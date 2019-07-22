Signs That Your Relationship Is Coming to An End

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Sometimes when you first meet someone, it’s easy to get stuck in the so-called “Honeymoon Phase.” For many, this means becoming virtually blind to any faults their partner may have. But over time, the truth comes out, and not everyone wants to stick around.

In other cases, it’s not as obvious. Whether because they’re so head over heels or just in denial, some people ignore these common signs that a relationship is going downhill.

Speak Up

Being afraid of saying something that might piss off your SO. Basically just being afraid to speak your mind.

Just Annoying

Getting slightly annoyed at everything the other person says.

Secrets

When you become more and more afraid to tell the other person what you were doing while they weren’t there.

Owning Up

Constant criticism.

No affection.

Withholding sex.

Never owning up to mistakes and blowing up on the other person constantly.

Growing Distant

When you don’t want to spend time with them and you hardly ever see them to begin with.

Hatred Shots

The looks you see them shoot at each other when out or at a public event. I’ve seen some pure hatred shot across a table or room.

Piling Up

Not talking about issues but letting them pile up inside.

Spending Time Together

When you’d rather spend the majority of the time not with them.

I love hanging out with my wife. That’s why she’s my best friend, because she’s the person I’d want to call to hang out.

Just Like This

When you think you’re just “like this” even though you never were in the past.

Example: I guess I’m just naggy and overcritical, even though those were never traits of mine throughout my life.

When you do break up eventually, you realize that the relationship required you to change in certain ways, and that made you like yourself less. You feel free to be who you really are and who you want to be.

Growing Betrayals

To paraphrase from Brene Brown’s work, it’s a series of silent yet growing betrayals. These are little things that add up like compound interest. It’s not something big like cheating; it’s things like ignoring the other’s feelings when you think yours are more important or downplaying a concern of theirs.

Taxing

When even talking to them feels like work.

For the Kids

“We’re staying together for the kids”

The amount of times I’ve heard spouses heard this before going headfirst into separation is absolutely heartbreaking.

Little Digs

Taking little digs at each other for no reason. Extra points if it’s something they were told in confidence. Even more if they do it in public.

Hard to Love

Feeling like youre hard to love. Your SO doesnt communicate the way you want them too. They just changed and you can feel it. I feel alone in my own relationship. Over thinking.

Resentment

I’ve heard the biggest marriage killer is resentment. If you build up resentment for your SO, you are constantly thinking the worst about the other person and one day you will see that your only way to happiness is to drop the relationship. The trick is to confront issues head on, talk a lot, do whatever you can to not build resentment. It is t always easy, and both partners need to be willing to work stuff out.

