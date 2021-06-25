What Should You Clean Your Headphones With

Headphones are one of the most practical things that were ever invented, and it is said that most people around the world own at least one pair. No matter if you are on the go and want to listen to some music; if you want some privacy while you are gaming, or if you just don’t want to bother those around you with the song that you like, you can just put this device on you and get detached from the outside noise. There are so many different models available on the current market now, and we are free to choose something that is extremely comfortable, practical, and with the highest quality money can buy, or if we want something that will do its job without burning a hole in our pockets.

The model you choose is up to you, but no matter which ones you pick, you need to take good care of them and maintain them if you want the device to look good, to be durable, and ultimately to keep you safe. Continue reading if you want to learn what you should use to clean your headphones, and why this process is more important than many people think.

Basics

Before we dive into the practice and tell you how to do this, let’s first talk about why you need to ensure your device is spotless before you use it. Well, there are many reasons why you should cleanse your buds, but the biggest one is to avoid infections and to protect your health.

It is extremely easy for dirt to penetrate your earbuds, and if more than one person uses them, bacteria can transfer from the ear to the buds, and then to the ear of the next person who uses them. Even if you are the only one who puts them on, you risk transmitting the bacteria back to your ear even after you’ve dealt with the infection. Overall if you don’t want to risk your health, you should do this process.

In addition to this, when you regularly maintain your goods, you will be able to preserve their looks for a long time, they will not get damaged or break, and you won’t need to replace them once or twice per year.

When it comes to how often you should swab and scrub them, this depends on how often you use them and how you store them when they are not in usage. It is said that those who use these devices daily, should deep-clean them at least once per week, and they should wipe them after every use to ensure that there are no bacteria left in them.

Maintenance process

Now let’s talk about the process of maintaining your headphones and what is the right way to make sure they are clean without risking damaging them. The first thing you need to know is that there wrong and right products, and that you need to use specific items to make sure you won’t damage your earbuds and that you won’t cause any harm to your health.

As you can see on websites like forthesound.com, there are many different types of earbuds and headphones, and even though they may look similar, they are different and the material they are made of is crucial when it comes to overall looks, quality, and durability. Depending on this, you should use a different process for cleansing and washing.

When it comes to maintenance, there are several ways you can finish this process, but the easiest thing you can do is get some cotton swabs, a microfiber cloth, a soft toothbrush, and some rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer. Note that you can replace any of these items, and if you choose to do this, you need to use items that are soft, gentle, and that will not damage your device. In addition to this, you have to remember that you should never apply too much pressure, and you should never scrub with too much force.

When it comes to earbuds, you can also use some blu tack or any product with similar properties that will help you get all the dirt out of them.

The whole process is extremely easy, and it should not take too much time as long as you do it regularly. You should take the microfiber cloth and put some alcohol on it. Then, you should gently wipe the outside of your headphones, making sure you are not pressing too hard. Clean every part of your device and if you notice that there are some stubborn stains, you can use the soft brush to gently scrub the stains. For this purpose, you can also use warm water with some diluted soap in it. However, if you choose to use the water option, you should never submerge the device underwater, and you should be extremely gentle.

You should use the cotton swab to clean the inside of the headphones, and you can first gather the dust and dirt with a dry swab, and then you should put some alcohol or hand sanitizer on the swab and clean the inside with it. Make sure you don’t pour any liquids inside the buds or the headphones, and never use more than you actually need.

Once you are done cleaning both the exterior and the buds, you should wipe everything with a dry cloth, and recheck to see if every part is spotless. Don’t forget to clean the connector and wires if there are any.

By doing this regularly, you will make sure that your earbuds are clean, that they look good, and that you are safe and protected when you use them. If you have any questions, you can reach out to the experts in the tech store, and ask them for recommendations on how to properly maintain your device. Once again, never use too much force when you do this process, always use the right products, and never let any liquids penetrate the inside of your devices, even if they are labeled as waterproof. If you do it every week and if you do this maintenance correctly, you will never again have to worry about bacteria and you will always be proud of the look of your headphones and earbuds.