Things That Can Help Your WOW Progress

If you are new to World of Warcraft then you should know that leveling is a major part of your character’s progress in World of Warcraft. Fortunately, there are many ways you can gain experience to level up faster. However, as you gain higher levels, then leveling up requires more experience and it usually takes longer.

In this article, we are going to tell you the fastest way you can level up from level one to max level. Through leveling, you discover new game mechanics that allow you to progress faster in the game, so be sure to read this article in its entirety.

Professions

Professions are trade skills and a major mechanic in World of Warcraft that allow you to gather and craft items that can help you or other players. These items can be anything from armor, to potions, and enchants, to weapons. There are many professions in World of Warcraft such as Alchemy, Blacksmithing, Enchanting, Engineering, Herbalism, Inscription, Jewelcrafting, Leatherworking, Mining, Skinning, and Tailoring. Each profession comes with its own materials and each profession crafts items that you can sell.

Specialization

Specializations give your character additional combat flavor through unique abilities that make your gameplay more fun. Specialization is a game mechanic that is available to you from level 10 and most classes have to choose between three specializations. The more you level up, the more you learn abilities unique to your specialization.

Talents

At level 15, each player can choose one out of three abilities; these are talents. However, the choice is not permanent and you can undo your choices anytime you wish. You gain talent at level 15, and you unlock an additional one every 15 levels.

Now, back to talents. With each talent providing you with some kind of improvement to an existing ability or a new ability altogether, they pose a useful game mechanic for both new players and smurfs. At level 15 you also discover dungeons, which are awesome events that drop excellent loot at the end of it.

Mounts and Flying Mounts

Mounts and flying mounts are the sorts of things that no player can survive the harsh boringness of auto-running. You can use mounts as soon as level 20, but flying mounts require level 60; so you will need to do a whole lot of leveling to get there. Mounts, especially flying mounts, allow you to travel much faster and through terrain that otherwise you can’t travel through. To ride mounts, you need to pay 4 gold for Apprentice Riding from a riding trainer. To ride flying mounts, you need level 60 and to train the Expert Riding skill. With dozens of excellent mounts in the game, some of the most favorites to the community are Reins of the Astral Cloud Serpent, Invincible’s Reins Frosty Flying Carpet, and Grand Armored Gryphon. From the list of normal mounts, some of the community favorites are Reins of the Crimson Deathcharger, Scepter of Azj’Aqir, Reins of the Swift Spectral Tiger, and Reins of the Raven Lord.