Outrageous Confessions From People Addicted to Getting It On

They did WHAT?

Although whether or not getting it on can actually be addictive is a contested idea, there are many people who seem to be pretty heavily attached to it. People claim this addiction is enough to ruin relationships, since they simply can’t get enough of getting it on with as many people as possible.

For that reason, it shouldn’t be too shocking that people aren’t completely comfortable talking about their addictions publicly. Luckily, there are plenty of places to anonymously open up about all of your wildest activities, so these addicts were willing to share what it really means to live with this hardship.

It might seem like all good times — who wouldn’t love getting it on all the time? — but there are some downsides to it. From cheating to having difficulty in relationships to having to keep everything a secret, the people who experience this condition opened up about the worst part of living with it.

Le Appetite

“It makes it seem as if I only want them for sex. I can never really be loved for more than my body. No one can handle le appetite.”

Alone With a Stranger

“I can’t get a boyfriend that truly understands my addiction. I’m destined to be alone with a stranger in my bed and it sucks.”

Wanting It Too Much

“My boyfriend doesn’t want it as much as me and I get mad at him for it sometimes even though it’s my own problem.”

No End

“Sex addiction (like every addiction) has no end. There is no satisfying point. 5 minutes after the best sex of your life, the very same need arises. It’s uncomfortable and sad.”

Therapy

“The therapy sessions that make you crave sex even more afterwards.”

Adds Up

“I’ve spent $600 on ‘toys.’”

Original by Sunny