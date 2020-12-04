6 Ways To Compare CFD Brokers & Platforms and Choose The Best One

CFD stands for Contract for Difference. That refers to a deal signed between two people or parties, usually buyer and seller, and both sides accept that the investor (who is a buyer in this case) will pay the trader every little dollar or penny that is different from today’s value of some asset, and the value at the day when the contract was signed. If it happens that this difference is negative, then the seller is the one who needs to pay the buyer. CFD brokers use platforms to trade and invest, so they can make a profit. This action is easy to understand because it’s a simple difference between the first and last action, without having to use complicated math formulas to get to know things better.

So, with simpler words, we can say that CFD is a contract or even better, an agreement between investors and brokers, and they decide who will be the one who will pay the difference between the values of the product or good. Sometimes, these deals are direct, between the two sides of the story, but sometimes the broker needs to join some network and trade with the products/goods, in most of the cases company shares. These platforms usually have past logs, so both the buyers and sellers can follow the past trends, and predict how the prices will change during the time.

Today, these websites will help you see and learn all the important tools and features you will need during the process, no matter what side are you on. Usually, they offer mobile apps, that have tools for researching, so you can decide is it worth to invest or sell something, and how the payment methods work.

When it comes to using these platforms, you must:

1. Check a few before choosing one

In general, most of these platforms work the same way, but it’s better for you to explore a little, read legitimate reviews, get informed about literally everything, and also, check the site’s background, and learn more about the whole process. It’s the same as for every website or app that requires personal information to create an account. No one wants to give the data that easily, and they are all right – knowing that there are so many scam websites that are stealing that information, for different purposes.

2. Platforms with more active users

The global market is huge and full of experienced people who trade every day. That means they have better technology and server support, and they can “handle” more activity, because according to some sources, at the moment, there are over 4,000 active traders all over the world.

3. Are they user-friendly?

No one wants to use something that is not easy to understand. The basic thing everyone requires is the website to be understandable even for those who have only a little knowledge in tools, web navigation, and many other things that sometimes seem confusing. So, one of the most important things for every platform is to be simple and functional, so the users won’t lose time to “translate” and “decode” the way it works.

4. Do they have mobile apps?

Almost every website offers either an optimized mobile version or an app that can be downloaded on a smartphone. This is maybe not the key feature, but sure it’s important, so the brokers and traders can always join the market, any time they need.

5. Do they support cryptocurrencies?

Some of these platforms are made to trade cryptocurrencies, but also, some of the others support them too. Why is that important? Knowing that this year was one of the worst and the best at the same time for Bitcoin, and the altcoins, people get more and more interested every day, and who knows, maybe you will do that too. That means it’s always a good idea to choose one that works with crypto money, instead of using more for different purposes.

6. The design

They say not to judge the book by its covers, and not to judge a website by the design, but surely no one wants to use something that is too vibrant and colorful, with weird fonts and menus. The design is the main thing that will attract the users, or make them go away and never look back.

Also, the risk is always there, and everyone who is a part of any market should be aware of every aspect. CFD trading requires the trader to be fast enough and to have a proper reaction to everything because it can easily happen to miss something, or to put the money on another thing that is not worthy. The fees are also low, and many people think they don’t risk too much. It’s based on speculative trends, and no one can predict how it will go in the next few days.

Some finance experts think that these platforms are too accessible to inexperienced traders, which is also a risk that is not clearly explained to them. That leads us to the conclusion that every legitimate and good CFD broker or platform should list the potential risks transparently, so the people won’t have a wrong belief they do something exceptional and secure. Many of these sites lack transparency, and that’s a huge problem that needs to be fixed. Looking for one that contains it is like winning a lottery, but when you find it, you can be sure you are in a right place.

In the end, you, as a responsible Internet user, should always know how to deep research some topic online. There are a lot of blogs with articles that are helpful for everyone who wants to start something, especially when it comes to earning and spending money on the Internet. Many editorials and magazines publish comparable articles on daily basis, and you only need to explore everything by using the keywords of your interest. For example, one of the options you may consider when it comes to comparing CFD trading websites is https://top10best.io/best-cfd-brokers, which will help you decide which one is worth your effort.