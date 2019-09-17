Cool and chic ideas for Beach Fashion

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The sea and strand have attracted mankind since time immemorial. Every year, millions of people visit sea beaches to relax and recreate. Many lovers have written secret love letters, taking the stars and the sea in confidence. Sea beaches have become the most attractive tourist spots alluring people from all over the world. It has also turned into major employment and business generating sector. Bikini has always been a hot topic for the fashion industry. Looking cool, yet chic, flaunting our fashion sense, has always been a trend. The fashion industry strives hard to make us look sassy on the beach.

History of beach fashion

In the 1800s

Beach fashion came into vogue from as early as the 1800s. Although, the concept of getting tanned was not in fashion then, sea bathing was very much fashionable. The ladies protected themselves from sun tanning by using shawls and gloves. In the mid 19th century, the bathing dresses comprised of Turkish pants and paletot dresses. Bikini and swimsuit were concepts not yet known. Modesty ruled over fashion then.

In late 1800

In the late 1800s emerged the bathing machine, which was a little house on wheels, carried into the sea by horses and pulled back after the bath was over. In the 1890s, the swimsuit comprised of black white stockings, bloomers and fancy caps.

In the early 1900s

In the 1920s, swimsuits comprised of a monokini with a long top and covered shorts. In the years that followed, fashion witnessed many makeovers. The fashion industry kept experimenting with different colorful and chic outfits.

In the 90s

The 90s swimsuit was more revealing and in neon colors. The beach was by then a fashion parade. Thailand, Indonesia, the USA, Australia had become the new party destination for the young and the old. Then the famous Baywatch style bikinis that were mostly in monochromes came into the limelight. If you would like to buy 90’s style swimsuits in 2019 visit https://www.bananamoon.com/us/90s for the best offers and range of bikini wear.

In 2019

Bikini has evolved over the years. Standing in 2019, beaches have become spots for theme parties and destination weddings. Several water sports have evolved and the sea has become the center of fashion and recreation. People spend their weekends, getting tanned under the sun, dispersing into the seawater the stress of the long week. Floral and leopard print shirts are a hot favorite with men regarding fashion.

Beach fashion essentials

Beach fashion is not necessarily only bikinis and dresses but it also comprises fashionable sunglasses, trendy and stylish hats, bags, sunscreens, and jewelry. When planning for a vacation on the sea, the following are essential:

Swimsuit: the perfect swimsuit is of topmost priority for fashion. Your swimsuit should be comfortable and you should feel confident in it. Choose your swimsuit according to your body type. Instead of following the wild fashion phase, go for comfort.

Hats: hats protect you from sunburn as well as define your fashion statement. Hats can be simple as well as ribbed with ribbons and laces.

Sunglasses: Goggles and sunglasses will protect your eyes from the scorching sun as well as form an indispensable part of style. They enhance your beauty and sassy outlook when paired with a sultry bikini.

Beach outfit ideas

You can wear high waist shorts with a bikini top. You can pair up this dress with a huge straw hat that will enhance your fashion sense.

A one-piece denim swimsuit with a denim skirt is high on comfort level. Moreover, you can beat the heat with this sassy yet chic suit.

A bikini top with a strappy shrug and striped trouser will make u look classy on the sea beach.

A flowy, oversized maxi dress is perfect if you are not planning to hit the waters. It is perfect for theme parties on the beachside. They enhance your beauty while maintaining your style quotient.

If you don’t plan on swimming, you can team up a bikini top with a wide-legged trouser and a silk scarf. You can pair this vintage outfit with hoop earrings. This outfit is ideal for taking photos

You can also flaunt your perfect curves by wearing a front open a loose shirt with shorts and a large tote bag.

Crop tops are a hot favorite in the fashion industry and also among youngsters regarding beach fashion.

What not to wear to the beach

You should not wear a sweater. You can carry a scarf on a breezy day. As it is, sea beaches have a maritime climate which is never too cold, wearing a sweater or something woolen is absolutely against fashion.

Never wear suede slippers because they get ruined in the sand and water.

Try to avoid wearing a pair of jeans as it does not comply with style.

Never wear tight clothes as they can make your sunburns uncomfortable.

Stick to lighter colors when visiting this summer places as they reflect light away from your body. Black clothes will make you feel warmer and uncomfortable.

Do not wear an ill-fitted swimsuit as it will make you conscious.

The fashion industry and the bikini are interlinked and go hand in hand. Beachwear provides a big arena for the fashion industry to experiment with fabrics, listings, and trends. The above article has strived to give you an overview of fashion, but for other information, you can hit your nearest strand and gather personal experience while enjoying the scenic beauty of the sea.