Creating the Coziest Reading Nook for Your Home – 2021 Guide

Is there anything more relaxing than cozying up with a good book and a warm blanket? Between the demands of work and family life, and all of the blissful (though tiring) aspects that come with it, many of us forget to take a step back and unwind. One of the best ways to do that is by grabbing a good book and getting lost in the pages, even if it is for only a few minutes a day. Perhaps some prefer flipping through the pages of their favorite magazine, writing, knitting or even lying back and simply resting their eyes. Whichever way allows for those rare but sweet moments of tranquility, a reading nook is a perfect way to accomplish this. The best part is, it is one of the easiest additions to a home, like adding window treatments from Factory Direct Blinds.

Finding the Perfect Spot

The great part about reading nooks is that they can be made anywhere in the house–the living room, bedroom, even a hallway–so long as it is a place you can feel at ease. Ideal choices would be areas such as the alcove of the bay window or an unused corner of the room, should your home allow, but the perfect spot may not be so obvious. You can prop a bookshelf, sideboard or any piece of furniture that can be made into a shelving system and utilize it as a wall to create a space that allows for a small reprieve. Better yet, appropriate the area under your staircase or perhaps there is a spare closet in your house not allotted to anything in particular. Don’t be afraid to use it a little unconventionally–knock out the doors and add a bench or a beanbag you can sink into. Get creative and look at your home with new eyes and you’ll be sure to find the perfect place.

Comfort and Style:

Lighting

Though reading nooks are not relegated to reading alone, lighting is essential as it can have much to do with your level of relaxation. Placing your nook near a window or an area that receives an abundance of natural light is great in moderation; however, you must be careful space doesn’t become overwhelmed with brightness and heat. If this is the case, installing wood blinds or bamboo shades creates a cozy and natural touch to the area. For reading nooks designated to areas of the house where natural light is scarce, floor lamps are a favorite, but sconce and pendant fixtures tend to add extra ambiance and dimension to a room. For extra charm, it is also worth including a couple of scented candles and stringing up firefly lights.

Seating

It is also important to remember that reading nooks are an addition to a room, so keep in mind what style already exists and go from there. For those with more modern tastes, lounge chairs or a mid-century chair-and-a-half would be a fitting addition. If a more traditional approach is desired, perhaps you could use a colorful wingback chair or an accent chair with a captivating design.

Above all, comfort is key. When walking by your reading nook, space should call out, begging to be settled into. Even repurposing an unused side chair can be made inviting by layering it with materials soft to the touch such as a faux fur throw. Pair with bright and textured pillows and an ottoman to prop your feet up on and you can lean back and enjoy some much deserved “me time”.

Tasteful Additions:

Shelving

What could be more appropriate than an abundance of books surrounding your reading nook? The most sensible way to do that is by incorporating some sort of shelving. Nooks set up in the corner of a room are typically easier to find shelving for because bookcases (so long as they are size appropriate) are an option. However, when space is an issue, installing shelving is the solution. When building your shelving, it is worth keeping in mind how large or quaint you want your surrounding collection to be and if you plan on it growing in the future. From there it can be as simple as drilling in a few nails or, for those looking for a weekend project, creating a built-in bookshelf.

Making It Your Own

There are hundreds of ways for you to make your reading nook one of kind while also outfitting it to your specific needs. All you need to do is picture yourself in a state of leisure and figure out how it can be made possible. Are you most at ease with a cup of tea or a glass of wine? If so, try incorporating a table or even a breakfast tray into your reading nook. Or perhaps you find yourself utterly at peace when overlooking a gorgeous view, but your nook doesn’t have a window or even a scenic view readily at hand. Simply hang a few landscapes or works of art that incite interest. There are various routes you can take when accessorizing your nook. It is proven that plants work to detox the home, so consider adding some flowers or a small succulent for natural benefits and aesthetic appeal. Or, if you find yourself happiest when surrounded by your friends and family, hang photos in a unique way.

As we all know, life can get hectic and the best way to gain a bit of balance is to reward yourself with a few moments of relief every day. Creating a space where that can be achieved can be done as easily as placing a cushion on the floor and hanging a canopy overhead, but reading nooks can also become a tasteful addition to any home. Whichever you choose, they give you something to look forward to in the grand scheme of things.