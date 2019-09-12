Copenhagen – city to enjoy

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If there is a city to visit in Denmark, it is the capital, Copenhagen, a city that reflects the innovative character of Scandinavia. It is a city that offers surprises and wonders in every corner such as cobbled streets, impossible pinnacles, palaces, bridges, and canals — in addition to having their different areas with very defined characteristics, ranging from the tourist area of downtown Copenhagen with the Stroget pedestrian street as the backbone of the city, to the residential Osterbro, through the multicultural and alternative district of Norrebro or the villages located north of Copenhagen. This is an ideal place for excursions who decide to travel to the Danish capital or go to the city for business and want to clear the mind for a moment.

In the capital of Denmark people will find one of the highest standards of living in the world, but not reflected in luxury objects, but in the well-being and a feeling of comfort and happiness based on knowing how to enjoy life-based on simple and relaxed plans.

This happiness reflected in the essence of life, in non-material things the Danes call it “hygge”, defined as happiness in the little things that the secret of the Danish lifestyle is in the calm and warmth of the home.

“A simple, cheap lifestyle that can be applied to any aspect of everyday life such as light, clothes, food, home or social relations, and that can be easily discovered by walking through this city”, as defined by Meik Wiking, director of the Happiness Quest Institute in Copenhagen, in his book Hygge.

To the hygge that one breathes and lives in the capital of Denmark is added one of its avant-garde characteristics, such as design, fashion, gastronomy, and sustainability, finding in the city spiritual and aesthetic richness as well.

In København’s “Commercial Port”, the tourist will have a good cultural offer full of attractions, hundreds of places to visit such as canals, palaces, gardens, churches, towers with unsurpassed views and their alternative corners, in addition to being in a country that although the Danish language is difficult, considered by many almost unintelligible, is not a concern, as all people speak English perfectly.

The city has been distinguished for being the home of different companies and cultural institutions, is characterized for being a city that offers to have a guaranteed enjoyment. Here are some of the places to visit in Copenhagen.

Copenhagen Centre

The city center contains most of the tourist attractions to see here. From the Parliament to the Tivoli, via the pedestrian street or Strøget and the world-famous Little Mermaid.

Nørrebro

The most picturesque district of Copenhagen, to which immigration and the multicultural society have given an international air and have filled the streets with languages, products, and traditions of many different countries.

Vesterbro

The western part of the city offers a curious atmosphere in which the shops of Vesterbrogade mix with the Carlsberg park or factory, the numerous hotels, leisure, and office facilities and even the red zone of Copenhagen – although quite far from the splendor that lived in the second half of the last century.

Nyhavn

Nyhavn is a canal that was built in the 17th century to link the port with the city. It is bordered by Dutch-style houses in different colors like a postcard, in addition to being a humble part of the city.

There are also other venues to enjoy hygge in the capital of Denmark such as the aforementioned Tivoli Park, the Banker pub, the local hipster Dyrehaven and the tea room La Glace. But we can also breathe a more contemporary hygge in restaurants like Manfreds on Vin, Ol & Brod, Ved Stranden or Lidkoeb, present in this route by Copengahue to discover this way of understanding life and being happy.

Without a doubt, visiting this city becomes a unique experience for people who are looking for an adventure and prefer to fill their spirit with the vibe of hygge.