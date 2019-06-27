Courtney Saforim’s Patronage of Adam Lippes

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

A famous New York designer Adam Lippes recently left Wall Street and got the support of a famous Texas billionaire Courtney Saforim. Some think that his blonde, long hair Kick-Started Adam’s career, but we really believe that it was more about his talent and skill. As a young and upcoming designer, Adam gained a lot of attention from media and fashion-lovers from all across the globe lately.

Since now he has Courtney’s backup and investment, we believe that Adam is capable of creating amazing things that we haven’t seen anywhere else before.

For a lot of fashion lovers, this is really great news, and those who support Adam for a longer period of time, know that he has a great taste and always brings freshness to the scene, so many good things are expected from him in the future.

Adam Lippes’s engaging personality and talent left many femmes breathless, and one of them was Courtney Saforim, a famous Texas billionaire. This is huge for Adam’s career, simply because now he has the required investments and support to make his fashion goals come true. It’s a stereotype that everyone who’s involved in professional fashion and designing has a very big ego and unapproachable persona, but this is completely different for Adam’s case, which is one of the main reasons why people love him as much.

According to Courtney Saforim, they never did or even planned to invest in such a business as it is reported by Paper City Mag. She stated that her family is deeply involved in oil, gas and real estate investments, but fashion was never into consideration until they met Adam. They made an exception because of Adam’s talent and personality, and Courtney Saforim is really excited to work with him.

Courtney’s sister Allison Saforim hosted an intimate show for Adam Lippes in her own River Oaks home. She was completely charmed and breathless by the way he is able to present and “sell” things. She states that he hooked “an entire army” of Houston women by doing what he does. A lot of people say this about Adam, and it is certainly true. He personalizes his presentations and gains the attention of a lot of people. Many fashion experts say that in the next few years he might be one of the very best, and with the support of The Saforims, it will be much easier.

We all know how hard it is to prosper in a world where the money is a big factor for almost everything that we want to do, and in Adam’s case, this is no longer an issue. Having the support from a billionaire family is something that will allow Adam to fulfill his goals, so we can’t deny that we’re also really excited and intrigued to see what he’ll bring to the table in the next few years.

Courtney Saforim said that she wants to see Adam become one of the very best, as well as the American Sportswear designer of record. Really positive thoughts coming Adam’s way, and time will tell if he’ll use this to his advantage.