yourself to units that will not crowd your space. A small room will be made even smaller by too many cabinets or closets. It would be better to use clever storage ideas to enhance a comfortable number of units.

Budget

The range of storage solutions is quite extensive but how far are you willing to go budget-wise? Consider that buying storage units is a once-in-a-longtime expense. It is much cheaper to invest in a quality set that will serve you long-term than one that will fall apart in no time.

Take the time to compare dealers before you make your purchase. Better yet, save up and shop during sale seasons such as Black Friday or during stock clearances. You could luck out on amazing discounts during such periods. Alternatively, you could go with cheaper options like self-assembly units.

Conclusion

When you know what you are looking for and how to narrow your options, shopping for storage units can be easy. You will probably also spend a lot less when your priorities are defined as opposed to just playing it by ear. Nevertheless, do not shy away from investing in the choices that bring you joy and comfort.