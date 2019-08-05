Unexpected Things That Look Like Women’s Private Parts

Dragana Stepicby:

August 5, 2019

Love & Sex

Don’t get offended by these everyday items

It is a pretty simple concept: two large oval lips surrounding smaller lips with a little circle at the top and a larger one just below it. If you’ve got that recipe, you could be talking about so many things. You probably thought that I was referring to the body part that ladies have down below, but I may not have been.

If you just take a look at these tasteful, average, yet somehow naughty pictures of everyday objects, you’ll see just how many things in this world have similar shapes to lady bits.

Source: Reddit/tom00se22

Pumpkin Parts

Source: Reddit/ybeaver7

Consumers can get pumpkin spice flavored anything these days. So… I guess you’d call this the pumpkin spice male pleasure device. It’s got two different holes for the choosing too.

Freshly Baked

Source: Reddit/notbuilttolast

Picture it: You get to the bakery to pick up some lovely, fresh bread only to be confronted by a dirty scene. I hope that these loaves aren’t sour dough though.

BUTTernet Squash

Source: Reddit/Echos_myron123

I don’t know what this seductive squash is up to, but I just might have to pick it up and take it home with me tonight. I wonder how many people had the same thought.

Not For Kids

Source: dworldaroundus

When selecting a toy for a child, please flip it upside down to check for factory defects like this one. You don’t want to get all those questions about the difference between girls and boys.

Flowering

Source: dworldaroundus

Viewers get quite the peep show while waiting for this flower to emerge. I can’t tell you want kind of plant this is, but I’ll bet it’s got a very interesting bloom.

Poor Girl

Source: dworldaroundus

How convenient! This girl has a pleat right in the middle of her bag . Too bad no one told her that the pleat is the butt of a lot of jokes. Or should I say the vagina of a lot of jokes?

SHARE this with your friends.

Original by Emily Hingle

Last modified: August 5, 2019

About the Author:

Dragana Stepic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *