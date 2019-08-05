Unexpected Things That Look Like Women’s Private Parts

Picture it: You get to the bakery to pick up some lovely, fresh bread only to be confronted by a dirty scene. I hope that these loaves aren’t sour dough though.

BUTTernet Squash

I don’t know what this seductive squash is up to, but I just might have to pick it up and take it home with me tonight. I wonder how many people had the same thought.

Not For Kids

When selecting a toy for a child, please flip it upside down to check for factory defects like this one. You don’t want to get all those questions about the difference between girls and boys.

Flowering

Viewers get quite the peep show while waiting for this flower to emerge. I can’t tell you want kind of plant this is, but I’ll bet it’s got a very interesting bloom.

Poor Girl

How convenient! This girl has a pleat right in the middle of her bag . Too bad no one told her that the pleat is the butt of a lot of jokes. Or should I say the vagina of a lot of jokes?

SHARE this with your friends.

Original by Emily Hingle