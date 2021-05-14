Colombia Borders Are Open

Traveling is quite a unique aspect given the current times. People prefer to sit at home rather than go out exploring the world. But with the advent of vaccines and proper measures being taken place, there is a possibility for travel. Colombia is now open for travel, with restrictions, but it is better than not being able to go anywhere at all.

Visiting Colombia During the Pandemic

Initially, as the pandemic hit, Colombia was considered a high-risk country because of the many rising cases. But it is good to know that things are changing now. It is much more susceptible to accepting travelers than other countries around the world.

While the Colombian borders are open for travelers to make their way inside the country, it is important to note that this requires a few steps. So, you will need to make sure that if you are planning on visiting Colombia, you understand and follow the measures in place.

Travel Is Open But With Limitations

When it comes to traveling to Colombia, you should know that there are plenty of rules that exist that need to be followed during Covid-19 times. You will find that while earlier borders were completely closed for visitors, things are not looking relatively different.

One thing is for sure, travel to the country is now open. But it comes with a range of restrictions. The entry to the country is nowhere near being easy. No traveler coming from another nationality is allowed entry without a negative PCR test. It is highly essential that a Covid-19 test is carried out before traveling to the country. Those who obtain negative results will be allowed to travel only.

Along with this, you should know that the size of people traveling to the country has also been reduced. Flights to Colombia are no longer operational in full capacity. Instead, only a limited number of flights are going to the country.

There is also the situation of arrival in Colombia after traveling. So, once you reach the airport, you will need to be tested for Covid-19, and you’re required to quarantine yourself for fourteen days. So, you shouldn’t be planning a short trip to the location as almost two weeks of yours will be spent quarantining. Any travelers showing signs of Covid-19 will not be permitted to continue with their travel plans.

Colombia has also introduced an online heath form called Check Mig. Natvisa has put together the requirements needed to fill this form.

Throughout your stay in Colombia, you will need to make sure that you follow all the SOPs present. From wearing a mask to maintaining social distance, you will be expected to know all of these basic items when you are traveling.

Visiting Cartagena

Upon arrival in Colombia, you will need to wait out 14 days after getting the Covid-19 test done. Once the results are in and you show a negative result, you will be able to make sure that you go on about your travel plans. However, when you are traveling, it is important to consider a few things beforehand.

One of the main things is that you will need to consider staying away from extremely crowded locations. An example of this is going to visit Cartagena. While it is one of the more popular locations that you would want to visit, you should also know that it is a high-risk location. There is a high probability of contracting the virus in the city as it is extremely crowded. However, if you take the necessary precautions, then you will be good to go.

Cartagena is generally a common place where travelers wish to go because of how affordable it is. Out of all of the locations in the Caribbean, this happens to offer you beauty and affordability. So, it is normal to find yourself in this city when you are traveling. But that doesn’t mean you overlook the possible health concerns of Covid-19 due to the higher density of people in the area.

How About Eje Cafetero?

If you’re looking for an adventure, then a better place to go to is Eje Cafetero. While Cartagena is a bit concerning given the large number of people there, you should know that there are alternatives that you can make use of for your stay in Colombia. Instead of going to crowded locations, you can go ahead and plan a trip to Eje Cafetero.

It is the ultimate destination for all coffee lovers. Indulge in tasting tours in the area so that you can take advantage of all the perks offered here. There are fewer people coming and going here, so the Covid-19 risk is relatively low as compared to other locations. More than that, it is also easily accessible as it is situated between two cities, Armenia and Pereira. So, you will not have to worry about finding your way to this exceptional location.

Tayrona National Natural Park

A great option to go for when you are traveling to Colombia is visiting the Tayrona National Park. The best thing about National Parks is that you have ample space to walk around, without being on top of other’s faces. The Tayrona National Parks extends over 150km2, so you will have ample space to look around at.

While the park had been closed down earlier during the pandemic, it has now opened up after thorough cleansing. While the gates have opened, it is important to note that the number of people who can go in at once has been restricted. Along with this, you will need to follow all the SOPs as you make your way to the natural park.

Summary

It is important to note that even if the country has opened up its borders for visitors, you will find that there are plenty of restrictions in place that you need to be wary of. When you visit the country, make sure that you have all of your documents ready, including your PCR negative test results. Along with this, make sure to plan your travel according to the quarantine period that you will need to complete as well. Those fourteen days, you will be inside your accommodation, so make room for this time in your travel plan.